Boong Review: Heartwarming And Heartbreaking

Early in Boong, a group of schoolchildren gather on a picnic while their teacher tells them about the ancient kingdom of Manipur. The children listen closely as she shares a story from the land's distant past.

The Manipur valley was once submerged before it slowly revealed itself as habitable land. This land was eventually grown into a kingdom that shapes its monarchical history.

Like the schoolkids, we, as viewers begin to feel drawn to a place that's rarely been depicted in our mainstream cinema.

The BAFTA-winning film is filled with such thoughtful, delicate touches that quietly bring forth the cultural, social, and geographical identity of the north eastern state.

First-time director Laxmipriya Devi gently places these details into the story that feels like small personal tributes to her homeland, which she described as 'troubled, ignored, and much underrepresented' in her heartfelt acceptance speech at the BAFTAs.

At a media interaction after a screening in Mumbai, Co-Producer Shujaat Saudagar said, 'LP is Boong. Boong is LP.'

'LP,' as everyone affectionately calls Laxmipriya Devi, smilingly replied, 'Everything I have known, I put in this film.'

There's a raw emotional honesty to Boong that is rarely felt in our movies. It is in the way it treats its characters and setting, which are crafted with so much warmth and tenderness.

The film talks about borders and boundaries, but it never overstates it. It touches on grief, yet it is never turns into misery.

It's the kind of film that grows on you, with storytelling that feels natural and sincere. Even though the story packs serious themes, the film never feels heavy or overwhelming.

What Boong is about

Boong unfolds through the eyes of a young boy, the film's titular protagonist. We watch the film through his perspective, and because of this, the tone often feels gentle and playful.

A firecracker, Gugun Kipgen plays Boong with mischievous energy and curiosity. He is the kind of child who is always moving, always thinking, always planning something.

His father has been away for a long time, working somewhere near the India-Myanmar border, with no word back home. Boong sees his mother (Bala Hijam) quietly carrying the pain of her husband's absence.

Has he been taken hostage? Has he left his family behind? Has he joined a militant group? Or is he dead, as some people in the neighbourhood suggest? In a region shaped by conflict, these troubling questions arise.

Instead of waiting and wondering, Boong sets out to find his father and bring him home.

Boong is not alone in his adventures. He is accompanied by his best friend Raju (played charmingly by Angom Sanamatum). Raju is often treated as an outsider whose family had migrated from Rajasthan years go, and this shapes how others see him.

Laxmipriya Devi captures Manipur with honesty

As Boong searches for his missing father, the film slowly reveals a portrait of modern Manipur, where unrest and violence quietly linger beneath the surface.

The playful antics of the two children shape the story with easy charm, but the film never forgets the challenges and tensions of this world.

Armed forces appear in the background, people speak about militancy, and the story gently nudges on identity politics, language politics, and the complex insider-outsider dynamics within the country.

Laxmipriya Devi avoids heavy-handed speeches or overtly dramatic moments that the story like this could have easily leaned on. Instead, she lets these important details quietly build the subtext of the story.

In an unexpected moment, a group of boys is seen watching Hindi films in a secret video parlour in a state that enforced the ban on Hindi cinema. On the wall hangs a poster of Mary Kom, which prompts a character to remark that the boxing champion could not see her own biopic in her homeland.

Boong gives beautiful nods to local culture, showing the blend of folk music, festivals, and traditions that make Manipur come alive on screen. Characters speaking in the local language adds another layer of realism to the story.

The drama flows naturally, and the interaction between characters feels believable though some moments toward the end unfold a little too conveniently.

Still, the story takes a sharp and deeply emotional turn when Boong discovers the truth about his father. What follows is one of the film's most poignant moments, and it feels completely earned.

Make the effort for this one. Watch it, and experience its quietly heart-aching beauty.

