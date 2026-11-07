Mookuthi Amman 2 Review: Divine Intervention Needed!

Nayanthara's divine powers cannot save Mookuthi Amman 2 from its screenplay that feels as outdated as its idea of comedy, gripes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Nayanthara in Mookuthi Amman 2.

Key Points Mookuthi Amman 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film but lacks the satirical tone and genre of its predecessor, opting for a traditional female-led mythological film approach.

The film is criticised for its garish visuals, scattered screenplay, annoying supporting characters, and an atrociously loud background score.

The plot revolves around Sakthi (Nayanthara), a constable who discovers she is the reincarnation of the village deity Mookuthi Amman, tasked with saving the world from an evil witch.

There is a scene in Mookuthi Amman 2 where Yogi Babu's character, a wealthy village landlord, lusts after his young fiancée, who happens to be his niece (he is her murai maaman), while her father tries to secretly arrange her marriage to his nephew.

All of this is played for comedy. And while the sequence would have felt unfunny even in a 1990s film, it is sandwiched between a lengthy flashback that establishes the stakes and the climax.

Fortunately, Mookuthi Amman 2 had lost me to its mediocrity well before that. But I have a job to do, and I have to review this film, so I grin and bear it until the very end. That includes an atrociously loud climax where Hiphop Thamizha seems determined to damage my eardrums with his score.

So that means if the movie had taken out that entire comedy track, my tribulation could have ended 15 minutes earlier. Alas...

Disappointing Departure From The Original

Mookuthi Amman 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman, but the connection between the two is limited to the title and the choice of lead character (and the actor playing her). In mood, genre and intentions, they are chalk and cheese.

The first Mookuthi Amman, directed by R J Balaji, was more of a political and social satire with mythological fantasy elements, something he also pulled off this year with Karuppu.

With Mookuthi Amman 2, Sundar C takes over and gives the franchise the same treatment he has given his other attached franchise, Aranmanai: An entirely different storyline with the same lead actor, in this case Nayanthara.

The sequel is a throwback to the female-led mythological films that Kollywood used to churn out, commonly known as Amman padam. In fact, it features two actresses in cameos who have previously played goddesses in other films.

I usually avoid revealing cameos (unless the makers themselves spoil them before release), but hey, this is a Sundar C film, so you should know who one of those cameos is.

With people becoming increasingly obsessed with religious stories and arguing endlessly about them on social media, I guess Sundar C spotted a red-hot opportunity and decided to strike while the iron was hot. Never mind that most of his films already feature some sort of mythological element.

Sundar C's films are an acquired taste. Unfortunately, I am yet to acquire it, despite years of bearing through them (unless the film in question is Anbe Sivam).

So, if you are accustomed to garishly coloured frames, scattered screenplays, annoying supporting characters, actresses in skimpy clothes, unkempt villains whose only character trait is being bloodthirsty, and background scores seemingly designed to send you to an ENT surgeon, then good for you. You might enjoy Mookuthi Amman 2.

Reincarnation Saga That Lacks Thrills

Oh, you want to know the plot? Okay, sure.

Sakthi (Nayanthara) is a constable in Chennai who keeps having nightmares about armies and fearsome warriors, accompanied by repeated instructions to return to a village called Mailanji. She has never heard of the place and is curious to know why it seems to have some connection to her.

Since Sundar C appears to be paying tribute to the cinema of the 1980s and 1990s, I guess he forgot that smartphones with Google Maps exist. Sakthi could simply have looked up the village instead of repeatedly asking her equally clueless mother.

The mother is played by Urvashi, who is quite the chameleon when it comes to acting. Put her in a competent film and she delivers a masterclass. See Ullozhukku or the recent Aasha.

Put her in a Sundar C film, though, and she delivers a hammy performance that matches the film's aesthetics.

Anyway, after saving a schoolchild from being sacrificed by a black magic cult, Sakthi hears about an opportunity to get transferred to Mailanji and readily grabs it.

Once there, her nightmares disappear, but she experiences a strong sense of déjà vu, as though she has been there before. Of course, it is not particularly difficult to guess that she is the reincarnation of the village deity Mookuthi Amman, who has been in hibernation for 2,000 years.

But when an evil force from that era returns in the form of a resurrected witch, Bhairavi (Regena Cassandra), Mookuthi Amman must return through Sakthi to save the world. Well, you know, just the usual...

Uninspired Storytelling And Bland Villains

Even if the storyline has nothing new to offer, it could still have worked had the director introduced some crowd-pleasing elements around Sakthi's transformation into her holy self. Instead, this is treated as a superpower that kicks in whenever she is in trouble or needs to save the day.

Once possessed by the goddess, she gets an easy victory. Every single time.

There are several villains besides Regena's sorceress character, including Duniya Vijay's corrupt politician and a bunch of evil tantriks with superpowers (Sunil, Ramachandra Raju and Nithin Satya) who conveniently come and go.

They can apparently kill someone from a distance or set papers on fire in another person's hand, but when one of them is imprisoned for murder, these powers are of no help in getting him out. They are treated like disposable video game villains, with the hero facing and defeating them one level at a time.

As for the main villains, I suspect Sundar C might have only recently watched The Mummy Returns and decided to borrow the Imhotep-Anck-su-namun storyline. With a gender twist, of course, so it is not a straight-up lift.

In the Hollywood film, a reincarnated Anck-su-namun resurrects her former lover Imhotep, who helps her remember their past life together. In Mookuthi Amman 2, Duniya Vijay plays a corrupt politician who helps an evil baba resurrect Bhairavi, who, naturally, reminds him that he was her lover 2,000 years ago.

And since Bhairavi is an evil woman, she has to wear a wardrobe that keeps her curves in visibility all the time. It is as if the costume designers asked Gemini to picture an evil maiden from the Iron Age who would appeal to fanboys and used the first result to dress the actress.

There is also a lengthy flashback explaining why the villains are angry with Mookuthi Amman. It could easily have been condensed into a voiceover and montage (did Sundar C really take no inspiration from The Mummy Returns' prologue?). Instead, it kinda exposes the goddess' class-based bias, who rushes to save a little prince from death but allows innocent villagers to be slaughtered mercilessly.

Quite the divine sense of priorities.

As for their performances, both Regena and Duniya Vijay speak in such a theatrical manner that you would think they had been told they were acting in a mythological film made in the 1960s.

Over-Influx Of Visual Effects

Since this is the week when everyone is discussing world-class VFX, what with Ramayana: Part 1 releasing in theatres, it would be rude of me not to talk about the visual effects in Mookuthi Amman 2.

Also, I really do not have much else to say about the screenplay or the other aspects that make a good film. Even Nayanthara is just about okay, although she is arguably the one bearable thing about it.

The VFX? Well, there is certainly plenty of it. Most of it comes into play in the second half, particularly during the flashback and climax (that is the Singham Again of village deities... I could have used The Avengers as the reference point, but my heart really doesn't want to). There is also liberal use of AI.

The problem is that many Indian filmmakers seem to believe that whenever they use visual effects, the audience must be made painfully aware of it. Never mind if the effects destroy any sense of naturalism in the scene.

Just splash in some green screens and laser lighting wherever possible, and blindly hope the audience is impressed.

The end result is often no more exciting than what you might experience at a 3D amusement centre in your local mall, except that ride ends within 20 minutes and actually feels your money's worth.

To end this rant, Mookuthi Amman 2 is unbearably loud, garish and several levels below its predecessor. Rather than attempting to reinvent the genre, as the first film did, albeit not always successfully, the sequel simply reverts to the old formula, relying on viewers' religiosity and nostalgia to get them through the ordeal. And what an ordeal it is!

Mookuthi Amman 2 Review Rediff Rating: