Melcow Pondicherry Review: Torturous!

Melcow Pondicherry offers neither enough laughs nor scares to make this horror-comedy worth the trip, rues Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Arjun Ashokan in Melcow Pondicherry.

Key Points Melcow Pondicherry is neither amusing nor spooky.

The film's first half, featuring annoying lead characters and uninspired humour, is almost unbearable.

The plot involves a group of friends on a bachelor party in Pondicherry, where they discover one among them is a paranormal entity.

Apart from investigative thrillers, another favourite genre among Malayalam filmmakers is horror-comedy.

The success of films like In Ghost House Inn, Adi Kapyare Koottamani, Pretham and Romancham certainly gave the genre a boost. A few months ago, Prakambanam also managed to score a decent success.

But for every success, there are enough disappointments chasing the trend. Think Akasha Ganga 2, Sumathi Valavu and Karakkam. Now add Melcow Pondicherry to that list of films that neither amuse nor manage to spook us. Not exactly the Halloween treat we were looking for!

A College Reunion That Kills Nostalgia

Melvy (Arjun Ashokan) returns to India from Dubai after seven years to celebrate his bachelor party with his college friends, taking them to Pondicherry, where they had studied (and also got expelled). Balu Varghese, Sarath Sabha, Annamma Susan, Sanoop Thykoodam and Amal Shah play his buddies Vipin, Rahul, Annamma, Alby and Saravanan respectively.

While Melvy keeps boasting about his achievements in the Gulf, his friends find out that his tall tales have little to do with his reality. He is also unhappy with his controlling fiancée, Teena (Vincy Aloshious), whose money he is more than happy to mooch off.

Anyway, the gang takes the celebrations to the terrace of their old college building one night. They are joined by Melvy's former college flame, Isha aka Chenthamara (Sreelakshmi Vijayan), and their old rival, Vinod (Altaf Salim). Soon, they discover that one among them isn't quite what they seem.

Comedy That Fails to Land

Sure, the spooky reveal gives Melcow Pondicherry a little more intrigue and the humour is slightly watchable after that, but boy, is it torturous sitting through the film until then.

The entire first half, leading up to the party on the college terrace, is almost unbearable, thanks to the annoying antics of its lead characters. Not one of them is particularly worth investing in.

Melvy, himself, is the most irksome of the lot; while Arjun Ashokan is okay in the role, it is the exasperating manner in which the character is written that makes him more so with his whining and creepy behaviour. While he keeps calling his fiancée 'toxic', you are left wondering why she is even interested in this lying crybaby who is clearly taking advantage of her.

Some portions have the male characters trying to flirt with uninterested female tourists in Pondicherry during a song sequence. That particular bit comes in especially poor taste, considering that one of the actors was recently accused of sexual harassment.

And while the humour rarely lands, Melcow Pondicherry also throws in a crocodile as a pet belonging to one of the friends. Because why not?

Sure, this is supposed to be a comedy, and we are expected to take a chill pill when it comes to the lack of logic. So we are not supposed to ask why a hotel would allow a guest to bring a crocodile onto its premises, let alone let it use the common swimming pool. And if absolutely nothing needs to make sense in a film like this, why stop at a crocodile? Why not bring in a T-Rex?

What's more, the crocodile disappears midway through the film. Lucky fella! Even it seems to have realised that it is better off scooting than spending another minute in this annoying movie.

Things become slightly more engaging when Melvy drags his friends to their old college to continue the celebrations.

As I mentioned earlier, one of them happens to be a paranormal entity. The interval tries to present this as a major revelation, but it isn't particularly difficult to figure out who among the group isn't human because the movie lays out the clues in a clumsy manner.

Apart from the fact that the ghost has dissociative personality disorder, apparently triggered by lightning strikes, there isn't much to write home about the spook itself.

While Melcow Pondicherry becomes slightly less torturous from hereon, it is like taking your feet from a burning fire only to place them on hot sand.

Ghostly Misadventures

Sanoop Thykkoodam's screenplay seems to derive much of its humour from the Karikku skits, particularly in the way the characters constantly roast one another. There is even a character called Chottu, who seems to be a nod to that inspiration.

Melcow Pondicherry also borrows liberally from other horror-comedies. One particularly long stretch inside the college feels like an unnecessarily extended version of the ghost-reveal sequence in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, where the gang discovers that the caretaker is actually a spirit and tries to convince Gopal of the same.

The track here just goes on and on, almost interminably. The comedy supposedly comes from the characters fumbling around, trying to convince their friend that one among them is otherworldly. Only they cannot seem to get the words out properly, leaving us to wonder when they will blurt it out and finally end our suffering.

And yes, we also have mobile signals conveniently dropping just when crucial information needs to be conveyed. Apparently, none of these characters has heard of an app called WhatsApp either.

What's even harder to buy is that, given how snoopy these friends are, particularly Melvy, they never realised that their college-mate had died. Only one of them seems to know about it. This becomes even more baffling when we later discover that the circumstances surrounding the death weren't exactly a secret.

Predictable Climax

Once they figure out who the ghost is, the friends are left clueless as to what to do with this otherworldly presence. Melcow Pondicherry, meanwhile, seems equally clueless, taking them on a trip around town as they try to figure out how to get out of this mess.

All of this eventually leads to a sappy revelation about the circumstances surrounding the person's death and the culprit responsible.

Don't worry, this mystery isn't particularly difficult to crack either. Just identify the character who feels most superfluous to the screenplay, whose only apparent purpose is to become relevant later.

Which is saying something when most of the principal characters have very little personality or a distinctive sense of humour to begin with. Altaf Salim is perhaps the only exception, bringing his usual comic flair to the proceedings. And because the others are so painfully unfunny, he comes across as considerably more bearable by comparison.

On that ominous note, here's me warning you that Melcow Pondicherry is neither spooky enough to kill your hiccups nor does it give you the good vibes its genre promises. This is a trip best avoided!

Melcow Pondicherry Review Rediff Rating: