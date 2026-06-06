Mollywood Times Review: Love-Hate Letter To Cinema!

If you enjoy dark comedies, have even a passing understanding of the film industry, or simply recognise the absurdities of the world around you, then Mollywood Times emerges as one of the sharpest and most compelling love-hate letters written to Malayalam cinema, applauds Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Naslen in Mollywood Times.

Key Points Abhinav Sunder Nayak's Mollywood Times explores the struggles of a young filmmaker, Vineeth Madhavan, trying to make his debut film.

Naslen delivers a compelling performance as Vineeth Madhavan, a flawed but relatable dreamer navigating the harsh realities of the Malayalam film industry.

Combining dark humour, sharp satire and strong performances, Mollywood Times emerges as one of the most incisive love-hate letters to cinema in recent years.

Abhinav Sunder Nayak seems to be a bitter man.

Just like the rest of us.

That bitterness stems from the world he inhabits, and it is reflected in both his debut film, Mukundan Unni Associates, and his latest outing, Mollywood Times.

If his first film was about a litigation lawyer climbing the ladder of success without caring whom he trampled along the way, then his latest is about a young filmmaker trying to make his debut feature while the entire world, including destiny itself, appears determined to stop him.

You may think that is quite the antithetical stance to Om Shanti Om's famous line: 'Kisi cheez ko agar dil se chaaho toh puri kayanat use milane ki koshish karti hai.'

For those unaware, the dialogue was inspired by Paulo Coelho's celebrated quote from The Alchemist: 'When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.'

In fact, that quote serves as the guiding motto of Mollywood Times protagonist Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), or at least it did when he was still optimistic about his ambitions.

Since Mollywood Times revolves around the film industry, it is tempting to wonder whether it carries semi-autobiographical shades, whether Vineeth's frustrations and disappointments are, in part, reflections of Abhinav Sunder Nayak's own struggles in finding a foothold within the system.

Later in the film, Vineeth makes a telling observation: there are far more losers in this world than winners.

It is through that cynical lens that Nayak views the underdog's journey in Mollywood Times. The result is a film that feels sharply relatable, even if it may not appeal to everyone. Particularly those expecting a completely uplifting crowd-pleaser.

What's Mollywood Times About?

Ever since he was in the fifth standard, Vineeth has wanted to become a filmmaker. That aspiration was born when he watched The Mummy in 2000 and experienced Kerala theatres adopting DTS surround sound.

He was fascinated by the immersive power of sound design and decided then and there that he would become a horror filmmaker.

Not just a horror filmmaker but the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema.

Even in that moment, however, Vineeth realised that a middle-class boy from Kerala making such a declaration is vastly different from a kid doing the same in America.

By the time he makes his first short film, it has already taken him five years, and he is frustrated that his idols like M Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg had made far more films at that age.

Still, Vineeth remains determined to become the youngest filmmaker in Malayalam cinema to direct a feature film.

He has the talent, the skill and the drive.

What he soon discovers is that none of those qualities are enough.

You also need luck, influence, political savvy and, of course, connections.

Unconventional Underdog Tale

It is easy to draw parallels between Mukundan Unni Associates and Mollywood Times.

Both protagonists guide us through the story via their inner monologues, sharing their frustrations, ambitions and grudges.

Both films employ quirky animation to sharpen their satirical edges.

Both leads are selfish individuals trying to survive in cynical worlds waiting for an opportunity to pull them down. These are not universes softened by cinematic wish fulfilment.

The difference is that Mukundan Unni wants to win at any cost, even if that cost means murder.

Vineeth Madhavan also wants to win, but he just wants to do so without being crushed by the higher power-ups.

Like he did with Mukundan Unni, Abhinav Sunder Nayak crafts a fascinating character study around Vineeth and invests heavily in the backstory behind his dream. Anyone who has dabbled in short filmmaking will find plenty to relate to in his aspirations and disappointments.

The dark humour used never trivialises the seriousness of Vineeth's struggle. Instead, it makes the setbacks easier to absorb while keeping the storytelling lively and engaging.

Nayak and fellow editor Nidhin Raj Arol ensure that even the quieter stretches are presented with enough visual flair and momentum to hold your attention, with Jakes Bejoy's score doing the rest of the uplifting.

Still, it is the writing that emerges as Mollywood Times' greatest strength.

Ramu Sunil's screenplay excels at throwing one unexpected obstacle after another in Vineeth's path, beginning with the rude reality check he receives at a short-film festival.

The movie never attempts to soften his flaws either. Vineeth is conceited, self-preserving and often blinded by a confidence he fails to realise can be off-putting to those around him.

Yet Nayak wisely keeps him in the lighter shades of grey. For all his arrogance and selfishness, Vineeth remains recognisably human.

That grounding is what keeps us invested in his journey and curious to see whether he can eventually reach the goalpost he has spent years chasing.

Compelling Characters

And Vineeth is not the only compelling character around.

One of the enemies he acquires is Arjun (Sangeeth Pratap), a rival filmmaker who uses Vineeth as a stepping stone towards greater recognition.

Then there is his best friend Sujith (Roshan Shanavas), an academically brilliant student frustrated that his achievements are attributed to his reserved-category background.

And then comes the movie's second-best character, Sachin David Vaikom (Sharaf U Dheen), the son of a celebrated horror novelist, with a goal to surpass his father's legacy.

When Sachin first appears, he seems like someone who has it all figured out. He has confidence, connections and the apparent influence to make even Vineeth's dreams come true.

It does not take long, however, for the facade to crack. Beneath the swagger is someone just as adrift and disillusioned as everyone else. Inevitably, Sachin too finds reasons to resent Vineeth.

I particularly liked how the film uses his father's recalled novel, The Devil's Island, as a recurring metaphor for both Sachin's journey and Vineeth's, while also turning it into a crucial narrative pivot at several key moments.

Even minor supporting characters like Appunni Sasi's egoistic producer, Gopika Ramesh's superstar actress with her own personal demons, or Vineeth's rationalist grandfather, played by Balachandran Chullikkad, remain memorable in the textured manner they are written.

Scathing Industry Satire

The second half especially excels in particular in using these characters, and others, to generate dramatic surprise turns while allowing Nayak to take sharp satirical swipes at the industry.

Whether it is investors using cinema to launder black money or industry bodies trying to suppress emerging talent, nobody escapes scrutiny.

Yet the satire is woven organically into Vineeth's frustrating journey rather than becoming a parodical distraction (like what happened with Padmasree Bharat Dr Saroj Kumar).

In the increasingly turbulent narrative, Mollywood Times still drops a few reflective moments to better understand why cinema is such a fascinating craft. Vineeth's defence of a director's role in filmmaking during a conversation with a film critic (Rajesh Madhavan) is one such scene.

Another is a character pointing out that every industry loves an underdog story, not necessarily because of talent, but because of circumstance that he is provided with his background.

Terrific Performances

The performances are terrific across the board. Naslen is solid in the lead role. His natural comic timing and youthful energy are well-utilised to ensure that Vineeth remains relatable despite his arrogant nature.

Sangeeth Pratap is equally impressive in a negative role.

Sharaf U Dheen excels as the increasingly bitter Sachin, whose vlog entries becomes his outlet to share his grievances, because, in a meta way, the film gives a bigger fourth-wall break outlet to his nemesis.

Roshan Shanavas is endearing as Vineeth's supportive best friend. He is particularly effective in the scene where he finally turns his back on Vineeth.

Even actors operating within smaller narrative spaces leave an impression, including Appunni Sasi, Rajesh Madhavan, Gopika Ramesh, Jagadish, Balachandran Chullikkad, Althaf Salim and Prasanth Alexander.

There are three major cameos in the film that are integrated seamlessly into the story and never feel like gratuitous crowd-pleasers.

Not Everyone's Warm Cup of Tea

Like I wrote before, Mollywood Times is not everybody's cup of tea. Much like Nayak's debut feature.

It does not offer an optimistic worldview, yet it respects the difficulties of navigating one.

It refuses to hand its characters clean victories and remains clear-eyed about who truly holds power in this universe.

The dark humour may soften the film's nihilism, but it never disguises it. That will inevitably be a turn-off for some viewers.

But if you enjoy dark comedies, have even a passing understanding of the film industry, or simply recognise the absurdities of the world around you, then Mollywood Times emerges as one of the sharpest and most compelling love-hate letters written to Malayalam cinema in recent years.

Mollywood Times Review Rediff Rating: