Chhaava: Mazza Nahin Aaya

By VISHAKA RAUTELA
February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025 18:35 IST

Sambhaji is a lion but the movie was a damp squib, sighs Vishaka Rautela.

When Aurangzeb said, 'Mazza nahi aya,' I agreed with him.

I was looking forward to watching Chaava, as there has been no good movie in a long time. Plus, it's a Vicky Kaushal movie.

The movie has great production values and Vicky is beyond brilliant, so powerful.

But the superlatives end there.

 

The entire movie is just fight after fight, no connection to the characters.

And what is Diana Penty doing there?

There should have been some intro or back story.

Aurangzeb looks 100 years old by the end of the film but walks with a swagger.

Soyarabai (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's step-mother) seems strong at the beginning and you are trying to understand her story. But it fizzles out and you are grappling to understand what happened there.

Long-winded torture at the end made me write this instead of watching it. It's just never ending.

The Marathas were known for their strategy but it was skimmed over. The movie would have been so interesting if they features some plotting and strategy than just how they got there.

In school, I was so intrigued by stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They should have just made a film on him. Vicky looks like him.

Sambhaji is a lion, but the movie was a damp squib.

Chhaava deserves three and a half stars for Vicky Kaushal and the film's production values but that's it.

