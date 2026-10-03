Don't Trouble The Trouble Review: FaFa Is Brilliant But...

Don't Trouble The Trouble misses the opportunity to explore the limitless power and wonder of human imagination, notes Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Ssara Palekar and Fahadh Faasil in Don't Trouble The Trouble.

Key Points Fahadh Faasil makes his debut in Telugu with Don't Trouble The Trouble.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by S S Karthikeya, S S Rajamouli's son, the film is available in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Saurabh Sachdeva in supporting roles.

When Fahadh Faasil announced his debut in Telugu, and the team organised a multiple high-profile teaser launch and pre-release events attended by actors Suriya, Jr NTR and S S Rajamouli, expectations from Don't Trouble The Trouble were bound to be high.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by S S Karthikeya, S S Rajamouli's son, the fantasy film had roped in big names like Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Balakrishna for the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu voiceovers.

Is it worth the trouble to watch it in a theatre? Let's find out.

>What's Don't Trouble The Trouble About?

Fahadh plays Suri, an ambulance driver orphaned at birth, who will do just anything to make a quick buck. Whether it is rushing an old man with a heart condition from one end of Hyderabad to the other in a matter of minutes or making a weakling take on a ferocious ram in an illegal fight, Suri entertains and justifies living on the edge.

One such risk lands him in a do-or-die situation.

Desperate to pay Rs 25 lakh to Aslam Bhai (Mahesh Manjrekar) within two days, Suri decides to kidnap a random rich kid.

Unaware of what he is getting himself into, he ends up kidnapping Divya (Ssara Palekar), who believes he is a magician and can help bring her parents back.

Throw in a bunch of stupid goons, a few policemen, a concerned family member (Saurabh Sachdeva) chasing Suri, along with Snoopy, an adorable beagle, and you have all the ingredients required for a magical ride.

Alas, the storyline is predictable.

What Works: Ssara, Fahadh's Unusual Bonding

Don't Trouble The Trouble starts with promise. Fahadh's entry sequence and the ram fight are a treat to watch.

Ssara Palekar is a delightful child who charms you instantly with her confident screen presence. Even without her magical powers, her innocent smile and silly tantrums are adorable.



The background score by Kaala Bhairava is entertaining.

In fact, towards the second half, the trio's (Suri-Divya and Snoopy) bonding will steal your heart.

Fahadh is brilliant -- both in his role as the ruthless driver and the protector.

Whether you watch it in a theatre or catch it on Netflix, look out for the scene where Suri discovers who Divya really is. FaFa's amusement quickly turns into panic, and the way he brings out one expression after the other is a banger.

It's moments like these that remind you why (FaFa) is such a compelling, bankable star.

What Doesn't Work

The problem isn't that the story or concept is outdated. It is the lack of imagination and creativity in presenting a familiar story with a fresh imagination.

When I showed the trailer to my nine year old, he didn't seem particularly excited. His first reaction was, 'Is it going to be magical like Harry Potter?'

I suggested he watch the film with an open mind and no expectations.

When we walked into the PVR theatre, the theatre had a mixed crowd of youngsters, young parents and kids.

In the first half, I noticed my son laugh and enjoy some of the sequences, just as much as I did. But there were other moments when he looked bored.

And that's where, I'd like to believe, the film fell short.

Several sequences are stretched far beyond what the story requires.

In a country that produced films like My Dear Kuttichathan in 1984 and Mr India in 1987, one can only imagine the possibilities the power of invisibility could offer. Unfortunately, Don't Trouble The Trouble misses the opportunity to explore the limitless power and wonder of human imagination.

Perhaps in an attempt to appeal to two different age groups -- children and their parents -- the film ends up fully satisfying neither.

The story is not new enough; the magic is not magical enough.

To sum up, Don't Trouble The Trouble had a wonderful lead cast and a story that could have easily demanded a part 2, but you are forced to go home hoping the second half had been a little more magical.

Don't Trouble The Trouble Review Rediff Rating: