Karuppu Review: Suriya's 'God Mode' Weakens This Fantasy Entertainer

Karuppu begins with a striking idea of God battling a broken justice system, only to turn into a routine Suriya mass spectacle, laments Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Suriya in Karuppu.

Key Points Karuppu, directed by R J Balaji and starring Suriya, attempts to be an energetic mass entertainer but ultimately disappoints due to its execution.

The film's imaginative premise involves a deity descending to ensure justice within a corrupt legal system.

The first half effectively highlights the suffering of ordinary people within A flawed judicial system.

The second half abandons the initial compelling dynamic for a conventional mass-hero narrative.

Karuppu is supposed to be an energetic mass entertainer that leaves you joyous by the end. Instead, it left me strangely depressed. Not merely because of how the film eventually turns out, but because it starkly points it to you that the justice system in this country has become such a labyrinth that the poor and the powerless can only rely on divine intervention to receive justice.

And that is a sad thought to live with.

Directed by R J Balaji with Suriya in the lead, Karuppu is a fantasy entertainer wrapped within the framework of a courtroom drama, where God himself descends to ensure that courts function honestly.

I will not deny that this is an imaginative premise. The trouble is that R J Balaji and his team of writers seem to run out of ideas about how best to execute it, eventually settling for the safest and most unimaginative route possible.

What's Karuppu About?

Vettai Karuppu is the local deity whose statue stands within the premises of the Seven Wells court. To him, the helpless and justice-deprived direct their prayers.

One such desperate petitioner is a father from Kerala, played by Indrans. He and his ailing daughter (Anagha Maya Ravi) arrive in Tamil Nadu for her surgery, only to have their belongings stolen. Though the police recover the valuables, the father and daughter are dragged through endless legal hurdles merely to reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

They are also fleeced by a hotshot, influential lawyer Baby Kannan (R J Balaji) and his associates, losing even more money in the process.

Moved by the father's prayers, Karuppu himself descends to secure justice for them. But Baby Kannan throws him a challenge: Win the case without using divine powers within this broken system, and he will concede defeat.

An Engaging First Half

If you have seen R J Balaji's films (that he wrote or directed or both) before, you would know how fond he is of using satire to expose societal and systemic cracks. He had previously co-directed Mookuthi Amman, which also revolved around a goddess intervening in the life of an ordinary family.

Here, placing an all-powerful deity inside a deeply flawed judicial system and forcing him to confront institutional rot is genuinely an arresting concept.

The first half, which focuses on the suffering of the father and daughter, manages to successfully grab real emotional investment from the viewer.

Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi are both excellent, and using their characters' ordeal to expose the corruption embedded within the legal machinery was a convincing creative choice.

From the nexus between lawyers and judges to the endless adjournments that grind ordinary people into despair, the film does a commendable job of creating a setup that feels painfully relatable. It boldly underlines the bitter irony that, for many people, the real punishment begins the moment they approach the courts seeking justice.

So when Karuppu finally intervenes, there is an undeniably rousing energy to his arrival that makes you cheer, even as it deepens the pessimism the film inadvertently creates (read the opening paragraphs again).

Sure, the introductory action sequence where the deity dismantles the villains and their men is fairly routine. But what follows is genuinely interesting: Karuppu deciding to fight for the father and daughter not as a god, but as an ordinary lawyer.

The condition imposed by Baby Kannan, that he must fight without using divine powers, adds intrigue to the legal battle.

Suddenly, God himself becomes a point-of-view character witnessing how deeply crooked the system has become. Just do not ask why the guardian deity of the very place seemed blissfully unaware of all this corruption until now.

So far, so good-ish.

A Mass-Driven, Weaker Second Half

Then Karuppu takes an odd turn in the second half when the deity abruptly shifts focus from the original case to an entirely new one.

The compelling dynamic built around the protagonist is discarded midway, and the film slides into a far more conventional mass-hero setup that immediately makes it less engaging.

Mass heroes in Tamil cinema are usually presented as invincible. But when you make your protagonist a literal God, that invincibility quickly becomes exhausting.

Once the screenplay removes all shackles from Karuppu and turns him into an unstoppable larger-than-life force, the rest of the film becomes pedestrian and increasingly dull around him.

In the process, the film also creates the 'existential' trap that these divine entertainers make for themselves -- if Gods can changes things for better in a snap, why were they waiting for so long to allow the rot to deeply entrench within the society and make ordinary folks suffer?

Sure, Suriya fans may still enjoy the exaggerated star treatment this shift allows his character to revel in. When he leans in and whispers, 'Baby, Daddy's home!' into Baby Kannan's ear, it is undeniably designed as a whistle-worthy moment.

The film also piles on songs, stylised entrances and multiple action scenes to keep the fan-service machine running.

It is unfortunate that in doing so, that the second half nosedives so dramatically and never truly recovers. Sure, the screenplay initially establishes rules to try and limit Karuppu's invincibility and make it more challenging for him, only to abandon them because it ultimately wants him to remain invincible at all costs.

The climax suffers heavily as a result, culminating in a disappointingly one-sided showdown between hero and villain.

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, R J Balaji

Even Baby Kannan devolves from a crafty, manipulative lawyer into a snarling caricature willing to kill people just to win. That desperation strips away the complexity R J Balaji initially gave the character.

Worse, the actor himself never fully convinces in the more menacing portions.

Trisha Krishnan plays a well-meaning lawyer who assists Karuppu. While her role is not structurally crucial, she gains a larger presence in the latter half, where her wishes begin driving Karuppu's agenda and ironically, also contributing to the narrative becoming far less compelling.

Ultimately, Karuppu remains a Suriya vehicle. And while the superstar is effortlessly formidable in the role, as always, it is precisely in overindulging his superstardom that the film begins losing its way.

To further cater to fan expectations, R J Balaji stuffs the screenplay with Easter eggs, references and parodies from popular films like Singam, Mookuthi Amman and even Leo. Most of them exist purely to generate recognition applause from fans.

Of course, the film also pays homage to Jai Bhim. Ironically, though, that homage only reminds you that Suriya once starred in a far superior courtroom drama while playing a mere mortal.

Because there, the writing itself was God.

Karuppu Review Rediff Rating: