Gondhal Review: More Admirable Than Impressive

Gondhal may not get everything right, but there is plenty to appreciate in its attempt to tell a story rooted in local culture.

Its atmosphere and attention to detail give it a personality of its own. But ultimately its best moments come from the world it creates rather than the twists it throws at you, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Gondhal has drawn attention as India's official entry in the race for the Oscars.

The film follows a series of events that unfold over a single night in rural Maharashtra.

Santosh Davkhar's direction is more assured in creating striking frames than in drawing out the emotions of his characters.

The thing that first draws you to the Oscar-hopeful Gondhal is its clever title.

In Marathi, the word has two meanings. It refers to a traditional, all-night folk ritual performed by communities of artists to honour a deity. And it also means confusion and chaos.

Both meanings find an interesting connection in this film, which unfolds over a single night in rural Maharashtra, where a sacred celebration becomes the setting for a disturbing chain of events.

There is a clear sense of ambition in the way Writer-Director Santosh Davakhar approaches his material. He wants to tell a story that is rooted in local culture but also has the visual language of a polished production.

The opening single-take sequence is a good example of this.

The camera follows an elderly man Bhivaba (Kishor Kadam) and his young grandson Vishnu (Dhruv Thoke) as they make their way towards a Gondhal performance. Their walk through the village becomes an introduction to its people, customs, gossip and underlying tensions. There is no hurry to get to the main drama. Instead, the film allows you to soak in the atmosphere.

The camera moves through the darkness, and makes you feel like an observer accompanying these characters. It is an impressive technical exercise and gives the film a strong opening.

Folk Tale With A Twist

We get into the premise, which is fairly straightforward.

Suman (Ishita Deshmukh) is a newly married woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with Anand (Yogesh Sohoni), a timid man from an influential family. Suman was meant to marry Anand's cousin Sarjerao (Nishad Bhoir) but the match never materialised, and he still feels possessive about her.

But Suman has different plans.

She loves Sahebrao (Anuj Prabhu), a Gondhali performer, and she sees the night-long ritual as an opportunity to escape her circumstances.

As the night progresses, the celebration turns chaotic as old grudges and personal interests begin to emerge.

All Atmosphere, Not Enough Drama

The interesting thing about Gondhal is how it uses its cultural setting.

The ritual is not simply inserted to make the film look different. Like Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, the music, costumes, performances and religious significance are woven into the narrative. For someone unfamiliar with the tradition, there is plenty to observe.

The dialect, local customs and everyday conversations also feel natural rather than put on. The Marathi dialect has the same earthy quality that made Sairat so memorable, giving the characters and their surroundings a very lived-in feel.

Ilaiyaraaja's music is another asset. The folk performances are among the film's more enjoyable portions. They also give the story a distinctly local flavour without resorting to the loud, overdone style.

Cinematographer Amalendu Chaudhary makes excellent use of the night setting, and the frames have an authentic quality to the village life. Even when the story becomes rather complicated, there is something engaging about just watching this world come alive.

The first half-hour establishes an absorbing atmosphere, but Gondhal doesn't always sustain the promise of its opening.

The growing number of characters and subplots makes the narrative a little crowded, though the resulting drama doesn't always hold your attention.

Davakhar gets the rural setting and its cultural details right, allowing the Gondhal performances to become a natural part of the story. His direction is more assured in creating striking frames than in drawing out the emotions of his characters. Some scenes look impressive, but don't quite pull you into the drama.

A little more attention to the character dynamics could have made the film far more engaging.

Mixed Bag Of Performances

This also affects the performances. While the largely unfamiliar cast fits the setting, not everyone manages to make the most of what the story offers.

Yogesh Sohoni is convincing as Anand, particularly in portraying his character's lack of agency. Nishad Bhoir also makes an impression as Sarjerao, who still holds a soft spot for Suman despite their marriage never taking place.

Kishor Kadam brings his veteran weight to Bhivaba, making him an intriguing presence even when the screenplay doesn't reveal everything about him immediately.

But the weakest link is Ishita Deshmukh, whose Suman is otherwise the film's most layered character.

She is meant to be a woman who knows how to use her beauty to her advantage, but Deshmukh doesn't quite bring out the different shades of her personality. It is frustrating because there's a far more interesting character here than what the performance manages to deliver. A stronger actress could have made Suman one of the film's biggest strengths.

Gondhal may not get everything right, but there is plenty to appreciate in its attempt to tell a story rooted in local culture. Its atmosphere and attention to detail give it a personality of its own. But ultimately its best moments come from the world it creates rather than the twists it throws at you.

The result is a film that leaves you admiring the effort more than enjoying the experience.

Gondhal Review Rediff Rating: