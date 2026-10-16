Nayyi Navelli Review: Muddled Mix Of Mythology & Horror

Nayyi Navelli is a chaotic and forgettable cinematic experience, struggling to blend mythological, horror, and social commentary into a cohesive narrative, observes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Nayyi Navelli.

Key Points Nayyi Navelli, directed by Balaji Mohan, has muddled genre blending, attempting to combine mythological, horror, and social commentary without success.

The ensemble cast's performances are over-the-top or uninspired.

The movie suffers from poor technical aspects, including hyper-dramatic music, sloppy VFX, and tacky production values, contributing to an overall agonising viewing experience.

I am not sure what kind of movie Nayyi Navelli wants to be, but it's definitely not a good one. It's as though certain projects are commissioned to embed a sentiment and not as a product of organic, artistic productivity.

There's nothing remotely fun about this half-hearted mumbo jumbo, oscillating between a sitcom's cancelled pilot episode, woke public service announcement and Avengers-ripped off Ram vs Raavan conflict.

A Confused Narrative and Forgettable Debut

Known for his work in Tamil films like Maari, Director Balaji Mohan makes a forgettable Hindi film debut over a story penned by Himanshu Sharma (continuing his downward streak after Raksha Bandhan and Tere Ishq Mein) while Divy Nidhi Sharma pitches in the dialogues and screenplay.

Only Nayyi Navelli's over-the-top mix of mythological, horror and social commentary struggles to find its bearings in a haphazardly imagined scenario.

Before it collapses into a full-fledged fiasco, Nayyi Navelli starts out in a stereotypical shaadi environment of Meerut acquainting us with as many quirky members of the Awasthi family as possible.

A brother-in-law (Anurag Thakur's overblown comedy is exhausting to endure) crying wolf to drive his 'bhabhi is daayan' agendas, a Rachel Green-quoting overzealous dadi (a cackling Susmita Mukerji), a gutka-chewing cougar bride (Mita Vashisth enjoying her ridiculous gig to the hilt), a poodle clutching father-in-law (Suneel Sinha), a large fella adept in nagin dancing (dancer Akshat Singh), a groom drowning in kajal imagining his joke of a wife to be Jacquline Fernandez (standup comic Aaditya Kulshreshth) and a bunch of cowardly aunts and uncles (including Gullak's Sunita Rajawar) form the face of this motley crowd of two dozen and more.

Lacklustre Comedy

Against its disjointed comic gags doused in joint family chaos aiming for an oddball energy, which comes effortlessly to the likes of Johnny Depp in a Tim Burton creation, Nayyi Navelli's flat sitcom dynamic fails to provide any goofy or quippy comfort.

Amidst its caricature cacophony, Mohini (Yami Gautam) makes her appearance as a blood red sari-clad mystery whose family debates over her devi or demon status. Only recently Maa Behen's wicked satire scoffed at these double standards in a humorous, inventive fashion.

Where half of Nayyi Navelli argues over a series of perspectives as suspicion and innocence collide, the remainder formulates an unspontaneous fight of good versus evil to meet its thematic Dussehra release targets.

Save for its subversion of male monopoly on Hindu god incarnates and treating idols as ideas which can be inherited by any sincere soul, there's little significance about the contrived mess, which tries way too hard to sound witty, even harder as virtuous.

Uninspired Mythology, Preachy Tone

Films like Taqdeerwala did well in blending mythological characters into contemporary context for comedy and drama while Stree struck a chord by finding feminism in ghostly myths. Even a Brahmastra hoped to create a comic-book fantasy enthused by Hindu epics and mythical arsenal.

Nayyi Navelli breaks no new grounds in scenes of Mohini schooling her new family in the art of treating women with respect. It's not love but 'maryada' at first sight that endears her to her husband Raja (Addinath Kothare).

You'd think the makers are trying to deep dive into male psyche by designing a Hulk and Bruce Banner sort of coexistence in a Ram-like figure's Raavan-sized transformations but everything is at face value in its drab concoction of serious and silly.

Yarns around treta yug and kaal sheel stones are woven but sound less Hindu mythology and more Marvel comics what with its tesseract stone-like appearance, Raavan's Hulk evoking rage and Awasthis assemble war cry.

The sight of Raavan thrashing Mohini harks back to the time Hulk pummeled Loki. Mohini's healing talent is no less superhuman as she proceeds to wield a trident, a mace and bow and arrow with divine success. Excerpts from Hanuman Chalisa and Ramcharita Manas are trivialised for the purpose of hollow, holy daredevilry. Scenes of Ram Leela and Raavan effigies abound to impart lessons of virtue winning over vile.

Technical Flaws, Overall Agony

Spewing 'paap aur punya ki ladaai' brand of dated dialogues, the drivel's belief in hyper dramatic music, sloppy VFX overkill and tacky production values adds to the agony.

With jokes refusing to land and justifications leaving minefields of plot loopholes, Nayyi Navelli's farcical circus makes its peace around a zombie parade of comically painted ghouls and transgender shimmy engaged in a never-ending song and dance claptrap.

At the centre of the chaos is Yami Gautam's sari draped, holier-than-thou, mystical figure acting like a schoolmarm correcting everyone in sight with her stock of self-righteous gyaan and sacred shlokas. Her stern demeanour and lecturing steeped in moral high ground spearheads Nayyi Navelli's descent into sanctified nonsense.

Nayyi Navelli Review Rediff Rating: