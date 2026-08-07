DC Review: Devdas Gets A Violent Makeover

With DC, Arun Matheswaran gives the tale of Devdas a stylish, blood-soaked treatment where Wamiqa Gabbi and Anirudh Ravichander steal the show, notes Sreeju Sudhakaran.



IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj in DC.

Key Points In DC, Arun Matheswaran blends Devdas with Bonnie and Clyde to create a stylish, ultra-violent romance about two damaged souls on the run.

Wamiqa Gabbi delivers a magnetic performance while Lokesh Kanagaraj makes a confident transition from filmmaker to actor.

Anirudh Ravichander's terrific score and Mukesh G's striking cinematography elevate the film, though its emotional impact struggles to match its formidable style.

DC, Arun Matheswaran's new prose in violence, is what you get when you cross Devdas with Bonnie and Clyde, influences that it wears proudly on its bloodstained sleeves.

The film's title itself reminds you of one of those influences. It is an abbreviation of the names of its protagonists, Das (Lokesh Kanagaraj), a perpetually alcoholic gangster on the run, and Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi), a prostitute he rescues.

There is also Parvathy (Sanjana Krishnamoorthy), a bar singer with a sad past, aka our story's Paro, who becomes the tragic collateral of Das' alcohol-fuelled impetuousness. Her screen time isn't much, so her name doesn't become part of the title, which, if added, would have left you confused about what it intends.

I mean, DC would have made you think this is a movie about a Singam-like cop thriller that glamourises the police department, instead of a film whose title feels like a tribute to Marvel's rival. Instead, most of the cops here are shown as evil, trigger-happy, murderous villains.

Not that our hero is on the right side of the law.

The Grim Tale Of Das And Chandra

The events begin in 2011 when Das and his friends steal government weaponry and kill a police inspector in vengeance for killing an innocent man. This puts them on the run, with a team of police officers led by the ruthless cop Bhojaraj (Krish Dayal) in pursuit. In between, a double tragedy strikes Das.

Then, as part of a revenge mission, he goes to a brothel to recon a target, where he meets Chandra, a sex worker who has been trapped in that building for 18 years. Also, yes, to define the Devdas parallels further, the person who brings Das to that brothel is Chunnilal, and after a couple of scenes, Das reveals his full name. Well, guess what that is?

As a filmmaker, Arun Matheswaran brings a certain visual language to his movies that makes them stand out from the rest. All his plots, right from his debut Rocky to his latest, revolve around protagonists trapped in a bloody cycle of vendetta in a grim world of unlikeable characters, yet it is the stylistic approach that makes his movies distinctive.

The visuals, the editing and even the score make them aesthetically engaging, even if they also do their part in stylising the disturbing violence within.

And yet, the director's USP is also his movies' weakness. It comes at the cost of his screenplays not necessarily bringing the same narrative impact, often making them a case of style over substance. The emotional connect is lacking, and the characters don't really get to stand out.

A Thrilling Revisionist Take On Devdas

You can see a marked improvement in DC, particularly in how seamlessly Matheswaran weaves the classic Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay tale into his cycle of revenge, violence, and treachery. The screenplay, co-written with Arun Ranjan and Franklin Jacob, moves briskly, and even if you fail to connect with the supporting players, it is incredibly easy to get behind the protagonists.

The first half meticulously sets up the chaos brought about by Das' impulsive nature. Even if it unfolds over a short span of time and you know how it will eventually turn out, the track between Das and Parvathy brings a sense of tenderness.

DC, however, deepens the drama with the introduction of Chandra, juxtaposing her disturbing plight at the brothel with scenes of Das being tortured at the police station. The whole sequence where Das arrives at Chandra's brothel, their first interaction and the violence that follows is tactfully handled, even if it is certainly playing on him being her knight in shining armour.

Credit where it's due to the director, he does set up a payback for the same in the second half, where it is Chandra who becomes the rescuer. There is also a moment where a character tells Das that as long as he is with her, he is safe. Which felt like a subversive take on the usual trope of a woman needing a man to protect her.

The second half is where DC enters Bonnie and Clyde territory, a fact that the film itself embraces. When Chandra leaves her room in the brothel to escape with Das, we see a torn poster of the classic behind her.

Like Bonnie in the American film, who is trapped by her stifling home life and sees Clyde as the saviour who brings her the freedom of the open world, DC doesn't mince much in expressing how Chandra feels the same way about her newfound freedom and about Das, which is why she tags along with him. Much to the chagrin of his friends, or what's left of them.

It makes you think back to the song Anirudh plays during the opening credits, about a man singing of how besotted he is with this girl even when everyone around him tells him she is not good for him. The equation between Das and Chandra lingers between reluctance and love, reluctance from his side, love from hers.

There is this one portion that I quite enjoyed where Chandra comes up with a scheme to make money that also serves as payback for what happened to her in the past. The manner in which Wamiqa brings this ooze of panache to her body language throughout that scene is just clap-worthy, even if it ends on a hard-hitting note.

Some Portions Lag In Second Half

While the dynamic between Das and Chandra clicks, the narrative surrounding them feels emotionally hollow, a recurring flaw Matheswaran has yet to resolve.

Das' friends, for instance, exist primarily as cannon fodder for the film's shock moments, suffering from deeply repetitive characterisation. Take Kitty (Avinash Raghudevan), whose entire personality begins and ends with berating Das. Even the villainous cops fall victim to this exact same unidimensional writing.

The writing also fumbles in the repetitive cycle of the protagonists escaping from the police, fighting villains, the cops once again arriving at their location, and them escaping yet again. Twice, it is shown how Das gets caught because he chooses to return to a place he needed to escape from.

Before the violent climactic showdown, there is a dramatic stretch involving Das' father and a reveal that changes how you see the film's opening scene, but it doesn't hit you emotionally as hard as it should have.

The final showdown is as violent and bloody as the previous fight scenes, with a sound design tailored to make you imagine the mayhem rather than requiring the film to show all of it, aided by matching editing cuts. It's just that the slo-mo sequences are used a little more liberally than needed here, seemingly just to make everything look stylised.

The Lead Performances And Anirudh's Score

Coming to the performances, Lokesh Kanagaraj now joins the long list of Tamil filmmakers who uses direction as a stepping stone to becoming a hero. And to his credit, he is quite good here.

His looks are well-suited to his scruffy character, and he maintains the body language of this lost but sturdy alcoholic who can bring down a whole gang on his own. At times, he feels a bit too impassive, but otherwise, this is quite a confident acting debut, if you do not count his previous cameos, including in this year's Kattalan.

Wamiqa Gabbi is a heart-stealer with her assured performance and those magnetically expressive eyes. The slight issue I had with her act here is that when she speaks in an anguished voice, the dubbing doesn't really match her persona. Otherwise, the way she breathes fire into certain scenes, like when she tells Chunnilal to buzz off, is too good.

Here, I would be look stupid if I didn't mention the biggest superstar of the film, which even the movie acknowledges by placing his name before the actors in the opening credits: Anirudh Ravichander.

You have to give it to the composer for how he brings some interesting sensibilities to the way he scores movies, creating music that stays with you and, at times, even dominates the film (see Coolie). In DC, he goes on a rampage in every scene.

In some scenes in the first half, he uses English songs in the background, which was certainly a choice, and then, of course, in the action sequences, the score swells grandiosely. However, it is in the quieter, emotionally intimate moments where I loved his score the most.

There is a sequence where Chandra and Das have a conversation in the car, and Anirudh uses piano interludes to match the moment. Quite a lovely touch.

Another major asset for the film is Mukesh G's camerawork. The manner in which the film captures the action and drama on a larger canvas makes it quite visually pleasing to watch. Not to mention how he plays around with different aspect ratios.

Ultimately, it is these elements coming together, along with Arun Matheswaran's distinctive treatment that makes DC a visually striking and relentlessly violent take on Devdas.

Sure, the familiar problem remains in his films hasn't disappeared: The style still leaves the substance struggling to catch up. Only this time, he manages to mine more emotional heft here than in his previous films at least in the portrayal of the bonding between the lead characters. And that's a win!

DC Review Rediff Rating: