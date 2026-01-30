Mardaani 3 Review: Rani Mukerji's Gritty Thriller

Mardaani 3 gives Rani Mukerji something the previous two installments didn't: A heroic slow-motion action sequence that feels tailor-made for the Singham universe, applauds Mayur Sanap.

The shadow of Delhi Crime 3/em> looms large in Mardaani 3.

The villain is played by a terrific Mallika Prasad.

She's strong, and she knows it!

Rani Mukerji returns as the tough-as-nails cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, taking on a new crime while retaining her trademark grit and heroism.

Mardaani 3 gives her something the previous two installments didn't: A heroic slow-motion action sequence that feels tailor-made for the Singham universe!

What Mardaani 3 is about

Mardaani 3 begins in the Sunderbans, where Shivani Shivaji Roy almost single-handedly busts a human trafficking racket. Soon after that, she is soon called to Delhi to investigate the double kidnapping of Suhani, the daughter of an influential man, and Jhimli, the daughter of his driver.

Shivani's investigation leads her into the dark underbelly of the beggar mafia, where children are abducted and subjected to brutal atrocities.

The villain is played by Mallika Prasad, whose Amma is a some kind of demonic figure, ruling the beggar mafia. Indeed, a terrific find by YRF. It will be interesting to see how her character unfolds in the latter half.

Is Mardaani 3 worth a watch?

Mardaani 3 suffers from familiar Bollywood cop-film conventions where the protagonist is conveniently one step ahead until the narrative demands she be overpowered.

The shadow of Delhi Crime 3 also looms large. In her righteous anger, Shivani recalls Vartika Chaturvedi, but Mardaani 3 is firmly rooted in the grammar of a Bollywood masala film.

While the film is undeniably derivative, it remains stylish and well-constructed, elevated significantly by Rani Mukerji's fierce screen presence.

When she says 'Wada Raha,' you believe her.

Meet the Mardaani 3 cast

Janki Bodiwala, fresh off Shaitaan, plays a young constable reminiscent of Rasika Dugal's Neeti in Delhi Crime.

Jisshu Sengupta, as Shivani's husband Dr Bikram Roy, is barely given anything to do. His arc sees no real development, yet again.

Rani holds every scene, mostly in close-up, and gives the film a defiant soul. Her face-off with Mallika Prasad's Amma could have been fiercer.

However, Director Abhiraj Minawala injects fresh momentum by unveiling a second villain at the interval block.

'Rani ko maat dene ke liye, pyaadon ki qurbani deni padti hai,' the character declares devilishly.

By the time this blow lands, Shivani Shivaji Roy is bruised and broken. But now, she is far more lethal.

Watch out for the full review in just a bit.

