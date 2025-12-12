Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Delightful Comedy!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 may be a comedy filled with chaos, but in its indirect way, it speaks about a time when the Constitution mattered more than one's religion and when the idea of India was larger than personal hate, observes Syed Firdaus Ashraf.

Not a single week passes without encoutering disturbing news on social media.

Every now and then, you see a young Muslim getting beaten up for loving a Hindu under the pretext of 'Love Jihad'.

On the other side, there are cases where a Hindu is attacked for being in a relationship with a Muslim, labelled 'Bhagwa Love Trap'.

These terms have become part of the everyday vocabulary of hate and used casually to justify violence.

What is most troubling is how freely mobs want to decide the future of two people who are simply in love.

This is the reality of what many call the 'Naya Bharat', where hatred spills onto the streets.

There is an argument that the Special Marriage Act exists for interfaith couples, that the law allows people of different religions to marry without anyone's interference.

But this argument collapses in real life.

Vigilante groups camp outside marriage bureaus and marriage registrar offices and harass couples, pressure families, and turn a lawful personal decision into a life-threatening situation.

In such an environment, talking about a simple love story almost feels senseless.

But perhaps these senseless times need senseless cinema.

And that is exactly where Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 surprisingly finds its place.

It may be a comedy filled with chaos, but in its own indirect way, it speaks about a time when the Constitution mattered more than one's religion, when the idea of India was larger than personal hate.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 follows the life of Mohan Sharma (Kapil Sharma), a 32-year-old man in love with Saniya Hussain (Hira Warina).

Their love story began in college and has survived 16 years. They wait in the hope that their families will someday agree to their interfaith marriage.

But the parents refuse to budge.

The pressure keeps building until Mohan finally agrees to convert to Islam and take the name Mehmood so that he can marry Saniya.

This sets the stage for the chaos that follows.

Instead of marrying Saniya, circumstances force him into marriages with not one or two, but three different women, each belonging to a different religion.

The film becomes a long chain of misunderstandings, cover-ups, and close calls.

The audience is constantly on edge waiting for the moment when all three wives will show up in the same scene and cause Mohan's secret life to collapse.

You may argue that the story has no logic.

Yes, you are right.

But the film never promises logic to begin with.

It proudly embraces its silliness.

In today's world where Hindi cinema often takes itself too seriously -- filled with heavy messages of hate, keeping the Naya Bharat box office in mind -- this kind of senseless entertainment is almost refreshing.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 doesn't ask you to think deeply or decode metaphors. It simply wants you to laugh.

One of the film's strengths is that it pokes gentle fun at every religion without insulting any.

It uses humour to send a message that love and humanity stand above religious identity.

This dialogue explains it well: 'Hum tai nahi karte ki kiski ibadat karna hai. Balki woh khud tai karta hai ke uski ibadat kaun karega' (Humans do not choose their religion before birth; that is decided for them. So judging someone based on something they do not choose is meaningless.)'

Take this dialogue too: 'Christmas bhi mein, Eid bhi mein, Diwali bhi mein, Hindustan hoon mein.'

Writer-director Anukalp Goswami deserves credit for keeping the film engaging.

The pacing is tight, and new characters enter the story at just the right time to keep the momentum going.

A strong subplot involves Sushant Singh, who plays an inspector determined to catch a mysterious man with three wives in Bhopal. He does not realise is that the man he is searching for is his brother-in-law (Michael, Mehmood and Mohan).

One of the most memorable appearances in the film is the late actor Asrani, playing a priest in Goa. His timing is sharp even in a short role, and he makes you laugh effortlessly.

Manjot Singh, who plays Mohan's friend, is excellent as the pal who helps create and manage all the lies.

His reactions, confusion and attempts to help Mohan only make things worse, and it becomes a major source of laughs.

The three actresses (Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury and Ayesha Khan), who play the wives, deliver decent performances. They understand the tone of the film and perform with the right balance of innocence and suspicion, as the script demands.

But the person who truly drives the film is Kapil Sharma.

He is the heart and soul of the story.

His comic timing is sharp.

His expressions are naturally funny, without trying too hard.

His experience from The Kapil Sharma Show comes in handy, but unlike his show where he depends on punchlines, he uses body language to build humour here.

His performance becomes even more effective in scenes where he speaks about unity, God, and being human first.

The lines do not feel forced; they blend naturally with his character's frustration.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is not a film that tries to preach directly nor does it get into serious debate. It simply uses comedy to remind us that love, freedom, and personal choice should not be dictated by mobs and narrow thinking.

In times of tension and division, a film like this -- however silly -- manages to make sense in its own way.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 makes you laugh, and sometimes laughter is all you need to breathe again.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review Rediff Rating: