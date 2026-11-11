Blind Game Review: Crime Caper Without Thrills

You are better off turning a blind eye to this one, warns Mayur Sanap.

Key Points A post-Dhurandhar Arjun Rampal leads a crime thriller that has nothing fresh to offer.

Rampal and Priyamani try to keep things interesting, but the weak writing lets them down.

Predictable twists, flat characters and patchy editing make this a frustrating watch.

Streaming platforms are at times seen as dumping grounds for mediocre films. Blind Game is the sort of film that makes you understand why that reputation exists.

This crime thriller has all the usual ingredients of a reasonably engaging whodunit: A smart cop, stolen cash, a mysterious death and a post-Dhurandhar Arjun Rampal leading the cast. What it doesn't have is a story that knows what to do with any of it.

Crime Without Thrills

Rampal plays Sikander, a temporarily suspended police officer who still has a knack for solving cases. When one of a group of friends steals a bag of cash from a local crime gang, the others are dragged into trouble. Things take a turn when Vicky (Rohit Chandel) is found dead. His mysterious death sets the investigation in motion.

Police officer Yamini Thakur (Priyamani) enters the scene, and seeks Sikander's help.

What follows is a police procedural that keeps throwing clues at the audience without doing much to make the mystery exciting.

The premise isn't particularly original, but a familiar story isn't necessarily a problem if the writing has zing. Unfortunately, Blind Game seems content to take the easiest route at every turn.

The investigation moves through a series of predictable developments, with characters who seem to exist only to serve the next plot point. The dialogue doesn't help either. It is so flat that even the supposedly tense exchanges struggle to generate much interest.

The film is rather confused about the kind of atmosphere it wants to create. It tries hard to be gritty, raw and realistic, but the execution rarely supports that ambition.

For a story set against the backdrop of Manali, the film makes little to no use of its location. The setting feels more like a passing detail than an actual part of the film's identity.

There is also a rather amusing moment when a character mentions counterfeit currency and the state's name gets bleeped out, as if the film hasn't already made it clear which state it is talking about.

Rampal-Priyamani Deserve Better

It would be unfair to place all the blame on the actors when they have so little to work with. Priyamani brings sincerity to Yamini, although her character could have done with more personality.

Rampal is one of the film's more watchable elements. He has the easy screen confidence to pull off a brooding cop, but the dull writing gives him very little to work with. His scenes with Priyamani offer a few glimpses of the film Blind Game could have been.

The supporting cast fares no better. Most characters are thinly written, and their motivations are either too obvious or insufficiently explored. It becomes difficult to care about who is lying, who is hiding something and, eventually, who is responsible for what.

The script doesn't allow their characters enough room to develop an interesting dynamic, and Sangeeth Sivan's direction does little to make the most of it.

The editing in set pieces is choppy, some camera angles feel awkwardly chosen, and scenes that should build tension often end up feeling flat.

There is a twist towards the end that attempts to give the proceedings a final lift, but a last-minute revelation cannot make up for two hours of slog.

Keeping the audience guessing is one thing, making them wonder when the film will finally get somewhere is another. Blind Game manages only the latter.

You are better off turning a blind eye to this one.

Blind Game streams on Z5.

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