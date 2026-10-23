Clayface Review: Bloody Good Fun!

There are enough queasy thrills in Clayface to keep horror fans happy, raves Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Clayface is gross. It's gory. But it is also a whole lot of fun.

Tom Rhys Harries holds it together in an exciting lead performance as the titular anti-hero.

If a sequel is on the cards, let's hope it doesn't lose its face like Joker: Folie à Deux.

Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent famously said in The Dark Knight, 'You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.'

Well, you wouldn't imagine that line finding a new meaning in the current DC universe.

Over the years, DC has had a few swings and misses trying to revive its superhero universe. With Clayface, it gives one of Gotham City's most iconic villains an origin story of his own, albeit without the Batman around to save the day.

The Rise of An Anti-Hero

The film tells the story of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), a rising Hollywood star. Life looks good until one silly mistake brings him to a local crime boss Markos Szabo (David Dencik).

Szabo's violent punishment leaves Matt horribly disfigured that ruins his career.

Like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Clayface puts a rather sympathetic gaze on its villain as it explore Matt's trauma before his transformation takes over.

For this transformation, Matt reaches out to Dr Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie), a scientist developing an experimental treatment to repair damaged tissue. Desperate to get his old face back, Matt pleads to start the experiment even though it hasn't been cleared for human trials.

As countless Hollywood films have shown us, the experiment goes wrong and Matt's body starts behaving in increasingly disturbing ways.

Gory And Glorious

Despite the familiar idea of a scientific experiment gone haywire, Director James Watkins has a wicked sense of style that comes through the film's full-blown body horror elements.

The film finds wonderfully nasty ways to make Matt's transformation feel horrifying. The effects and makeup have a squishy, grotesque quality that makes you want to look away even as you keep watching.

The film takes its time setting up Matt's tragic fall, but once his transformation begins, the pace picks up. The horror takes on a comic-bookish sense of mayhem, with inventive kills and plenty of grisly fun.

The scene where Matt's eyes melt aboard an aeroplane is designed to leave you squirming in your seat. Another scene unleashes mayhem at a club, ending in a spectacularly bloody affair.

It's gross. It's gory. But it is also a whole lot of fun.

Sadly, our censor board plays spoilsport by blurring some of the more graphic moments. It's one thing to blur alcohol bottles, but blurring crucial scenes in an A-rated film feels like a whole new low.

Still, there are enough queasy thrills to keep horror fans happy here.

Director Watkins keeps things moving without drowning the story in unnecessary superhero lore. We have seen shades of it in Hollow Man and Venom, but Clayface is more interested in what happens when a man loses control of his body.

Tom Rhys Harries Holds It Together

The biggest reason the film works is Harries. Underneath layers of prosthetic makeup, Harries gives Matt a vulnerability that stops him from becoming just another raging monster.

You can see the desperation, the anger, the fear that he might never return to the person he once was. His performance makes Matt's transformation more than just a parade of gruesome effects.

Naomi Ackie, who was a standout in Mickey 17, gives her scientist enough complexity to make her more than just the person responsible for Matt's transformation. But the film doesn't do enough with her character or the moral questions raised by the experiment. The latter is only hinted but never explored.

Some plot developments also feel far too convenient. Caitlyn's role in Matt's transformation could have been explored with more depth, but the film instead settles for a rather jarring love story.

What could have been a compelling character study instead turns into a straightforward revenge saga, with Matt going after the people who have wronged him.

It's a shame the film doesn't do more with Matt's trauma and instead goes down the familiar revenge route. The final act gets frustrating with convenient plot turns and a few developments that make little sense.

Still, when it gets down to turning the human body into a grotesque horror show, it's hard not to have a bloody good time. The inventive gore and Harries' committed performance make up for some of the story's shortcomings.

Clayface may not reinvent the superhero origin story, but it makes a welcome addition to the DC universe. If a sequel is on the cards, let's hope it doesn't lose its face like Joker: Folie à Deux.

Clayface Review Rediff Rating: