Gajab Raat Review: Manoj Bajpayee Saves The Day

Manoj Bajpayee has the fluctuating mood graph of his character down path whether hustling away his quick-witted energy in good faith or greed. It's a tricky terrain but few understand balance like this man, observes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Gajab Raat.

Key Points Manoj Bajpayee delivers a strong performance as Ajay Nirvit, a crooked cop who experiences a change of heart.

Gajab Raat revolves around a conspiracy theory triggered by a brutally beaten young woman, leading to social media outrage and police involvement.

Despite some script weaknesses and clumsy action, Manoj Bajpayee's nuanced portrayal of his character's fluctuating morality is a highlight.

Conscience awakens, corruption collapses and justice is served over the course of a night in Ritesh Shah's Gajab Raat.

Co-written by him and Producer Neeraj Pandey, Shah's directorial debut captures flawed characters and grim realities through social structures and sardonic eyes leaving Manoj Bajpayee to hold the fort.

There's no cinematic style or technical wizardry to be found in Shah's storytelling. Dialogues are his strong suit and he uses peppery exchanges to fire up drama on OTT screen. Inspired by the Neeraj Pandey school of corridor strolls, the screenplay engages in prolonged scenes of walking and talking on phone and in person at hotels and hospitals.

The Plot Unfolds

Previously titled Ghooskhor Pandat, the thriller was forced to change its name in the wake of hurt sentiments creating hue and cry.

Regardless, a conspiracy theory momentum forms the core of its subject, which is laid bare when a brutally beaten woman is thrown out of a car and fighting for her dear life inside a Delhi hospital.

Assigned her case by his friendly boss Rana (Rajiv Gupta), Bajpayee's reluctant cop Ajay Nirvit would rather canoodle with a call girl (Nushrratt Bharuccha in a sparkly cameo) he rescued from a hotel raid a few hours ago. Except social media outrage over the state of women's safety in the city and Delhi police's ineptitude has prompted Nirvit to take charge of the situation.

Nirvit's Moral Dilemma

The curious interference of CBI (Akshay Oberoi) and NIA (Saqib Saleem) honchos along with a bossy social worker (Shraddha Das) makes him realise there's more to the matter than meets the eye.

Known as the Sanju Baba of police force for his bad boy ways, Nirvit's crooked cop senses an opportunity to make big bucks, a plan that his equally dishonest superior happily endorses. On learning the girl's true identity and purpose, Nirvit has a classic change of heart and decides he must save the injured girl at all costs.

While phone calls filled with deadly instructions and cold-blooded negotiations between politicians and diplomats (Divya Dutta, Sunil Tandon) underscore the extent of the rot, ploys to lure Nirvit in doing their dirty work reveal the weakness in Shah's script.

Once its shrewd game of outsmarting another on verbose terms takes off, Nirvit's gift of the gab comes into play. Shah the director is completely overpowered by Shah the writer, wherein he goes overboard with bombastic speeches on integrity and intimidation.

Often though Gajab Raat's clumsy action and flimsy characterisation reduces everyone around Nirvit to pieces of a hierarchy he can easily topple by offering farfetched resolutions for everything -- sex rackets to vaccine scams.

Manoj Bajpayee's Stellar Performance

Manoj Bajpayee has the fluctuating mood graph of his character down path whether hustling away his quick-witted energy in good faith or greed. It's a tricky terrain but few understand balance like this man. It's only fair that he saves the day in Gajab Raat.

Gajab Raat streams on Netflix.

Gajab Raat Review Rediff Rating: