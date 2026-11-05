Dilwali Diwali Review: Charming Enough

A little more messiness, a little more honesty and a little less insistence on being heartwarming could have made Diwali Diwali a far more affecting film, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, Mihir Ahuja star in Netflix's new film Dilwali Diwali.

The breezy family entertainer finds its relatability in small moments build around a familiar family situation.

The storytelling feels far too neat and convenient, but the pleasant performances make up for the lost ground.

Meet The Sikka Family

'Itne saalon baad hum Diwali par ek saath hai, phir bhi Diwali jaisa nahi lag raha hai,' says Sikka family matriarch Sukhmani (Neelu Kohli) to her husband (Manoj Pahwa) in Dilwali Diwali.

She has a point. The Sikka family may look happy from the outside, but there is a lot they aren't telling each other.

Their elder son Ansh (Mihir Ahuja) has returned home after spending three years working in Norway. He has bought his middle-class Punjabi parents a swanky apartment on the 27th floor of a high-rise, hoping to give them a comfortable life.

But Ansh's Punajbi parents aren't happy with their new sophisticated surroundings.

They miss their old neighbourhood, where people lived like one big family. Their new neighbours are rather snobbish and haven't made them feel welcome.

But Sukhmani and her husband hide their unhappiness from Ansh. They pretend everything is wonderful because they don't want their son to feel that his big gesture hasn't made them happy.

His younger sister Mahi (Aurra Bhatnagar) is busy navigating her teenage life. Ansh, too, has his own expectations. Everyone is together under one roof, but nobody seems to be saying exactly what they feel.

Treatment Goes Against It

Dilwali Diwali finds its relatability in small moments, and Writer Ritu Mago and Director Ritesh Menon build the drama around a familiar family situation much like Gullak style.

The idea of returning home and spending time with family takes on a special meaning with the backdrop Diwali.

The biggest problem is its treatment. The film often feels like an extended television commercial, where every scene seems designed to lead to a warm family moment or underline a message about togetherness.

But there is a difference between a film that talks about emotions and one that actually makes you feel them. Unfortunately, Dilwali Diwali never quite bridges that gap.

There is an easy comfort in watching a gentle, feel-good family entertainer, but the emotions here don't grow naturally. It is as if director Menon and writer Mago thought of nice moments first and then built a story around them.

Here, the storytelling feels too neat and convenient. The conflicts are introduced, but they don't always get enough room to develop. The film tells us that the family has a lot to work through, but rarely allows us to sit with the awkwardness, hurt or disappointments that come with such intimate relationships.

The high-rise versus old-neighbourhood contrast, for instance, could have been explored with greater sensitivity. It is an interesting way of looking at how having all the modern comforts doesn't necessarily translate into a happier life. But the film settles for making the point rather than digging deeper into the generation gap within the family. This is especially for the younger sister's track, whose point of view is conveniently side-tracked.

A little more messiness, a little more honesty and a little less insistence on being heartwarming could have made this a far more affecting film.

Performances Shine

The pleasant performances make up for the lost ground, and the film has enough little exchanges to make you smile.

Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli bring an easy warmth to their parts. Pahwa, especially, is comfortable in this space, making his character likeable without trying too hard.

Ahuja continues to show maturity in his performance and delivers yet after another striking performance after Operation Safed Sagar. He is sincere as Ansh, a son whose intentions are good even if he doesn't always understand what his parents really want.

Overall, Dilwali Diwali is charming enough that gives a familiar message about loving your family. If only the film wasn't too comfortable being just that.

Dilwali Diwali streams on Netflix.

Dilwali Diwali Review Rediff Rating: