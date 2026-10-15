Jailer 2 Review: Rajinikanth Fanboy Fun With Flawed Villains

Jailer 2 delivers an enjoyable fanboy experience with Rajinikanth's unparalleled aura and thrilling elevation scenes, yet struggles to provide a compelling narrative beyond superstar celebration, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Key Points Jailer 2 excels in providing fan service and showcasing Rajinikanth's superstar aura through well-staged elevation moments and booming dialogues.

The film's first half is highly entertaining, benefiting from Nelson's trademark humour and Suraj Venjaramoodu's menacing portrayal of gangster Dileep.

The second half introduces the Kalpak family, led by Mithun Chakraborty, but these villains are largely underwhelming and serve primarily to trigger emotional entanglements for Muthuvel.

By now, when you watch a Rajinikanth film made by a new-age director, you know it is supposed to be a fanboy experience. The quality of that experience is all that really matters.

It can be atrocious, as we witnessed in Coolie.

It can be fairly entertaining, as seen in Petta and Jailer.

And, if the makers are willing, it can pack strong social commentary into that entertaining package, as seen in Kaala and Vettaiyan.

So where does Nelson land with the sequel to Jailer?

The answer is fairly simple. If you enjoyed the first film, you are likely to get enough seeti-maar, torn-ticket-throwing moments in Jailer 2. If you want to see Rajinikanth's aura presented in the grandest, most swaggering manner possible, your mouth is going to go dry from all the hooting and whistling.

Just do not expect Jailer 2 to transcend the fun of that fanboy experience, and everything is cool. Cool. Cool. Cool.

Muthuvel Pandian's Return And An Entertaining First Half

After finishing off his son at the end of Jailer, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) is back to leading a normal life with his family, who remain oblivious to what happened. He now works as a supervisor at a supermarket.

Meanwhile, Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a gangster based in Kerala, is searching for the man who killed his friend Varman (Vinayakan). He is also hunting for three missing containers filled with valuable statues worth hundreds of crores. We know who is responsible for that.

But, as the saying goes, you do not search for Rajinikanth; Rajinikanth comes searching for you. Okay, I made that up, but you get the gist.

The first half of Jailer 2 is highly entertaining as we slowly unravel Muthuvel's intentions, his game plan and his new targets. These portions benefit from Nelson's trademark humour, where the characters constantly undermine the protagonist's true nature.

Returning characters Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana provide enough material for comedy. The humour does get repetitive at times, though, and I couldn't help but feel bad for Vimal, Yogi Babu's character, who is abused so often just to eke out a few laughs. It also makes you wonder about Muthuvel's sadism as he looks the other way.

Still, Yogi Babu's poker-faced comments work well within the space Nelson gives him.

Jailer 2, of course, never forgets to remind you that it is a Rajinikanth film, first and foremost, and Nelson knows how to stage the kind of elevated moments that reaffirm the superstar's enduring aura.

The bridge sequence is terrific. The pre-interval block, arriving right after the Ala Bolelo song, showcases Muthuvel's power and commanding presence, culminating in his first face-to-face encounter with Dileep.

As Dileep, Suraj Venjaramoodu does his best to fill the considerable space left by Vinayakan, who was excellent as the antagonist in Jailer and even makes a cameo in a flashback here.

Suraj almost succeeds; actually the actor succeeds more than expected in bringing a solid mix of menace and dark humour, commanding the screen even when Thalaivar is nearby.

As a Malayali, I was slightly irked that Dileep and his henchmen (Kottayam Nazeer, Sujith Shankar and others), despite being based in Kerala and being Malayalis, constantly converse in Tamil. They throw in only a couple of Malayalam words to remind us of their ethnicities. It makes little sense, but then again, this is a film in which Muthuvel has snipers stationed everywhere in the world, like the proverbial eye in the sky.

Underwhelming Villains In Second Half

What fails Dileep as a baddie is the instant devolution of the character when Jailer 2 brings new enemies for Muthuvel to compete with: The Kalpak family, who takes over the second half.

At the head of the family is Chakri Kalpak (Mithun Chakraborty), a paraplegic patriarch who enjoys having nubile girls dance at his birthday party. Cue for the film to drop another item song, this time featuring Nora Fatehi.

He has four children: Kantha (Vidya Balan), Bodhi (S J Suryah), Sarva (Hakim Shahjahan) and Ved (Jatin Sarna).

Despite the number of villains thrown at the screen, the Kalpak family never quite lives up to the collective evil we are led to anticipate.

With Muthuvel confidently operating in his overpowered mode for much of the film, the villains mostly end up as sitting ducks. That's another problem with presenting your hero as an all-powerful figure: When he slips up or his own people get kidnapped, you cannot help wondering why he allowed it to happen. And why do villains refuse to pull the trigger when they have their target in sight, at point-blank range?

Also, why did Mithun even agree to do the film? The character was more embarrassing than menacing.

Only Kantha and Bodhi matter much, and only S J Suryah makes some sort of impact, largely because he gets to be S J Suryah without going too overboard.

Vidya Balan's silky performance cannot compensate for how little material the role gives her to work with.

It was also disappointing to see Rajinikanth's character act like a creepy uncle towards Kantha. In one scene, he checks her out and calls her 'amazing'. In another, he asks why she is not replying to his 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening' messages.

Sure, she is a villain, and these scenes are meant to show Muthuvel getting back at her for undermining him during their first meeting. But these sleazy, front-bench-appeasing 'mass' moments leave a bad taste, while once again displaying that Nelson just cannot write good female characters.

Anyway, if you expect the second half of Jailer 2 to deliver a compelling showdown between the hero and his powerful new villains, you will be sorely disappointed thanks to the largely ineffectual tension moments, easily resolved crises and bluntly written antagonists.

At times, the villains even provide needless expositions, once to trigger a predicted emotional entanglement involving Muthuvel's family, and then also to conveniently solve it. The emotional drama just doesn't work here as a result. Which also applies to some of the CGI scenes used in the movie.

Thalaivar Mass

But if it is Rajinikanth's elevation scenes you are after, there is plenty to cheer about here. There are enough slow-motion shots of Thalaivar and booming dialogues to keep the fans happy.

The film even finds time to bring back that 'young' Rajinikanth look from the first Jailer, which drew loud applause in my theatre. Nelson at least keeps the momentum going very well in several scenes, even if his writing has nothing new to show.

The songs are disappointing (I still could not understand or properly hear the lyrics of Ala Bolelo), but Anirudh continues to bring his empowering zing to the elevation sequences with his score. That alone will keep many Rajinikanth fans happy.

As for the man himself, his performance is as indomitable as expected. What works particularly well is how Nelson plays to the superstar's strengths while keeping his age in mind.

Here is a director who understands that Rajinikanth's aura is far more impactful than having him pull off every stunt himself, and he uses that insight effectively, just as he did in Jailer. The trade-off is that Muthuvel's approach becomes a little too predictable.

The Cameos Gallery

And how can I ignore the cameo-fest that Rajinikanth films seem to be turning into these days? The guest appearances in Jailer 2 are a mixed bag. They are staged to maximise their theatrical impact, including the returning Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, but contribute little to the plot.

Jackie Shroff, in particular, is completely underused.

Hrithik Roshan's cameo receives special treatment. His dashing entry during a police station sequence drew the loudest cheers, with the film milking the slow-motion reveal for all it was worth.

Of course, like the other cameos, he is essentially a deus ex machina who turns up to save the day because Tiger Ka Hukum. They all owe Tiger a lot, but two movies in, and we are still oblivious to how that has happened.

There is one more special cameo at the end that teases a third instalment.

Here's hoping that, when Nelson returns with Jailer 3, he figures out how to give his superstars a properly built screenplay that goes beyond overstuffed cameo showcases and star aura (which we have seen him do in Doctor). The director has proven time and again that he knows how to stage a superstar. Now he needs to give him a story worthy of one.

Jailer 2 Review Rediff Rating: