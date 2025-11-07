Maharani Season 4 Review: Endless Political Intrigue

Maharani Season 4 doesn't disappoint, offering strong performances and Huma Qureshi's powerful return as Rani, vouches Namrata Thakker.

The new season of the political drama, Maharani, is exciting and engaging with fresh characters taking the story ahead.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, Season 4 sees Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti take on the Prime Minister of India as she vows to dethrone him.

Before challenging him, she ruffles a few feathers by resigning as Bihar's chief minister and asking her party to elect a new leader after her past comes back to haunt her.

To keep the state's affairs steady, Rani chooses her daughter Roshni (Shweta Basu Prasad) as the new CM instead of her son, Jai Prakash Bharti (Arnav Singh), or the seasoned party associate Mishraji (Pramod Pathak).

Vipin Sharma, who plays Prime Minister Joshi, proves to be a formidable challenger to Rani Bharti amid the political chaos.

Unwilling to give up power, he meets Rani head-on to retain control of his government at the Centre.

On one hand, Rani appoints her daughter to lead the Bihar government; on the other, she gives her son a chance to prove his mettle on the national stage by asking him to assist her in her battle against Delhi.

Consumed by power and politics, Rani eventually alienates her loyal party members Mishraji and Kaveri (Kani Kusruti) and finds herself fighting the prime minister alone.

Rani ends up paying a heavy price and loses almost everything in her quest to shake things up at the Centre.

Maharani Season 4 has many twists and turns, but it doesn't really surprise you.

Like most political dramas, the plot is predictable.

What makes it engaging and worth a watch are the characters, whether it is Rani, Roshni, or Joshi.

In the initial episodes, Shweta Basu Prasad is a treat to watch, and her character arc appears promising. She gets a good amount of screen time, but her character never truly rises in a meaningful way.

Vipin Sharma, the new addition to the cast, is fabulous as the shrewd and wicked prime minister who puts up a strong fight against his nemesis.

Huma Qureshi, who headlines Maharani, is in her element.

Despite her character aging, she remains fierce, bold, and impressive in her performance.

She's so compelling that it is hard to imagine anyone else playing the role.

Maharani Season 4 ends with her all alone after navigating the game of politics, hinting at a possible fifth season.

The latest season of Maharani doesn't disappoint, offering strong performances and Huma's powerful return as Rani.

It's a tale of her tragic downfall, but leaves us waiting to see if she'll rise again like a phoenix.

Maharani Season 4 streams on SonyLIV.

Maharani Season 4 Review Rediff Rating: