Is Benedict Bridgerton's Romance With Sophie Charming?

Key Points Bridgerton Season 4 has released as a two-part installment with four episodes each.

The fourth season revolves around Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie Baek.

Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 4 will release on February 26 on Netflix.

After three exciting seasons of grand balls, romantic rendezvous and a special one with Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton series -- based on the books by Julia Quinn -- has returned with its fourth season released as a two-part installment.

The fourth season puts the spotlight on the free-spirited and adventurous second son Benedict (Luke Thompson) and his intriguing love interest Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story so far

The latest season of Bridgerton introduces us to the Penwood family. Sophie is the illegitimate 'ward' (daughter) of the earl who is hired as a housemaid and mistreated by her stepmother Araminta (Katie Leung).

When Araminta discovers that Sophie snuck out to participate in the masquerade ball hosted by the Bridgertons where she met Benedict, the former orders Sophie to leave the house.

But as destiny would have it, Sophie and Benedict's paths cross again and they get to spend some precious time together at Benedict's countryside 'cottage'.

As Benedict recovers from an injury, away from the prying eyes of the society, he treats Sophie as a guest introducing her to the simple luxuries of life.

Just as they come close to confessing their true desires, reality intrudes leaving them both hesitant and uncertain about taking the next step.

But hey, Benedict convinces Sophie to take up a job at their London home which she reluctantly agrees. Like most of the previous seasons, the lead characters are first brought together, then pushed away by circumstances, only to be drawn back after much longing and separation to pour their feelings for each other.

Is Bridgerton Season 4 based on Cinderella?

A cunning stepmother. A prince falling for a maid. A lost glove (instead of a shoe)...the references are hard to miss.

The fairytale romance leans heavily into the rags-to-romance Cinderella trope instead of opting for a modern romance where Sophie Baek's character is independent and needs no rescuing.

Part 1 of Season 4 ends with an interesting cliffhanger where Sophie breaks up with Benedict and pleads him to leave. But Season 2 promises some more drama with the Penwoods moving closer home to the Bridgertons.

The central chemistry is fading

While season 1 and 2 had the most sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, the series hasn't peaked since Kate and Anthony. With Benedict and Sophie, the spark and intensity feels further subdued.

Interestingly, the mother of the Bridgertons, Violet, is in the mood for adventure and fun as she explores the possibilities of a romantic date with Lord Marcus Anderson. This unexpected storyline adds a refreshing, and mature layer to the season, proving that love and excitement aren't reserved only for the younger generation.

The fact that Francesca brings up the topic of 'pinnacle' (orgasm) with her mother Violet and sister-in-law Penelope, is a beautiful reminder that women's desires and curiosity about physical intimacy is organic and worth acknowledging.

The absence of the eldest Bridgertons Daphne and Anthony is also concerning. Wouldn't it interest the audience to be reminded of their contribution to the family and the series?

Also, quite frankly the queen has been reduced to an annoying figure whose interventions feel unnecessary and distracting than charming or powerful.

Another element that has diluted the series is the revelation of Lady Whistledown's identity. With the mystery and mischief out, the show has lost its main source of gossip and entertainment that drove the first two seasons.

