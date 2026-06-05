Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review: David Dhawan Recycles Himself!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai faithfully recreates the chaos, clichés and comic sensibilities of a vintage David Dhawan entertainer, for better and often for worse, notes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Key Points David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a throwback to his '90s comedies, featuring familiar tropes and recycled plotlines from his earlier films.

The film's humour is largely considered dated, with many jokes failing to land despite energetic performances from the cast, particularly Varun Dhawan.

The film primarily relies on overfamiliar gags and situations, making it difficult for modern audiences to connect.

Look, if you are walking into a David Dhawan film, you already know exactly what you are signing up for. Do not expect any hopes of evolution. His newer films may look contemporary on the surface. Like his latest Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Modern references such as ChatGPT are thrown in to remind you that the story is set in the present day.

There are even a couple of moments designed to suggest a hint of progressiveness.

But at its core, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai remains a David Dhawan comedy frozen in time.

The '90s, to be precise.

This is still a film that accompanies the arrival of a large-framed person with elephant sound effects.

This is still a film that assumes white working-class women are easy to seduce.

This is still a world where nobody thinks of checking Instagram or Facebook to learn even the most basic details about a person's past. Because if anyone had spent five minutes scrolling through the hero's social media profile, this film would have been over before it began.

So if you are looking for a quick trip down a candy-coated nostalgia lane, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai may well provide that fix.

But if you have already accepted that not everything from the 1990s smelled like candy floss, and that many of those David Dhawan comedies people claim to miss have aged rather poorly, this film is unlikely to change your mind.

What's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai About?

The story begins with Jaz (Varun Dhawan), a wedding photographer, and his wife Bani (Mrunal Thakur) preparing to separate.

The reason is simple. He desperately wants children. She does not.

The judge grants them a six-month cooling-off period before their divorce can be finalised.

Jaz relocates to London after separation, where he meets Preet (Pooja Hegde), a wealthy young woman whose brother Randhawa (Jimmy Shergill) happens to be a trigger-happy mansion owner.

The two begin dating.

Things become complicated when Jaz, who wants to have a kid, receives a double shock. His estranged wife suddenly arrives at his doorstep announcing that she is pregnant.

At exactly the same time, his new girlfriend discovers that she is pregnant too. How Jaz attempts to keep both women happy while concealing the truth forms the rest of the film.

A Blast from the Past

Given the premise, it hardly needs pointing out that David Dhawan is once again revisiting territory he explored in films such as Saajan Chale Sasural and Gharwali Baharwali.

Several hit songs from his earlier films also resurface here, either as remixes, parodies or simply through characters singing them.

Even scenes feel familiar. A sequence in which Jaz rescues Preet from drowning and administers CPR, which essentially means kissing her on the lips, immediately reminded me of a similar scene involving Fardeen Khan and Aarti Chabria in Shaadi No 1.

And when he is not borrowing from his own films, David Dhawan is borrowing from elsewhere.

The plot itself is loosely inspired by the 1984 American comedy Micki & Maude.

An extended comedy sequence inside Jaz's flat, where he desperately tries to hide Bani from Preet and vice versa, has a strong Garam Masala flavour.

Likewise, if the climax of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya borrowed a famous moment from the Friends finale, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Jaz ranting about the uselessness of 'protection' in a manner eerily similar to Ross Geller reacting to an accidental pregnancy.

As with most David Dhawan comedies, this universe is populated by astonishingly dim-witted people who refuse to apply even basic logic to the most ridiculous lies.

You are also expected not to think too deeply about anything unfolding on screen.

Otherwise, you might wonder why the movie begins with Jaz and Bani discussing their marital issues with a counsellor, only for them to repeat the exact same conversation before a judge a couple of scenes later. Could the first scene not have been removed entirely?

Or you may question how a wedding photographer manages to own a massive apartment in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Or why the flat is apparently so soundproof that a woman in the bedroom cannot hear another woman loudly chatting in the living room.

Or why Bani's parents believe that taking pheras with a random man while drunk, in front of a lone priest, automatically constitutes a legal marriage.

Or why Bani herself seems perfectly comfortable remaining married to someone she met only a few hours earlier.

What's So Funny?

In what is reportedly his final directorial venture, David Dhawan essentially presents a greatest-hits compilation of his career.

The cast list, however, has changed. Gone are Govinda, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Instead, Varun Dhawan throws himself into the role with enough energy to channel all three of them at once. To his credit, he is in good nick here and enthusiastically commits to the madness.

The familiar supporting players have also been replaced by newer faces or reduced to cameo appearances.

Jimmy Shergill takes on a role that might once have belonged to Kader Khan or Anupam Kher.

Rajesh Kumar fills the suspicious side-character slot occupied by Paresh Rawal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi or Ashok Saraf in Jodi No 1. Maniesh Paul works overtime trying to become the loyal Johnny Lever-style sidekick whose sole purpose is supporting his friend.

These are all capable performers.

The problem is that it is difficult for them to generate laughter from material that feels recycled.

Scene after scene sees actors trying hard, particularly Varun, but the amusement rarely follows because the jokes feel dated, overfamiliar or simply not funny enough.

The hospital sequence where Chunky Pandey's gynaecologist attempts to teach Jaz how to become a better father is a prime example.

Farhad Samji's dialogues miss more often than they land. The film's obsession with rhyming punchlines and parody humour only occasionally works, and even then, the credit largely belongs to Varun's comic timing.

Otherwise, it is difficult to laugh at jokes that should probably have retired before Varun even made his acting debut, such as him coining 'baapda' as the male-equivalent of 'mamta'.

Weakly Written Female Characters

Both female leads -- Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde -- are presented in the glamorous manner expected from a David Dhawan film. Unfortunately, they are also written exactly as thinly as one would expect from a David Dhawan film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai tries to appear progressive by showing Bani prioritising her career over motherhood and refusing to apologise for that choice.

But once Bani becomes pregnant, her supposedly career-driven personality evaporates. Suddenly she is delighted that fate has gifted her the opportunity to become a mother. Woman, your entire issue with your hubby was that he kept trying to impregnate you, and you kept kicking that 'opportunity'. Literally.

Preet fares no better. She is introduced as a carefree young woman who kisses Jaz on a dare before even checking whether he is single. Her brother may be protective, but he seems perfectly comfortable with her dating, bringing men home and even having a child out of wedlock.

But what does Preet actually do in life? Why does she want a baby with a man she met only days ago?

No answers are provided. Instead, the film distracts you with a new version of Chunnari Chunnari, which remains annoyingly catchy.

A Few Mild Laughs

Let me be fair, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai did manage to make me chuckle in a few, rare spaces.

The recurring gag involving Jaz remembering lessons taught by his former school teachers, played by a few David Dhawan regulars in cameos, has potential even if it never quite becomes comic gold.

Mouni Roy's arrival amid the chaos also generates a few laughs, particularly when Jaz desperately explains why his 'mother' looks so young. The sequence in which Randhawa takes her shopping is amusing as well.

Yet the biggest burst of laughter in my screening came from a surprisingly contemporary joke. At one point, Jaz accuses Chunky Pandey's character of being a doctor from Galgotias University.

For once, this comedy had a joke that felt fresh, current and unexpected. Otherwise, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai had mostly buddha jokes with whom it is hard to have Ishq with!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review Rediff Rating: