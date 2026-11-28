Cosmic Samson has the makings of a fun Malayalam superhero movie, but its weak screenplay proves to be more kryptonite than superpower, gripes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Sandeep Pradeep in Cosmic Samson.

Key Points Sandeep Pradeep delivers a strong performance as Samson, a struggling screenwriter who becomes a superhero, drawing comparisons to Spider-Man.

The film's initial half, focusing on Samson's origin story and struggles, is enjoyable and infused with humour.

A significant tonal shift in the second half, introducing dark violence and personality-less villains, detracts from the movie's appeal.

Cosmic Samson is a superhero movie, and for one to function properly, it needs a supervillain who matches the hero and, at times, should even feel more formidable than the protagonist. Like Joker or Bane for Batman, Lex Luthor or Darkseid for Superman, and for our local boy, Cosmic Samson, it is the weakly written screenplay he is stuck in.

Which is ironic, since when he isn't a superhero, Samson, played by the supremely talented Sandeep Pradeep, is a struggling screenwriter trying to sell his only screenplay to directors. And even he is told he needs to work on his script's second half.

A Promising Origin Story

Directed by Abhijith Joseph, with a screenplay written by him and Abhikersh Vasanth, Cosmic Samson is a movie in love with superhero origin stories. It knows the ingredients that would make it appealing to fans.

You have an underdog hero who has monetary troubles, juggles multiple side jobs and is trying to catch that big break in Mollywood. The directors he approaches are also directors in real life, albeit playing fictional directors. Like Alphonse Puthren, who plays a filmmaker who loves Samson's script, and Jis Joy, who plays an opportunistic director.

Samson has a loving and supportive family comprising his father (Mukesh), who works as a cab driver, and an elder sister (Miya), whose daughter stays with her while her husband works abroad, and who pays his bike's loan installments.

He also has a faithful sidekick (Anuraj O B), who is the first to learn about his friend's superhero secret. At one point, Samson even gets beaten up by bullies and is frustrated that he couldn't do much about it.

If your mind goes straight to Spider-Man after reading the above, fret not. The resemblance feels deliberate.

In a fun nod, when Samson starts believing he has acquired superpowers, the first thing he tries is that famous Spider-Man hand gesture to see if he can shoot webs.

And despite the influences, Cosmic Samson handles these portions neatly, with a nice current of humour, while Sandeep Pradeep's exuberant performance makes for a rootable Mallu 'Peter Parker'.

The Mystery Of Samson's Superpowers

The movie also tries to build a mystery around his superpowers, offering a first glimpse of them at an unexpected juncture in the protagonist's life, just when he is at his lowest.

While most superhero movies don't shy away from showing how an ordinary geek acquires superpowers through a quirk of fate, the way Cosmic Samson introduces its hero's abilities comes with a sense of intrigue.

I won't reveal what exactly gives him those powers, but the inspiration seems to be the 2002 sports movie Like Mike. Don't Google the plot, or you are going to spoil the surprise.

Even when the source of his powers is disclosed, Cosmic Samson doesn't offer clear answers as to how it happened, leaving it as a puzzle for YouTubers and Redditors to solve.

Once he gets those powers, Samson tries to turn his life around, including paying back those who troubled him in the past. This includes taking on some of them in a football match that feels like a tribute to Shaolin Soccer, except it is one guy performing all the superhuman feats while the others don't even question how he is pulling off these nearly impossible tricks.

Unless they think they are in a Telugu potboiler, in which case, all is well. I mean, have you seen Peddi bat?

A Dark Turn And Weak Villains

So, what are Samson's superpowers? While he cannot shoot webs, he can walk on walls, has super-strength and can run like the Flash. I am not sure if Barry Allen can pull it off, but Samson can also cycle equally fast, which helps him earn good ratings on delivery apps for super-fast food deliveries.

And it is during one of those food delivery jobs that Samson encounters the villains of the film, a bunch of violent dacoits who wear gimp masks and attack and rob upper-middle-class houses across states.

The encounter marks a dark turn for both the protagonist and the movie. This tonal shift does the film no favours.

I am not saying Cosmic Samson needs to maintain its fun demeanour throughout, but does it really need to embrace its darkness by showing disturbing violence against a child? I sympathise with the parents who brought their kids to watch what could be a fun superhero movie, only to have them witness a villain brutally break a child's hand.

I had a similar complaint with It's A Medical Miracle, another Malayalam film released this year that also had a protagonist with superhuman capabilities, and which abysmally went downhill after taking a weird turn towards the dark.

At least Cosmic Samson fares better. The inciting incident, while troubling, isn't as traumatic as the one in the other movie, and the film still manages to hold itself together, even if the spark present in the earlier portions keeps disapparating.

And if you insist on taking that dark turn, I also insist on asking this, why would the villains, who show no remorse in their crimes, leave their eye-witness only injured but alive? What even was the purpose of kidnapping the child?

There are portions that work in the second half when it attempts to present its hero in a mass manner and even gives a supporting character a surprise cool moment of their own.

But the chase game, as Samson pursues the dacoits from Kerala to Coimbatore, feels like the screenplay is trying to put up a strong challenge for its hero without finding anything interesting to do in the process.

The villains feel menacing, but lack a personality that makes them stand out, eventually becoming fodder for Samson to try out his powers, with a few minor roadblocks thrown in.

The finale, involving a car chase through the fields and Samson's powers finally getting a bigger VFX budget (with the movie's limitations, that is), could have been more fun and tension-filled. But by then, the superhero tropes the movie keeps embracing had begun to turn into clichés. You also wonder how a man who can move super-fast can be tackled by ordinary mortals, even if they are shown to be acrobatic.

Sandeep Pradeep Saves The Film

The supporting characters aren't much better served by the screenplay.

Take his sister's decision to accompany Samson to Coimbatore with her daughter. She initially rejects the idea, only to change her mind the very next moment. It feels like drama for drama's sake, and I am not sure why she would want to put her daughter in such danger when she doesn't even know her brother has superpowers.

They are also accompanied by Ann (Riyaa Jithu of Eyes fame), one of the victims of the dacoits' burglary spree, who wants vengeance. Apart from one moment, she doesn't have much to do here. Not even a perfunctory romantic track.

The same is the case with the sidekick. At least Anuraj had some funny observations or one-liners to drop in the first half. In the second half, he is simply there as a carry-on passenger. They could have brought the father instead, at least Mukesh could have brought more dramatic impact here.

What works even when the film dips is Sandeep Pradeep's enigmatic performance. He brings a kind of poise and confidence, being equally at ease with the humour and emotional moments, that should stand him in good stead in the long run. It is just his bad luck that the screenplay, which might have sounded fabulous on paper, doesn't translate nearly as well on screen.

And since I believe Spider-Man was an inspiration for this movie, let me borrow Uncle Ben's famous quote here: 'With great powers come great responsibilities.' In the case of Cosmic Samson, the great responsibility was to give its superhero a screenplay worthy of him, instead it ended up being his sulking kryptonite.

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