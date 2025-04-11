Good Bad Ugly Review: 100% Recycled

Everything in Good Bad Ugly seems copied, rues A Ganesh Nadar.

If you need one phrase to describe Ajith's new film Good Bad Ugly, it would be 'Hey, it appears to be a copy!'

Right from the title borrowed from a Clint Eastwood classic Western to the music taken from popular movies, we seen and heard them all before.

An entire action sequence takes place with Kamal Haasan's title song from his movie Sagala Kala Valluvan.

For another song called God Bless You, they have taken the music from a popular song called Yo Yo Honey Singh from the film Ethir Neechal and simply changed the lyrics.

And for this, they have credited G V Prakash as the music composer!

Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly opens with scenes from Rajinikanth's Jailer.

The hero is introduced as Billa, a Rajinikanth starrer.

Then they show him as a don in Malaysia, a theme picked up from Rajinikanth's Kabali.

The plot seems to be picked up from Shah Rukh Khan's life, where a hero's son gets arrested for possession of drugs but he is innocent.

Murder is added to the story to make it more convincing. That the murdered girl turns up alive is a predictable sequence.

The movie is a series of action sequences with songs and a barely-there story.

But the cast is very impressive.

Trisha Krishnan, who had played Ajith's wife in their previous film Vidaamuyarchi, returns as the heroine here.

She's a knock-out, yes, but what value does she bring to the movie?

We also spot yesteryear heroine Simran in a couple of scenes.

Yogi Babu, who is the king of comedy in Tamil movies, shows up for exactly one scene. He has only one dialogue, and that's, of course, praising the hero.

The hero worship in this movie is on another level!

Usually, the hero is introduced right in the beginning with drama, music and sometimes, special effects.

But imagine a film where the hero is introduced throughout the move!

And in every introduction scene, he grows in stature -- sometimes referred to as a dragon and other times, as a lion.

The movie extols Ajith's virtues so much that perhaps even he may not believe some of it.

The villain Arjun Das is seen in a double role and surprisingly, both behave the same way.

They are both villainous!

Jackie Shroff plays another villain, and copies Boman Irani's laugh in Munnabhai MBBS. Like I mentioned earlier, everything in this movie appears to be a copy.

Sreeleela plays the villain's scheming girlfriend and honey traps the hero's son. So original!

Mumbai makes many appearances in the film, the historic Elphinstone College, the steps of the iconic Asiatic Library, glimpses of Horniman Circle...

A car chase takes place in Marine Drive but we are told it is Spain!

Whatever the film may be, Ajith's fans gave it a warm welcome.

A multiplex in Chennai with 16 screens had this film playing on all 16 screens.

Yes, that's Ajith star power.

But this is just Day One. If the story, music and action gets yawns, the producers will realise that audiences don't like recycled movies.

Good Bad Ugly Review Rediff Rating: