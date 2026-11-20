Ti West's gothic horror flourishes and some eerie ghosts make Ebenezer an intriguing Christmas tale, but its redemption arc is anything but convincing, notes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Tramell Tillman and Johnny Depp in Ebenezer.



Key Points Director Ti West, known for horror films, brings a gothic and unsettling horror aesthetic to his adaptation of A Christmas Carol, making the ghosts genuinely creepy.

The film features strong supporting performances from Ian McKellen as Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge is inconsistent and mechanical, failing to make the character's transformation from a miserly misanthrope to a benevolent man believable.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is one of the West's favourite Christmas stories to adapt, if not the most popular. And it has been retold in myriad forms over the years.

I mean, we have everything from a 1901 silent short film to Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell hamming it up in the forgettable musical comedy Spirited (damn, it is hard to keep track of all these A-lister movies that get the straight OTT dump).

We've had musicals, comedies, animated retellings, one starring Jim Carrey in a motion-capture performance, one featuring the Muppets, and even a Bollywood-style musical adaptation starring The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar.

And now we have Ebenezer.

Ti West's Gothic Vision

The most intriguing aspect about this adaptation is that it isn't directed by Tim Burton, despite having the aesthetics of a Tim Burton movie, and Johnny Depp delivering a performance worthy of a bad Tim Burton movie.

Ebenezer is directed by Ti West, the cult filmmaker known for horror offerings such as The House Of The Devil, The Innkeepers and the X trilogy (X, Pearl and MaXXXine).

A horror filmmaker taking on a 'family' subject that speaks of humanity, kindness and togetherness isn't exactly a rare deviation. Remember, Wes Craven once made Music Of The Heart, John Carpenter made Starman, and Eli Roth (who never seemed to like his human characters retaining their flesh) made The House With A Clock In Its Walls.

What works in West's adaptation is precisely what he brings to the movie as a horror filmmaker. His reimagining of 19th century London, with its gothic aesthetics and spectral spirits designed to haunt and scare the central character, screams Burton.

And yet, it is when West dives deeper into the creepy elements and brings his flair for horror to the fore (he even throws in a nod to Johnny Depp's famous death scene from A Nightmare On Elm Street) that Ebenezer rises a bit above the ordinary.

West doesn't rob the adaptation of its Christmas spirit. In fact, from what I gather, Ebenezer is closer to the darker nature of how Dickens approaches his 'ghosts' in this familiar tale. Particularly the use of the three principal ghosts, all played by terrific actors who further elevate the film.

Spectral Encounters

The first is the great Ian McKellen, who appears in just a couple of scenes, but makes you wish the movie had cast him as Ebenezer Scrooge instead.

He plays Ebenezer's long-time business partner, who is just as miserly, scruffy and abrasive as his associate, particularly in his stingy treatment of their long-suffering but loyal clerk, Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint).

The movie begins with him dying suddenly on Christmas Eve, before jumping ahead seven years. Ebenezer remains cold and callous towards everyone, including Cratchit, though he 'graciously' allows his clerk to take the day off for Christmas to spend time with his family.

His nephew Fred (Sam Claflin, reuniting with Depp after Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) keeps insisting that Ebenezer join them for Christmas, but the latter keeps dismissing him.

He also resents his nephew for marrying Clara (Daisy Ridley, reuniting with Depp after Murder On The Orient Express), a girl he considers beneath their social stature.

It is on the night of Christmas Eve that Marley returns as a ghost in chains to his old associate. In his ghostly drawling, he warns Ebenezer about the life he has led and the consequences of not living it as he should have. And yes, also tells Ebenezer that he is to be visited by three more ghosts that night.

McKellen plays the character with such Shakespearean flair that you wanted the movie to have more of him, which, unfortunately, doesn't happen.

But you cannot complain about the actors who follow him in spectral form. The first, if you are familiar with the tale, is the Ghost of Christmas Past, a female corpse-like spirit in white who reminds you of Corpse Bride (yet another Burton callback). Andrea Riseborough plays the character with a deathly coldness that sends shivers down your spine, as the 'Past' is now nothing more than a haunting collection of memories, dead and beyond the possibility of return.

As for Ebenezer, the ghost makes him revisit his childhood, where he recalls his relationship with his abusive father, his loving sister (Fred's mother) and the circumstances that shaped him into the hateful man he is today. We also revisit his youth and how his ambition to make money doomed his loving relationship.

The second ghost, the Spirit of Christmas Present, is played by the always screen-dominating Tramell Tillman. He is initially presented as a foreboding man with a voracious appetite, but his lifespan is as fickle as the fleeting nature of the present itself, depicted with a hint of tragedy and plenty of morbidity.

Tillman simply kills in the role, particularly in the way he bosses Ebenezer around and in that almost touching, yet eerie, final conversation. This ghost shows Ebenezer the lives of his nephew and clerk, and what they and their families really think of him.

The final ghost, that of Christmas Future, is presented as a Death-like apparition, with a face reveal that isn't particularly difficult to deduce. The ghost shows Ebenezer what happens after he dies, but apart from one rather squeamish scene involving a crow, the sequence is just about okay.

The familiarity of the story, however, begins to seep in here, something also prevalent in the Christmas Present segment.

Depp's Flawed Performance

Ebenezer's softening as a person isn't particularly convincing either. You feel it happens simply because the tale demands that he change, but Depp's portrayal of the character is erratically inconsistent in making that transformation believable.

And this brings me to the movie's biggest problem: Johnny Depp's performance as Ebenezer.

On paper, it is a tailor-made role for the actor, who has played eccentric characters like this in the past. The problem is that he has become so mechanical in doing so that even an iconic character like Jack Sparrow has begun to feel, as Ebenezer keeps saying, 'humbug'!

Whether it is the makeup or Depp possibly taking a leaf out of Jim Carrey's performance in the 2009 adaptation of A Christmas Carol, his portrayal feels far too odd compared to everyone else. And I say this in a movie featuring three dreadful-looking ghosts (actually, more than three).

There are moments when the better actor in Depp breaks through, like when he recalls his softer self as the Ghost of Christmas Past makes him revisit moments with his kind-hearted wife Belle (Ellie Bamber), or in the finale when he visits his nephew as a changed man (this shouldn't ideally be a spoiler, right?).

But more often than not, the eccentric nature of his performance, coupled with the writing, fails to make Ebenezer's transition from a miserly old misanthrope to a benevolent man who is more understanding of those around him convincing.

I mean, I found it really hard to believe that Ebenezer would suddenly care that Cratchit's son is physically handicapped or that he would be moved after discovering how the inmates at the debtor's prison are actually living. And that has as much to do with Depp's performance as it does with the screenplay not pulling it off credibly.

So for all its convincing gothic atmosphere, creepy apparitions and good supporting performances, Ebenezer struggles to make its central transformation feel earned and that was crucial.

Ti West brings enough horror flair to make Dickens' familiar ghosts genuinely unsettling, but Ebenezer's biggest haunting is the feeling that its protagonist's redemption is happening because the original story says so, rather than because we have been made to believe in it. And when your Christmas story is about a scrooge learning the value of human connection, that's quite a humbug of a problem.

Ebenezer Review Rediff Rating: