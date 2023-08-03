Gun & Gulaabs Seems A Lot Of Fun!

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK -- aka Raj and DK -- return to spin retro magic in their new Web series (how are these guys so darn prolific; their Farzi released some weeks ago; they were shooting Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Samantha in Serbia recently) Guns & Gulaabs.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah, the trailer gives a peek into the violent, quirky, world set in a fictional town named Gulabganj.

Brimming with Raj & DK's now famous signature style, it looks like the duo has yet another winner in their hands after The Family Man and Farzi.

The close to three minute-long trailer introduces us to key characters without giving away much about its storyline.

Rajkummar is Panna Tipu, a sassy and hopeless-in-love local mechanic, Gourav plays Chhota Ganchi, a klutzy heir who lives in the shadows of his influential father (the late Satish Kaushik in one of his final screen appearances), Dulquer is 'Family Man' Arjun, who is at loggerheads with the local goons, and Devaiah is 4 Cut Atmaram, a long-haired, cold-blooded killer.

Besides this central quartet, we also get a glimpse of some other characters played by Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor, and T J Bhanu.

The trailer is sprinkled with guns, goons, vintage music, drama, romance, dialoguebaazi, and loads of filmi fun that instantly fire up excitement for the show.

Guns & Gulaabs drops on Netflix on August 18.