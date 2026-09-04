Mirzapur: The Movie Review: New, Improved Swagger

The cast, once again, remains the biggest reason to invest in the world of Mirzapur, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Mirzapur: The Movie makes an ambitious leap from OTT to the big screen without losing the show's original zing.

Divyenndu's Munna, Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya and Rasika Dugal's Beena deliver some of the film's strongest moments.

The film may stumble in the middle, but finds its footing in a terrific climax.

Not Stranger Things. Not Game of Thrones. Not The Walking Dead. Not Squid Game. Not Money Heist. It is our very own Mirzapur, and watching its jump from a massive OTT franchise to a full-blown theatrical entertainer is quite a moment.

The gamble could easily have gone wrong.

But Mirzapur: The Movie takes the familiar madness of the series, brings back all the key players, puts them on a much bigger canvas, and gives it a big screen swagger.

A slightly strange thing, at first, is seeing some familiar faces back in the game.

It feels like the Thanos snap has been reversed and everyone we thought was gone has suddenly been brought back into existence. In no time, the film settles into its own rhythm by keeping the original Mirzapur zing intact.

And boy oh boy, does it deliver!

The Swagger Is Intact

The biggest advantage here is that Mirzapur: The Movie does not behave like a reunion episode stretched to three hours. It understands that the show has already built a world that audiences know intimately. So it throws its players back into this violent, lawless land and expects us to remember who they are, what they want and, what they are capable of doing.

The story takes us back to the world established in 2018, when the first season introduced us to our local gangster protagonist Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), and his bigdi hui eklauti aulaad Munna Tripathi (Devyenndu).

Divyenndu slips into the character as if he never left. Munna is still impulsive, insecure, and spectacularly dangerous. He is one of those characters you know you shouldn’t root for, yet you cannot wait for him to walk into a scene.

His swagger remains intact. So does his ability to make every situation worse.

The early portions deliberately echo the show's original setup. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), the muscle, and Bablu (Jitendra Kumar), the brains, find themselves working for Kaleen Bhaiya while their righteous lawyer father Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang) remains miffed with his sons over their association with a gangster.

The Game Gets Bigger

Munna, meanwhile, is exactly the kind of walking disaster we remember.

He is furious that his father favours Guddu and Bablu, and even more furious that Guddu has won the affection of Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), the woman Munna wants for himself.

The film does not waste much time explaining who is who. It assumes you have done your homework. For Mirzapur devotees, it works almost like an inside joke.

It is familiar territory, but that is precisely the point. Mirzapur: The Movie knows that half the pleasure comes from seeing these old tensions acquire a new spark.

Then comes the larger game.

Kaleen Bhaiya is under pressure to expand his drugs empire and needs a new supplier. Enter Bappan Yadav (Ravi Kishan) from Rajasthan, a man on the run after betraying his business partner Bhairav Singh (Sushant Singh). He is on the run with his lover and dancer Mumtaz (Sonal Chauhan), his associate Birju (Mohit Malik), along with the stolen drug cartel.

He puts forward a business proposal to Kaleen Bhaiya, but that is only the beginning. Bappan has no intention of remaining a supplier for long. His eyes are on Mirzapur ki gaddi itself.

This is where the film starts feeling bigger than the show, without losing the show’s DNA.

There are betrayals. Political manoeuvring. Personal grudges. And, of course, the basic Mirzapur principle that nobody is ever quite as loyal as they claim to be.

'Goli chalate samay charity nahi karni hoti,' a character tells another one. That line pretty much sums up the jungle in which these people operate.

What is particularly pleasing is that the film does not simply turn up the violence for the sake of it. Mirzapur has never been shy about bloodshed, but the film does not constantly throw gore at the audience just to prove it is still Mirzapur. Here the bloodshed feels more controlled, and the film knows when to hold back. That restraint is a welcoming change.

Gurmmeet Singh keeps the film on track with his assured direction. He gives the film a bigger canvas without losing the earthy flavour of the series. The pacing is mostly smooth, the action set pieces are presented well, and he keeps the focus on the characters and drama rather than letting the scale take over.

There are plenty of little nods to the series too. Of course, the film doesn't expect you to know the earlier seasons by heart, but the experience is far more rewarding if you have followed the show from the beginning.

There are familiar faces (Abhishek Banerjee constantly carries the razor, a grim reminder of his character's fate in the first season).

Familiar situations (Fazal's Guddu runs out of steroids when he desperately needs his fix).

Familiar phrases (Priyanshu Painyuli walks away with the scene as Robin, delivering his signature line: 'Yeh bhi theek hai)'.

It becomes a bit of a spot-the-reference game for long-time fans, but the film does not depend entirely on nostalgia.

Munna Is Still The Man

The cast, once again, remains the biggest reason to invest in this world.

The film also understands something important about Kaleen Bhaiya. He may be an anti-hero, but has long since become a pop-culture figure.

Pankaj Tripathi does not reinvent his character. He simply settles back into that calm, measured menace and lets the character's reputation do half the work. It’s a delicious performance from the seasoned actor.

Ali Fazal slips back into Guddu's skin with great ease. Guddu has always been more than the angry man with a gun, and the film gives Fazal enough room to remind us of that.

Jitendra Kumar has an innate sincerity about him that works really well for the character. Although I have to admit, I did miss Vikrant Massey as Bablu.

Munna is another story altogether.

Divyenndu's character remains one of Mirzapur's most interesting contradictions. He plays an anti-hero, who only brings menace, but somehow his absence made us realise just how much entertainment he brought to the show. Munna's attitude, arrogance and absurd confidence are still intact, and some of the film's best lines belong to him.

Sample this: When someone tells Munna he has never seen Jaisalmer, he shoots back with his trademark cockiness: 'Jaisalmer hasn't seen me.'

It is also good to have Kulbhushan Kharbanda back as the Tripathi patriarch, still carrying the same authority and attitude we remember.

Beena Finally Gets Her Moment

But the real surprise is Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi.

She has always been one of the smartest players in this universe, who understands the game better than many of the men playing it while also figuring out how to survive. Here, that intelligence finally gets the space it deserves. Dugal gets considerably more weight in the film, and it pays off handsomely. In fact, she gets some of the film's strongest moments, especially towards the climax, where she almost walks away with the film.

The rest of the female characters are not as fortunate as Beena.

Shweta Tripathi's nerdy Golu, Shriya Pilgaonkar's cutesy Sweety, Sheeba Chaddha's feisty mother, Harshika Gaur's Dimple and Anangsha Biswas' Zarina all feel underused.

Sonal Chauhan gets more screen time as Mumtaz compared to these women, and she looks the part, but the film does not quite know what to do with her. Even her dance number Ghoom Ghoom feels oddly lifeless when it should have been a full-blown masala moment.

The new cast members add to the fun.

Ravi Kishan is a solid addition to the madness, while Mohit Malik as the stoic Birju brings his own menace, particularly because you sense there is another agenda bubbling underneath. Sushant Singh is stylishly presented as Bhairav Singh, but the character gets little room to make a lasting impression.

Mirzapur is at its best when it is unpredictable and slightly unhinged. But there are stretches in the middle portion when the story slows down and the three-hour-plus runtime begins to show. A little more masala, a few more unexpected turns and some sharper comic relief would have made the long runtime fly even faster.

Thankfully, the climax is terrific and gives the drama the payoff it needs.

Instead of taking the cheap route of ending on a cliff-hanger designed purely to tease another instalment, Mirzapur: The Movie gives us an an ending that feels complete and earned. For a franchise that trives on chaos, that is surprisingly mature.

For once, Mirzapur does not leave us hanging. And that feels damn good.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review Rediff Rating: