I Play Rocky Review: Not Quite A Knockout

For a man who never played by the rules, Sylvester Stallone gets a rather by-the-book tribute, observes Mayur Sanap.

'Sylvester Stallone? It has a nice ring to it, like Peter Parker!'

Early in I Play Rocky, Mike's girlfriend Sasha (AnnaSophia Robb) is surprised to learn his real name, and encourages him to use it. Little does she know that the name will eventually become one of Hollywood's most recognisable.

Before He Became Sylvester Stallone

The film takes us back to when Stallone was 26 and still going by Mike. He is broke, struggling to find acting work and trying to make ends meet. Mike also has a speech impediment and a face that doesn't fit the industry's idea of a leading man. He takes up odd jobs to make quick money, including a brief stint in the adult film industry.

At its heart, I Play Rocky is a coming-of-age story about a young man trying to find his place in the world.

And there is quite a story there.

Sylvester Stallone's Rocky went on to become an Oscar-winning film and turned him into a sensation. But Director Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky isn't so much about the man behind the stardom as it is about how he fought to get his film made before he became a superstar.

When Sasha sees something in Mike, she encourages him to write his own script. He tries his hand at writing, but nothing clicks until a Muhammad Ali fight gives him the idea for Rocky. He writes the screenplay in less than four days, but the real battle begins when he tries to convince the studio execs that he should play Rocky Balboa.

A Familiar Biopic Story

There are shades of The Fabelmans in its portrait of a young man discovering his creative calling, while the industry satire reminds you of Hail, Caesar!

The second half, which recreates the making of Rocky, has plenty of fun behind-the-scenes moments. The casting process makes for some of the film's liveliest moments. Hollywood heads are hardly convinced (Tracy Letts is fun as the irritable studio head). They want a recognisable star like Ryan O'Neal and Clint Eastwood, while Stallone is offered increasingly tempting sums to sell his script and give up the lead role.

Farrelly keeps things breezy and feel-good, but that's also where the film plays it too safe. We know Stallone will eventually get to play Rocky. We know the film will get made. So, there's never really a moment when you wonder how things will turn out.

Stallone is shown as someone who never gives up, but we rarely get to see him doubt himself. His stubbornness gets plenty of attention, but the film leaves us wanting to know more about the man himself.

What did Stallone see in Rocky Balboa when he first wrote the script? How did he put his own fears and frustrations into the character? And why was playing Rocky so important to him that he was willing to risk going broke?

The film could have explored these questions, but instead sticks to feel-good moments with very little room for the messy, personal side of Stallone's life.

Sasha, his girlfriend who later becomes his wife, remains a big part of his life, but we never really get to know their relationship beyond her constant support. We also get a glimpse of his emotionally distant father (Matt Dillon), but the film barely explores how Sylvester felt about it.

Anthony Ippolito Gets It Right

Anthony Ippolito is the film's biggest asset.

His resemblance to Stallone is uncanny, but it is more than a casting gimmick. He gets the familiar slurred speech, the awkward body language, the slightly crooked smile and that unmistakable way of delivering a line.

Much like Michael, which recreates Michael Jackson's life and iconic performances, the film gets a kick out of bringing familiar moments back to the screen. Watching Ippolito recreate the famous 'What about my prime, Mick?' scene is a highlight. It's brilliantly done and easily one of the film's most enjoyable moments.

I Play Rocky is ultimately a standard biopic dressed up as an underdog story. It's easy to like, occasionally funny and carried by a charismatic lead performance. But for a man who never played by the rules, Stallone gets a rather by-the-book tribute that is enjoyable enough, but not quite a knockout.

I Play Rocky Review Rediff Rating: