Chaar Yaar Review: Dosti, Crime, Charming Mumbai

Chaar Yaar offers an entertaining mix of friendship, crime and the charm of old Mumbai with a happy ending, observes Divya Nair.

Key Points Chaar Yaar follows four friends who decide to steal cars to make quick money.

With gangsters like Sharad Nagre (Chunky Pandey), Babu Chauhan (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), Muthu (Bagavathi Perumal) and Cocaine Kareem (Nassar) thrown into the mix, there is enough material to sustain the story across eight episodes.

Chaar Yaar offers an entertaining mix of friendship, crime and the charm of old Mumbai with a happy ending.

Directed by Vinay Waikul of Aranyak fame, Chaar Yaar follows four childhood friends from a middle-class Mumbai neighbourhood, Saahil (Purav Jha), Sameer (Naman), Tony (Saqib Ayub) and Jay (Prayrak Mehta).

When Jay's father's health deteriorates, the friends approach local gangster Imtiaz Uncle (Sikander Kher) for a loan of Rs 20 lakh. Saahil decides to bet Rs 10 lakh on India ahead of a cricket match against Australia, only to lose the entire amount.

Desperate to get out of the mess, the 'chaar yaar' decide to steal cars to make quick money.

What follows is a series of unexpected encounters with Mumbai's underworld.

The Long List Of Gangsters

With gangsters like Sharad Nagre (Chunky Pandey), Babu Chauhan (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), Muthu (Bagavathi Perumal) and Cocaine Kareem (Nassar) thrown into the mix, there is enough material to sustain the story across eight episodes.

Sai Tamhankar plays Inspector Sumati Bhalerao, an honest cop whose hands are tied. Rajesh Tailang's character Dilip Wankhede seems like an intentional dig at an encounter specialist with a dubious history.

Set in 2001, the series attempts to recreate Mumbai's charm and evoke nostalgia for the 1990s. Writers Sambit Mishra, Saurabh Sawant, S Hussain Zaidi and Vinay Waikul bring the setting alive with pagers, CRT television sets, and the casual underworld jargon.

The scene where the narrator breaks down the car theft process introducing words such as khaacha, tailor and postman is entertaining.

The storytelling feels fresh and engaging, with plenty of fundu Mumbaiya slang. The friendship and chemistry among the four lead characters is entertaining and lends the series much of its appeal.

In an age where friendships and emotions are reserved for social media, it's beautiful to hear, 'hum tabhi safe hai, jab hum chaar yaar saath hai.'

Engaging, But Overstretched

With Sai Tamhankar tying up the loose knots, her character feels too intelligent and flawless. Among the supporting cast, Manav Gohil too deserved a better written role.

Despite its engaging attempt, there are times when Chaar Yaar feels stretched. The story could have easily been tighter, with six episodes instead of eight, without losing its appeal.

Overall, Chaar Yaar offers an entertaining mix of friendship, crime and the charm of old Mumbai with a happy ending.

Chaar Yaar streams on Prime Video.

Chaar Yaar Review Rediff Rating: