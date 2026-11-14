John Doe Review: More Than A Murder Mystery

As a a crime thriller, John Doe scores with its character dynamics even when its central mystery leaves a few too many loose ends, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Arjun Das in John Doe.

Key Points The film centres on rookie cop Chandru investigating the murder of an unidentified boy, driven by personal trauma and a desire to prove himself.

Despite a somewhat predictable central mystery and over-explained antagonist motivations, the film excels in its character development, especially for Chandru and the antagonist.

Director Madhumita effectively uses small touches and internal monologues to convey Chandru's unresolved trauma and internal struggles.

If you have watched way too many American movies, you might know that an unidentified male corpse is labelled a 'John Doe' by the police department in the USA. A female corpse is called a 'Jane Doe', and there is a rather terrifying horror film called The Autopsy Of Jane Doe that you should check out if you don't mind some seriously icky creeps.

I don't know if our police departments have similarly cool names for unidentified corpses, but in the film I'm reviewing, a post-mortem surgeon in Kerala (whose Malayalam is dodgier than the red herrings in this movie) gives the body of an unidentified young boy the name 'John Doe'. Apparently, she is also a fan of Hollywood thrillers. Chandru (Arjun Das), a cop himself, is clueless about the terminology.

Finding out who this unidentified boy is, the sole victim of a car-crash, and who killed him becomes the driving force behind Chandru, a rookie cop for whom this is the first major case since his posting to a town on the Kerala side of the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Intertwined Investigations

At the same time, we are introduced to a family that has returned from Dubai to settle in Kurinjipadi, Tamil Nadu. The family consists of a mother, Darshana (Srishti Singh), her angst-ridden teenage daughter Lucky (Zaara Vineet Chandhoke) and an eight-year-old son Hriday (Nirav S).

One night, Hriday mysteriously goes missing, leaving his family and the local cop A Rao (Sanchana Natarajan) baffled as to how a child could simply vanish without anyone having a clue.

Of course, Chandru's investigation and the missing child case are connected, but John Doe has a particular expectation about how it wants us to piece things together.

The connection seems rather obvious, so I assumed the film would take a different route. Still I liked how it attempts to subvert that expectation as it approaches the interval.

Compelling Mystery Vs Internal Character Crisis

Returning to Chandru, it isn't just the excitement of handling a major and intriguing case early in his career that drives him. There is guilt involved too.

You see, if he hadn't been busy flirting with his subordinate, he might have prevented the murder and possibly even apprehended the killer.

But, more than anything, there is a desperate need to prove himself, shaped by years of trauma inflicted by his now-dead father (Badava Gopi), who constantly undermined him from childhood.

Chandru became a cop largely to defy his father's insults and his insistence that he wasn't cut out for the job. But getting that uniform is one thing; ensuring that you deserve to wear it is quite another.

Chandru makes his share of rookie mistakes on the job, but his unresolved trauma ensures that his father continues to taunt him, even in death, through his inner voice. Initially, I was confused by the tone of these scenes and wondered if we were supposed to take them with a pinch of humour.

As he encounters more hurdles, however, it becomes clear that they are meant to convey Chandru's internal struggle and emotional turmoil. Arjun Das does a fine job of communicating this as well as his character's impatient nature, though the film could have established the intended tone more convincingly from the outset.

That said, Madhumita, who directs John Doe and previously made the touching KD (and its Hindi remake Kaalidhar Laapata), ensures that the protagonist's unresolved trauma comes to the fore when it matters.

Sometimes, it is conveyed through small touches, such as his frequent use of a fidget spinner, perhaps to contain his own restless nature. At other times, it emerges through the way he approaches the intricacies of the investigation.

Divisive Antagonist

The same attention to character detail extends to the antagonist, whose identity, for obvious reasons, must remain hidden in this review to respect the genre of this film. The eventual reveal is far from mind-blowing, though I don't think that was necessarily the movie's intention.

Where John Doe falters, however, is in its attempt to over-explain the antagonist's motivations and methodology. It isn't just a case of the film going too TMI.

The backstory opens up too many avenues for us to poke holes in, particularly when it comes to how this person could have pulled off the crimes so convincingly without anyone noticing. This becomes especially difficult to buy when one of the crimes takes place practically next door.

That said, much like the Joker is to Batman, with one being the diametrical opposite of the other and yet somehow completing the equation, the antagonist here serves as an interesting counterpoint to Chandru.

If Chandru is traumatised by his father, the antagonist reflects a different side of parenthood. Both are also driven by guilt over their inability to rescue someone in time, offering another interesting parallel.

It is in these character details that John Doe feels compelling, even when the structural weaknesses of its central mystery become more and more apparent.

For instance, when Chandru interrogates another suspect, he appeals to the man's paternal instincts, which makes sense given his own character arc. However, the manner in which he gets him to divulge a crucial piece of information feels rather unconvincing.

Even less convincing is the way characters occasionally behave with baffling disregard for logic, seemingly to manufacture drama, deliver exposition or set up a twist. There is Chandru breaking protocol to contact a victim's family without informing the local station, and a character conveniently breaking into a suspect's house, only to be immediately caught and give the hero someone to rescue in the final act.

Even the way characters stumble upon crucial details feels a little too heavy-handed, particularly when it comes to connecting the dots leading to the culprits. Like, the hero figuring out the crimes could be the handiwork of a serial killer just because he, by sheer providence, finds a crime spot on the way to Kerala.

Win Some-Lose Some Screenplay

John Doe could also do with some trimming in the middle portions of both halves, as well as in the epilogue, where the villain is given considerable time to explain everything.

Some of the characters could also have been written with greater sensitivity. Lucky, for instance, is presented as a rather clichéd version of a rebellious, angry and rude teenager, with her goth-inspired dressing further underlining the stereotype. You are almost expected to be annoyed by her, just like the other characters.

And yet, Madhumita and Nicolas Chevaillier's screenplay also finds room for some genuinely heartwarming moments, particularly when Chandru and Lucky bond over their difficult relationships with their deceased fathers.

There are also moments when Chandru seems to display the contrasting qualities of both his parents. He can be dismissive towards his subordinates, much like his father was towards him.

But when questioning suspects, his 'talk first, hit later' approach seems to come from his mother's more compassionate nature. This is quite the opposite of A Rao's 'hit first, ask questions later' attitude.

The movie finds some much-needed warmth when the two begin to bond. The lodge sequence in which they rescue a group of children is particularly well-etched.

And while Chandru suddenly turning flirtatious with Rao might feel a little out of the blue, I didn't mind it, especially since she doesn't seem to mind either. John Doe's otherwise dark atmosphere could certainly do with such lighter moments. This pairing deserves more room to develop, I'd like to see more of Sanchana Natarajan's fierceness finding a rhythm with Arjun Das's sombre screen presence.

But we need to wait for the sequel which John Doe promises near the end to possibly understand what factors drive Rao's anger and her fiercely independent nature. And yes, what does 'A' in her name stand for.

Whether that sequel will get made or will it be lost like all the other tantalising cliffhangers (looking at you, Vikram!)... well, that's a mystery in itself!

John Doe Review Rediff Rating: