Mufasa: The Lion King Review: Kids (And Grown Ups) Will Love It!

I would tell all my friends to go and watch Mufasa: The Lion King, recommends Krishiv Dedhia, 7.

Krishiv: Dad, wasn't Mufasa: The Lion King so cool? Like, I didn't think it would be THAT good, but it was amazing!

Dad: It really was. I loved how they told the story of Mufasa's journey. It was good, right? What did you like the most?

Krishiv: Umm...everything? Mostly when Mufasa was a cub, and he got separated from his family which was sad. He still tried to be brave and listened to what his mummy and daddy said. It was kind of like Simba in the other Lion King.

Dad: Unlike you, who doesn't listen to his mumma or daddy.

Krishiv: I do. Okay, I agree. I don’t but that's only some times (wicked laugh).

Dad: They even showed that even great leaders start small and face challenges. Remember how Mufasa had to figure out what it meant to be a king?

Krishiv: Yeah! And Rafiki kept saying all those funny things, like, 'The stars tell us more than we know.' What did that mean?

Dad: I think he was teaching Mufasa to look beyond what's right in front of him. To trust his instincts and listen to the wisdom of others.

Krishiv: Ohhh, like when he saved the animals during that big storm! That part was CRAZY! I thought he was going to get hurt, but nope! He was like, 'ROARRR,' and all the animals listened!

Dad: Mufasa really showed courage there. And the animation in that scene, wow! The colours, the sound of the rain it felt so real.

Krishiv: I love all the songs! The music was like like, DUN DUN DUN! I couldn't sit still in my seat when they started singing. I felt like dancing along with all the animals.

I liked the one where Mufasa and Scar were playing together before they started fighting.

Dad: That was a great song. It made you feel happy at first, but then it got a little sad when Scar started feeling jealous.

Krishiv: Why was Scar so mean?

Dad: I think Scar was upset because he wanted to be special too, but he didn’t understand that being kind and working together is what makes you great.

Krishiv: Yeah, Mufasa tried to help him but Scar didn't want to listen.

Dad: That's right. And that's another lesson: jealousy can make people do bad things. But Mufasa showed us how important it is to stay kind and brave. I feel it also makes a great story. Even the villains have their reasons, and it shows us what happens when we let anger or jealousy win.

Krishiv: So do you think Mufasa was always the best king ever?

Dad: I think he became the best king because he learned from his mistakes and listened to the people around him. That's what being a good leader is about.

Krishiv: I want to be like Mufasa when I grow up! Strong, brave, and kind.

Dad: You already are, buddy. And just like Mufasa, you'll grow into it one step at a time.

Krishiv: This was the best day ever. Thanks for taking me, Dad. I would tell all my friends to go and watch the movie.

Dad: How would you rate the movie?

Krishiv: I don't want to do a boring '4 out of 5 stars'. Instead, I'll rate it 10 out of 10 roaring lions! Or maybe two scoops of my favourite chocolate ice cream with extra sprinkles because it was that sweet!

Seven-year-old Krishiv, who lives in New Zealand, finally settles for a 4-star rating for the movie.

