A gripping investigation track, an effective emotional core and Kunchacko Boban's terrific performance make Hail Mary a compelling watch, gushes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Kunchacko Boban in Hail Mary.

Key Points Hail Mary, directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar and based on G R Indugopan's novel Ambilymol Thirodhanam, is a well-made whodunnit that effectively shifts into a 'howdunnit'.

Kunchacko Boban delivers a strong performance as Madhu, a school bus driver accused in a 23-year-old child disappearance case, showcasing both sharp observational skills and deep emotional vulnerability.

The film's emotional core, particularly Madhu's struggle to clear his name and maintain his relationship with Annie and her daughter, is highlighted as a key factor in its appeal.

When I think of movies adapted from G R Indugopan's novels, the most obvious, and easily the best, that comes to mind is Jotish Shankar's brilliant Ponman (adapted from the novel Nalanchu Cheruppakkar). Of course, there are other adaptations like Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (based on the Ammini Pillai Vettu Case) and Vilayath Buddha (adapted from the novel of the same name), but Ponman definitely manages to stand out by miles.

Now, if there were an award for the second-best movie adaptation of a G R Indugopan novel, that would have to go to Hail Mary, directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar.

Based on the novel Ambilymol Thirodhanam, Hail Mary is quite different from Ponman.

If Ponman can be placed in the same space as Ayyappanum Koshiyum or Driving License (basically, a battle of male egos), then I would place Hail Mary somewhere on the same fringe as Thudarum.

A Whodunnit to Howdunnit Transition

Hail Mary isn't a revenge drama like Thudarum. It is more of a well-made whodunnit that shifts midway into a howdunnit, and it is this shift that makes me compare the two films, even if both the films are also tied by a sense of mystery.

The transition not only brings a proper villain into the picture and the protagonist now has to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice.

We have a character accused of sexually harassing a minor, a landslide is mentioned, and the finale takes place around the villain's house. The second half also bring about a couple of action sequences that are quite well-picturised, particularly the car chase and its thrilling conclusion. And one of them has the hero jump through a wall cutout.

You can see why my mind kept going to Thudarum, even though the plots of the two films are quite different. And let's not forget that both protagonists are driven by strong paternal sentiments.

Or perhaps it is Jakes Bejoy, whose propulsive score was one of the high points of Thudarum, bringing the same magic here and injecting enough tension into several key sequences.

The Case Of The Missing Girl

Madhu (Kunchacko Boban) works as a school bus driver and was previously employed as a driver for an ex-forensics expert (Suhasini Maniratnam). His former employer loves praising his analytical skills, and we know those are going to come into play soon enough.

He is in a relationship with Annie (Anu Sithara), a divorcee who teaches at the same school where he works and lives in his neighbourhood. He also sees her daughter as his own.

One day, Madhu is picked up by the police as part of a reopened investigation into a child disappearance case in Wayanad from 23 years ago, thanks to a bizarre turn of events that happened during an identification parade in the original investigation. He is brought to the the same village where the crime happened, as the cops hope to get a closure in the case.

With people viewing him as a POCSO suspect, affecting his relationship with Annie and her daughter, and the police under pressure to pin the crime on him, it is up to Madhu to clear the allegations against him on his own and find the real culprit.

Engaging Narrative And Pacing

The screenplay of Hail Mary is written by Producer Martin Prakkat (who directed one of the better cop dramas of the decade in Nayattu, also starring Boban) and Neeraj Rajan (who penned the screenplay for another mystery thriller, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse).

The script knows how to draw the audience in by ensuring the protagonist's plight strikes an emotional chord, while also creating intrigue around how he got embroiled in the case in the first place. The investigation drama is handled neatly, with reasonably good pacing.

There are some clever details that I quite liked. For instance, the way people remember who owns which car may seem strange today, when almost every middle-class family in rural Kerala has a car of its own. But when the disappearance happened, cars weren't nearly as commonplace, making it easier to remember who owned one. Trust me, I know...

The interval twist shifts the film into a different arena of what constitutes an investigative thriller, and I was a little worried about how Hail Mary would handle that transition. The initial portions of the second half, where Madhu faces stiffer opposition from the police, felt like they were pushing the movie into a melodramatic space.

But then a thrilling car chase and Madhu's actions to prevent his efforts from being derailed put Hail Mary out of that melodramatic space, allaying my worries. Now, the tension is no longer about who committed the crime, but whether Madhu can bring the case to its proper conclusion.

An Effective Emotional Core

There are a few convenient straws for him to grasp to ease his way through some tight 'Hail Mary' situations, but Vishnu Revikumar and editor Chaman Chakko ensure that the tension is never defused.

The pond sequence, in particular, had me leaning completely forward in my seat, legs shaking with tension, wondering how it would turn out.

While the investigation drama is undoubtedly riveting (just don't expect a classic reveal here, or you will be disappointed), it is the emotional factor that makes the film more appealing.

The prologue involving Suraj Venjaramoodu's character draws you in with its lilting melodrama, and its conclusion hits hard. Madhu's own emotional struggles, as he tries to ensure that his lover and her daughter see him for who he truly is rather than as a suspect, are also well-drafted.

This makes it all the easier to root for him to ensure the truth comes out. There were a couple of moments when people in my theatre cheered, not because there was a fight scene, but because of how the protagonist managed to find a breakthrough. That's good storytelling.

Some Rough Patches

That said, the screenplay has a few patches here and there, and it even underestimates its own protagonist's much-touted brilliance.

I am not sure why he needs someone else to tell him, in the climax, why he got trapped in the case in the first place. He could have figured that out himself.

Even the fact that the actual culprit wasn’t caught in the identification parade wasn't particularly difficult to guess, given that the film itself mentions the scenario that could have made it possible. Madhu should have picked up on that early on.

The overzealous climax, set inside a bungalow, feels as though the writing goes into overdrive, dropping so many reveals that it becomes difficult to make sense of them all. These portions also evoke a sense of déjà vu, we have seen films where seemingly ordinary characters we have encountered earlier suddenly revealing a sinister side.

There are also a couple of instances where Hail Mary becomes needlessly dramatic. In the first half, Madhu goes to confront Elina (Kavya Ramachandran), the missing girl's cousin, who was the key eyewitness as a child. After questioning her (and without getting an answer from her), he simply disappears from the scene. Why the need to act so suspicious, man?

There is another scene with an obvious editing problem. Before seeking out a key piece of evidence, Madhu takes his friend Balu's (Vinay Forrt) bike and tells him to go home. But the next scene has Balu riding that very bike with Madhu on the pillion. So, what happened there?

A few scenes later, an injured Balu lashes out at Madhu, telling him to let go of the investigation. Yet, in the very next scene, they are back to looking for clues as if the outrage of the last night didn't happen.

These aren't deal-breakers, but they still feel odd.

A Rock-Solid Kunchacko Boban

As for the performances, after a shaky turn in Bachelor Party D'eux just a week ago, Kunchacko Boban gets his groove back big time.

While he is sharp as the self-appointed 'detective', it is the emotional frailty he displays when talking about his 'daughter', and the disturbing mistrust the case brings into that relationship, that allows the actor to put his strongest foot forward.

Suraj Venjaramoodu has limited screen time, but he ensures that you never forget him. Last week, I was in awe of Mammootty's ability to deliver emotionally devastating expressions in the Tamil film Om: Operation Mole.

This week, Suraj gives him tough competition with the way he brings out that sense of vulnerability, that break in his voice. You almost have that lump in your throat in his final scene where he tells Madhu why he doesn't want the case to be closed.

Hakim Shahjahan manages to make you detest him as the cop with negative shades. Suhasini, Jagadish (as a kind-hearted former cop), Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara (why aren't she and her beautiful eyes in more Malayalam movies?), and Kavya Ramachandran are all fine in their roles.

Hail Mary isn't bereft of some stumbles, but its engaging investigation portions with gripping tension, an effective emotional core and solid performances make it an absorbing thriller. Vishnu Revikumar announces himself as a filmmaker to watch out for, while Kunchacko Boban delivers a performance that is both sharply observant and deeply vulnerable.

Hail Mary Review Rediff Rating: