Amid all the monster-sized mayhem, what clicks is the human drama steering the action-packed narrative, observes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Director Takashi Yamazaki returns with a sequel to his 2023 Oscar-winning film Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus Zero sees Godzilla and three-headed Ghidorah face off against each other.

The film impresses with its visuals and human drama but could do with more monster action.

There is something fascinating about Japanese Godzilla films that set them apart from their Hollywood counterparts.

While the American films have often treated the giant monster as the main attraction, the Japanese films have found a way to make us care about the people caught in the middle of all that destruction.

Director Takashi Yamazaki demonstrated this brilliantly in his 2023 Oscar-winning film Godzilla Minus One, and the sequel Godzilla Minus Zero follows in the same footsteps, but this time, with more dramatic heft and bigger budget of destruction.

Japan Under Attack Again

The story picks up two years after the events of the previous film, with Japan still struggling to recover from the devastation of World War II.

After defeating Godzilla, former pilot Koichi (Ryunosuke Kamiki) has settled into a family life with Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and their adopted daughter Akiko. It is nice to see Koichi and Noriko get some breathing room after everything they have been through in the last film.

A new threat arrives in the form of Ghidorah, a dragon-like monster that begins attacking cities. A team led by Dr Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka) sets out to find a way to stop it. With Godzilla also resurfacing, the scientists devise a plan to pit the two monsters against one another.

But the key to this mission is Noriko, who survived Godzilla's earlier attack and is now drawn into the plan against Koichi's wishes.

More Heart Than Havoc

Just like its predecessor, Minus Zero is a visual feast and there is plenty to admire with Yamazaki once again displaying an impressive command over the chaos.

We are so used to watching New York, San Francisco or some other American city being reduced to rubble in these films that it is quite something to see Japan once again at the mercy of a giant monster.

The destruction scenes are well shot, with a good sense of scale. The sound design works well during the monster attacks, giving each movement and impact a distinct sound.

The visual effects are sophisticated and the action sequences are terrific. There is an aerial sequence that makes a good use of the film's IMAX presentation, while the energy beams and monster face-offs provide some stunning moments. The transformation of Ghidorah into a three-headed monster is quite a sight, and Yamazaki makes sure we get our money's worth.

Yet, the film's greatest strength remains its interest in the people rather than the monsters.

Yamazaki continues to explore the psychological scars left by war, with Hiroshima and the atomic bombings finding a new meaning within the narrative. This subplot is driven by the character of a veteran scientist (Min Tanaka), whose painful past gives him a very personal reason to get involved in the mission.

The film also takes a surprisingly patriotic turn, but not in the chest-thumping manner one might expect (what a relief!). Amid all that chaos, what clicks is the human drama steering the action-packed narrative. The film's best moments come when its characters put their own fears aside to protect others. The line about doing this for the children of Japan gives the mission a more personal purpose. It is a thoughtful touch that adds something more to the usual monster-film action.

The drama is also deftly padded with characters that remain easy to root for. The film saves some of its sweetest moments for the Shikishima family. The farewell between Koichi, Noriko and Akiko, when the parents bid goodbye to their little one is genuinely moving.

Ghidorah Steals The Show

For better or worse, the human drama often takes centre stage over the monster battles. If Minus One gave us Godzilla as a force to be feared, Minus Zero introduces this dragon-like adversary to raise the stakes. Funnily enough, there are long stretches when Godzilla feels oddly absent from the action. Meanwhile, King Ghidorah gets all the swashbuckling fun, almost making Godzilla look like a guest star in his own film!

After all that slow build-up, the third act feels rushed leading up to the larger conflict. The final confrontation is spectacular to look at, but it does not have the same element of surprise that made the climax of Minus One so memorable.

Minus Zero also has this annoying habit of explaining everything, often several times over, and its middle stretch feels considerably longer than necessary.

The scientific discussions, elaborate plans about how to lure the monsters into a confrontation begin to feel repetitive. The mythology surrounding the two creatures could have made for an interesting subplot, but the film never makes time for it.

Still, what works is Yamazaki's ambition. He wants to do more than give us another monster wreaking havoc on screen. By mixing old-school monster mythology with human drama, he gives the story more depth and makes the characters far more interesting.

As for the monster, the ending leaves enough room for Godzilla to come stomping back. Apparently, one monster-sized crisis is never quite enough.

Godzilla Minus Zero Review Rediff Rating: