Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Review: ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's art is SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO good, amazing, terrific, beautiful, imaginative... Avan Verma has run out of words.

I was sooooooooo excited to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

At first, I thought it would release in Japan and worldwide on the same day.

When I found out the movie was still a month away, I was pretty disappointed. But when it released, I watched the day it came out in theatres. I went with my dad.

The film is a continuation to the Demon Slayer television series. There will be three movies; Infinity Castle is the first.

The main character of the story is Tanjiro. His sister Nezuko was turned into a demon after their family was attacked by demons.

A group of people is trying to stop the evil demon king, Muzan.

When all the demon slayers are attacking Muzan, all of a sudden, a secret door opens, transporting them to a strange place. It has buildings sideways and upside down!

The movie's art is SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO good, amazing, terrific, beautiful, imaginative... *pant, pant* I've run out of words.

My personal favourite character is Aakaza. He's an upper rank 3 demon (a very powerful demon) and has too much AURA.

When he was 1V2ing Tanjiro and his Hashira friend, Giyu (Hashira: The highest rank swordsman; there are a couple of them), he just owned them. Even when his head got cut off, he absolutely destroyed them.

Right now, you are probably wondering, huh? This is such a serious and humourless movie.

Weeelllllll... first of all, the FUNNIEST character is Inoskue (a guy with a boar head hide covering is face).

He either wants to fight or eat.

The movie could have been a teensy bit funnier. Like, the jokes were really few.

They didn't mention Inouske much because he will appear in the next movie.

Sometimes the movie has too many scenes of the back story.

Aakaza had A LOT of backstory.

They could have done something like, a little bit backstory, little bit fighting with Tanjiro and Giyu, a little bit backstory, a little bit fighting with Tanjiro and Giyu, a little bit of backstory, a little bit fighting with Tanjiro and Giyu...

But I DO NOT recommend the movie for all ages.

There is a LOT of blood and gore, and some people might find it really scary.

Sometimes even I get scared.

There were two main fights in the movie: Tanjiro and Giyu vs Aakaza and Shinobu (A very short Hashira) vs Douma upper rank 2 (also very powerful).

They should have emphasised more on that fight.

It was basically both of them fighting for 10-15 minutes.

They should have made the fight longer and shown more of Shinobu's powers.

Another part I really liked was Zenitsu fighting Kaigaiu (not a very powerful demon).

Zenitsu just AURA-FARMED against him. He invented his own power as well.

This time, they balanced out the backstory. There was backstory but not TOO much.

They informed us about the crucial details, in good sized scenes.

The movie was REALLY emotional.

I cried buckets during Aakaza's backstory. There was good use of emotion.

The movie was ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! They could have made a few changes here and there, but it was VERY nice.

Avan Verma is 10 years old and loves Messi, movies, music, gaming, gardening and making lemonade for his family.

