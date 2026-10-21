Little Thomas Review: Lost In Cuteness

Little Thomas may have its heart in the right place, but its storytelling never quite catches up with its intentions, rues Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Little Thomas is directed by Kaushal Oza and stars Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah, and child actor Hridansh Parekh.

The film touches on the impact of a troubled marriage but never explores it convincingly enough.

Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah are watchable, but the writing doesn't do them justice.

As every child of his age would, a curious seven-year-old Thomas (an adorable Hridansh Parekh) has a question for his parents. He wants to know how babies are made.

His mai (Rasika Dugal) and pai (Gulshan Devaiah) aren't quite sure how to explain it, so they try to fob him off with an answer, but it leaves the little one with more questions.

Thomas turns to his friends, his nanny and a priest at the church about the mysteries of childbirth, only to receive different explanations from each one.

Back home, Thomas' parents, Jessie and Desmond, are on the verge of separation. Their constant bickering stems from their struggling family bakery, where 'pav, poi and pattice' aren't paying the bills. Jessie is the practical one, while Desmond is an idealist, whose stubbornness against revamping the old bakery only makes their situation worse.

Missed Emotional Depth

The premise immediately brings to mind Rahul, Prakash Jha's 2001 film about a young boy struggling to cope with his parents’ troubled marriage. Little Thomas is set in 1990s Goa and takes a lighter approach to a similar subject, where characters mouth lines like 'Aye, kya man!' and 'Hum tumko bola tha na, my son' as an extended punchline.

Thomas's earnest attempts to make sense of the adult world could have made for a funny yet moving film, but Director Kaushal Oza never quite gets under the skin of his young protagonist. The direction leans heavily on cuteness without building enough emotional depth beneath it.

Thomas's scenes with his friends are especially jarring.

Instead of letting the humour emerge naturally from a child's limited understanding of the world, the writing often makes the young characters sound like adults delivering carefully scripted punchlines. There is a self-conscious quality to their conversations, as if they know they are performing for an audience. The cuteness is just relentless, and after a point, it becomes exhausting.

Between Cute And Corny

Much of the heavy lifting falls on Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah, the two ever-dependable actors who are consistently watchable even when the material doesn't scale up. Devaiah brings sincerity to Desmond, even though his outburst feels out of character at times. Surprisingly, the always likeable Rasika looks rather bored as the subdued Jessie.

The bakery could have offered a glimpse into the family's anxieties. Instead, it feels like a convenient plot device to give the parents something to fight about. At one point, we see Jessie and Desmond arguing through Thomas's eyes, hinting at how deeply their troubles affect him. But just as the film begins to explore the emotional complexity of the parents' strained marriage, it abruptly shifts back to another adorable moment that feels forced and corny.

It remains so busy trying to make things cute and lightweight that it forgets to make the emotional journey convincing. These sudden tonal shifts undermine the seriousness of the family troubles the film tries to convey.

Child actor Hridansh Parekh is wonderfully endearing as the titular Thomas, and you cannot help but root for the little fellow. But his charm can only do so much to make up for the film's uneven writing.

Little Thomas may have its heart in the right place, but is bogged down by storytelling that never quite catches up with its intentions. You leave wishing the film was as naturally charming as the little boy at its centre.

Little Thomas Review Rediff Rating: