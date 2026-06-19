Cocktail 2 Review: My Best Friend's Wedding Meets Judaai

As long as its purpose of throwing everyone on the dance floor as they flaunt their toned abs in fancy clothes is served, Cocktail 2 doesn't feel obliged to make any sense, notes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2.

Key Points Cocktail 2, a 'spiritual' sequel, fails to break stereotypes in modern relationships, despite its bold imagery.

The film's plot involves a live-in couple, Kunal and Dia, whose relationship is tested by Ally in a contrived romantic entanglement.

Shahid Kapoor appears ill-suited for his role while Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's performances are noted for their glamour but are hampered by illogical characterisations.

We got to be kidding ourselves if we thought films like Cocktail have anything to do with modern day love or changing relationship dynamics.

Thriving on styling more than storytelling, fashion and far flung destinations flush its frames like '90s escapism once did with dream sequences of dancing in the Swiss Alps. When Homi Adajania's Cocktail came out in 2012, what caught everyone's fancy was Deepika Padukone's loosened-up avatar, Diana Penty's poised debut and the twain painting London red in a wardrobe full of chic clothing.

What didn't blow anyone's mind was watching rom-com's worn-out poster boy Saif Ali Khan fool around women half his age in a disappointingly conventional love triangle penned by Imtiaz Ali.

A 'Spiritual' Sequel's Missteps

Best known for his misogynistic takes on urban relationships, Luv Ranjan, along with Tarun Jain, are at the helm of the new Cocktail, once again directed by Adajania. It has a new cast now -- Kriti Sanon is done proving herself, Rashmika Mandanna no longer qualifies as newcomer and 45-year-old Shahid Kapoor is a few years older than Saif was when the first Cocktail was released.

Why bother comparing?

Well, if it can cash in on the first one's formula and chartbuster Tumhi Ho Bandhu under the pretext of a 'spiritual' sequel or whatever humbug it might as well equal if not exceed the expectations?

Instead, what it faithfully reiterates is once a chicken always a chicken. For all its bold, brash, bronze-bodied imagery of relationships in the digital age, Cocktail 2 is just as shy of breaking stereotypes as its 'spiritual' predecessor.

Plotting a Predictable Course

Granted an A-certificate, probably for the silly sexual innuendo as dated as desi uncle jokes, the leads don't even share a kiss despite living together for years or hinting at a fling.

A pretty-looking confection showcasing Sicily's book-my-trip appeal to the hilt, its troika of so-called cheaters, firebrands and loose cannons engage in a romantic entanglement so absurd, it makes you wonder just how many bottles of that constantly visible alcohol have they glugged down to act this stupid.

It's a known fact that characters claiming 'I don't believe in forever love, big fat weddings, yadda yadda'... are first to eat their words.

Practically married in their heads since their college sweetheart days, live-in couple Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Dia (Rashmika Mandanna) have survived long distance, pandemic, quarantine and curious aunties relentlessly inquiring when they'll tie the knot until a getaway in a scenic Italy's island leads them to Ally (Kriti Sanon).

Her fizzy intervention in their made-for-each-other mocktail takes off when insecure Dia convinces her super hot girlfriend Ally to test Kunal's feelings by playing the eternal temptress.

Misogyny and Missed Opportunities

If not the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, Bollywood is ever ready with its stock of Midriff Baring Sexy Siren and Ally's bohemian babe is happy to come on strongly to her gal pal's flame and challenge his inner Vishwamitra.

In a hilariously-written gag like the one in Friends where Phoebe uses her beauty, brains and bra to entice Chandler while Monica goads him to play along until he cannot take it any longer and declares his feelings for his one and only is the extent the prank could go.

Cocktail 2 drags on the silliness far too long and lamely to ever work.

How little does Ally think of herself to throw herself on a man to humour her friend?

Why is Rashmika oscillating between cunning, confused and playing Cupid?

A different brand of misogyny prevails wherein the women's agency lies in trifling with a guy's feelings while he's accorded a place of moral superiority to diss them both. Excuse the man so long a cat fight is set in motion.

And the way Cocktail 2 bends over backwards to uphold Kunal and paint the girls as besotted birdbrains is more unacceptable than the overnight attraction formed between strangers because of kadhi chawal.

My favourite scene in Cocktail has Saif sitting Deepika and Diana across the table and flatly telling one he's fallen for another.

Do not expect such candour in Cocktail 2, which proceeds to become a weird mix of My Best Friend's Wedding meets Judaai.

As long as its purpose of throwing everyone on the dance floor as they flaunt their toned abs in fancy clothes is served, Cocktail 2 doesn't feel obliged to make any sense. And so parents, previously treated as dispensable by the makers and not spotted once in the two-and-a -half hours long movie, show up in the final 15 minutes to spew gyaan on relationships.

None of it is taken seriously in a scenario where everyone spends their time doing shots or glancing at the camera in a movie length photo shoot.

Performances in a Flat Concoction

Of the three, Rashmika heaves and blows through a character that's so illogical it's almost pitiable.

Kriti Sanon delivers her va va voom brief in gloriously glamorous looks. Her saucy, mischief attitude would steal a lot more thunder if Cocktail 2 wasn't so undecided about her sneaky ways. Change the background from soulful ballads to thriller scores and there's a Fatal Attraction level of obsession twinkling in her glossy eyes.

A self-assured actor on most occasions, Shahid Kapoor appears ill-suited for their tug of war. What he duly highlights is the flatness of a concoction that's been out in the sun for too long.

Cocktail 2 Review Rediff Rating: