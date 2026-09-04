I'm Game Review: Squanders Killer Premise

I'm Game starts with a wickedly fun possessed-hand premise and plenty of style, only to lose its grip in a predictable second half, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in I'm Game.

Key Points Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game is a stylish action thriller featuring a supernatural element.

The film's first half has an exciting premise and stylish presentation, particularly a club fight sequence where the possessed hand turns the protagonist into a superhero.

The second half becomes a predictable revenge drama with an extended flashback that dilutes the initial fun and spunk.

If I, Nobody and I'm Game were people, they would be best friends. They would have so much in common.

Both are the same age.

Both have English names starting with the same word and an obsession for punctuation marks.

Both have two nepo-stars in the lead with the most pan-India aspirations in the Malayalam film industry, helmed by directors who impressed with their previous efforts.

And yes, both share the exact same persona: A genuinely exciting first half followed by an underwhelming second half in desperate need of editing.

What is with these movies leaving us out in the cold after heating things up so promisingly in the initial portions?

Stylish Thriller With Supernatural Twist

Dulquer Salmaan, making a return to Malayalam cinema in a lead role after three years, definitely found an interesting subject. I'm Game is mostly a stylish action thriller with an interesting supernatural element.

The trailers did a good job of hiding this twist, though they gave the false impression that this would be a movie with all style and no substance. That is not entirely the case.

The supernatural element is not exactly novel for movie buffs but it's exciting. Films like Evil Dead 2 and Idle Hands have attempted this concept in a horror-comedy space; in India, the Telugu film Savyasachi tackled a similar idea about a hand acting on its own.

In I'm Game, it is about a possessed hand transplant seeking vengeance. While that plot sounds ludicrous and fun, a vibe the first half delivers quite efficiently, the revenge angle has the potential to drag it down a hackneyed path. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happens in the second half.

A Fun First Half

Dan John (Dulquer Salmaan) is a wealthy, irresponsible brat and a compulsive gambler who prefers to operate on algorithms rather than emotions. But this philosophy keeps failing him, leaving him drowning in debts with dangerous loan-sharks.

When he loses a huge bet on a cricket league final, Dan steals the cash and makes a run for it, only to meet with an accident that costs him his hand.

Being lucky (read: having a filthy rich father), he secures a hand transplant from a mysterious donor (though it is not hard to guess who that person is). To Dan's shock, the hand has a life and will of its own, physically harassing him into behaving better.

While Dan and the hand eventually reach a compromise on the gambling, the appendage reveals it has a murderous mission of its own.

From the very beginning, Nahas Hidayath injects style and swagger into the film. The neon vibe of the gambling dens and high-class casinos Dan frequents dictates the rich and eye-catching visual palette (accentuated by Jimshi Khalid's cinematography, with additional photography by Jomon T John).

The swagger surrounding Dulquer will serve his fans well, but his bratty man-child setup is the real draw in these early portions. The turning point arrives when he gambles big on a cricket match and loses spectacularly. Editor Chaman Chacko works magic here, juxtaposing the cricket match against Dan's overconfident streak and giving the whole scene a certain attention-seeking elan, though the ensuing chase scene feels slightly over-edited.

The fun truly kicks in when the supernatural element enters the fray. The director presents it with humour and loads of style. If you watched Hidayath's debut RDX, you know his USP is in how he stages the action scenes with the right amount of style and mass appeal. That knack reflects effusively in the club fight sequence, where the hand turns Dan into a sort of superhero.

The Decline in the Second Half

I'm Game peaks right before the interval, when Dan revolts against his erratic hand. This sequence is superbly edited, stylishly shot, and showcases Dulquer's absolute commitment to the physical demand of his role. It also taps into the horror element of its supernatural premise, a potential the movie rarely taps into elsewhere.

Before that peak, the film sets up its revenge plot. That setup dictates the entire second half, which is quite the heartbreaker. Heartbreaker not as in emotionally, but how it loses itself into jumping into ordinariness, cutting off the fun vibe that it has built up so enjoyably in the first half.

A huge chunk of the blame goes to an extended flashback featuring a guest star. It is an ordinary background story with a predictable outcome. The annoying part is how long it takes to reach that conclusion.

You already know the person is dead. You have met the man responsible: A big-shot entrepreneur running a betting racket named David (Mysskin). It is not hard to guess what happened.

Stretching this out sidelines the lead star into an extended cameo, and the sheer predictability drains any intended emotional impact. This sequence pushes I'm Game into standard revenge drama territory, ending with the hero single-handedly defeating the villains.

Or should I say, ghost-handedly.

Regardless, the fun and spunk promised early on get thoroughly diluted. All that remains redeemable are a few stylistic touches during the climax action scenes that still doesn't leave you pumped or thrilled, no matter how hard Jakes Bejoy's background score tries to elevate them.

Performances

Dulquer Salmaan exudes plenty of swank and charisma, particularly shining in the scenes where he needs to act like his hand is out of his control. He is believable as the spoilt brat, but his moral redemption is drawn in the most predictable manner possible.

The rest of the cast, while giving what exactly is demanded from them, lacks the treatment the lead enjoys, while also restricted by stale character writing. This includes Mysskin as the antagonist and Kayadu Lohar as Dan's therapist-turned-love-interest.

The same applies to Kathir and Antony Pepe Varghese. Wonder what made Vinay Forrt say yes to what is a totally thankless role as the hero's best friend. There is a surprise cameo in the first half that starts fun and meta, only to end in a confusing, clueless way.

I'm Game boasts a fun, interesting premise, sets it up in high-octane style, and then squanders it by taking the most rote path possible. Also, can someone suggest an anti-jinx to break this second-half curse? It is getting annoying now.

I'm Game Review Rediff Rating: