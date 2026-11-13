Bouma Review: BIZARRE Thriller

Bouma unravels a bizarre tale of inherited property, mysterious murders, and occult phenomena that will keep you hooked, assures Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Dileesh Pothan in Bouma.

Key Points Bouma, directed by Rejin S Babu, is a Malayalam supernatural thriller with a bizarre and convoluted plot.

The story follows Celine (Revathy Sarma) as she inherits a property with a history of mysterious killings, while a cop (Dileesh Pothan) investigates a suspicious death.

The film blends suspenseful investigative thriller elements with occult and supernatural themes, escalating into increasingly bizarre events.

If there were a Letterboxd list tracking how many films feature Dileesh Pothan playing a cop whose night patrol takes some bizarre turns, well, there would actually be two entries. And the second would be Bouma.

Directed by Rejin S Babu, who has co-written the screenplay with Donny Kadammanitta, Bouma raises a question I would like to ask both gentlemen. An honest answer, please. No judgement.

What high-grade stuff were you smoking when you wrote this screenplay? Was it the same stuff you tried when making your first film, Pendulum? Or something even more potent? Whatever the answer, I have to appreciate the imaginative minds behind the generous dollops of weirdness served up in Bouma.

The Strange Mystery Of Rose Villa

Celine (Revathy Sharma) discovers one day that she has inherited a huge property in Peerumedu, including a mansion called Rose Villa, from a family she never knew existed. The villa was once the site of a series of gruesome and mysterious killings, one of whose victims was Celine's mother Rose (Moksha).

Accompanied by her live-in boyfriend Jacob (Sagar Surya), Celine travels to the property, intending to sell it while also hoping to uncover her past and understand why she, then an infant, was spared.

The film takes us back 25 years to show the events leading up to the killings. Curiously, this particular mystery is more or less resolved in the first half itself, when we learn why the people at the villa ended up dead.

But wait, things are only about to get weirder.

There is another track involving a cop, played by Dileesh Pothan, who is assigned to investigate a suspicious death. How his investigation connects with Celine's story forms the rest of the narrative.

A Screenplay That Keeps Shifting Its Weird Nature

The first half sets Bouma up as a suspenseful investigative thriller, with three seemingly parallel tracks spread across two, possibly three, timelines.

Much of the intrigue lies in the past, inside the accursed villa, where friends and family gather for a special prayer, only for a murder to take place the following day.

Madhupal, Lena and Merin Philip are among the actors playing relatives and family friends of Rose, while Vineeth is the house's caretaker. Aditi Balan, Senthil and Bhagath Manuel play the cops investigating the murder, who soon find the behaviour of the villa's inhabitants rather peculiar.

As the film approaches the interval, it takes a turn towards the occult, adding another layer to its gothic mystery.

Embracing The Bizarre

The second half follows Celine as she tries to piece together the murkier details of her past, while Dileesh's cop attempts to establish whether the death he is investigating has anything to do with the murders at Rose Villa.

This is where things get properly batshit crazy, particularly after the true nature of a certain character is revealed. Bouma begins embracing increasingly supernatural elements, with events becoming progressively more bizarre.

To the director's credit, Rejin S Babu continues to maintain a compelling grip on the narrative by skilfully interweaving the three tracks, aided by Editor Sooraj E S. You are genuinely hooked on to where things are heading.

Even when the film ventures into some dark corners of human nature, with even cannibalism entering the picture, these elements feel organically woven into the narrative rather than thrown in merely for shock value or bad taste.

A Convoluted Finale

However, once Bouma reveals its true antagonist, the film seems more interested in seeing just how much stranger it can get. It hurtles towards full-blown mind***k territory, with its primary intention seemingly being to weird you out.

The antagonist reminded me, if I may say so, of the villains in the Gujarati supernatural thrillers Vash (remade in Bollywood as Shaitaan) and its sequel, in terms of their unexplained nature of power and control. A rather Rashomon-esque figure, their intentions remain shrouded in mystery as events grow increasingly convoluted, culminating in a finale that simply lets the lid fly off.

I was also hilariously reminded of the climax of Jayaraj's much-derided Rain Rain Come Again, although the finale here is certainly not as bad. It was just an unexpected recall, and not quite the one I would have wanted.

At times Bouma leaves out details from a scene which I think is the movie's intention to deceive you intentionally though that could have been done in a more effectual manner.

Like, a conversation between two characters is repeated once again as a flashback but now with more dialogues that weren't there the first time. Whether it is Bouma just messing with you or a lazy continuity error, that doubt shouldn't be there in your mind when you remember the scene.

Among the performances, Dileesh Pothan is easily the standout, bringing a commanding presence to the role of the investigating cop while effectively capturing the shifts in his character when the film veers into stranger territory. Revathy Sarma, Sagar Surya and Vineeth are decent as well.

Some performances in the ensemble feel rather stilted, but the film cleverly masks these shortcomings with the sheer 'strangeness' of its events. Not all actors feel needed in the film, like for example, Manikuttan who plays one of Pothan's subordinates, felt a purposeless addition when there are already two others with him.

Bouma is an engrossingly imaginative exercise in cinematic weirdness that keeps you hooked even as it occasionally loses its grip on coherence. It may not entirely stick the landing, but you have to give Rejin S Babu credit for taking Malayalam cinema's thriller template to some very bizarre places.

Bouma Review Rediff Rating: