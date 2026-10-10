Baththa Movie Review: A Heartwarming Redemption Tale

Baththa turns a dingy school toilet into the setting for an unlikely redemption story, turning itself into one of 2026's warmest feel-good entertainers, gushes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Vijay Sethupathi in Baththa.



Key Points Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is a unique feel-good film about a feared village rowdy who undergoes a profound transformation.

Director Balaji Tharaneetharan, known for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, reunites with Sethupathi to deliver a narrative rich in humour, drama, and emotional depth.

The film explores themes of redemption, human kindness, and overcoming fear, culminating in a heartwarming camaraderie between the thug and the schoolboy.

Baththa is the second movie I have seen this year from the South about a gunda who loves singing, with a song serving as the emotional catharsis in the finale. This time, the local thug is humbled not by a college kid this time, but by a schoolboy.

The comparisons don't matter that much, not just because the plotlines are vastly different but because by the end of it, you will leave the theatre smiling. Baththa is easily one of the warmest feel-good movies of the year.

That is saying something, considering a major portion of the film plays out like a survival drama set inside a smelly school toilet.

The Feared Rowdy and the Accidental Captor

The movie is set in 1986, if I am not mistaken. The reason for that specific period setting could be sneaky. A smartphone would have shut down the film’s premise within seconds.

Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi) is a feared rowdy in his village, and everyone is terrified of his violent ways. At home, Baththa is softer. He dotes on his teenage daughter Thenu (Sahasra Shree) and loves his wife Kanimma (Lijomol Jose), but is still abusive towards her and would much rather spend his time drinking with friends.

Even among the kids, he is a terrifying figure, with his tales often scarier than the man himself.

Some make sense immediately, like him beating up a man who challenged his status quo. Some make sense later, like him thrashing someone just for singing. Some get fact-checked later, like him breaking the bars of a jail single-handedly. And some are utterly nonsensical, like him having a pet lion and both of them peeing on the village transformer. With scary legends come nonsensical tall tales.

One of those kids is Sabari (Sai Prithviraj), whose life gets unexpectedly entwined with the man he fears the most.

When his prized toy is confiscated by a teacher after he is caught playing with it during exams, Sabari decides to sneak into the unguarded school during the holidays to steal it back.

In the process, he accidentally ends up locking Baththa inside the school toilet. What Baththa, clueless about his kidnapper, was doing there in the middle of the night is a mystery revealed only much later.

Fearing Baththa’s threats, the boy keeps him locked inside, slipping in powdered rusk to keep the rowdy alive. This arrangement continues until the kid finds out that his parents (Santhy Balachandran and Hari Krishnan) are taking him to their native place for a temple festival. This means he will not be able to provide food for the trapped Baththa.

Left with no option but to unlock the door, Sabari finds a dark surprise waiting for him back at the school.

An Emotional 'Trap'

Baththa is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who reunites with Vijay Sethupathi after directing him in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakathi. The inventively heartwarming NKPK is one of my favourite Tamil comedies. Baththa even offers a nice callback to the director’s cult debut in a scene where a character is forced to repeat the same statement to different people when questioned.

The characters of Baththa and Sabari are set up incredibly well, highlighting Baththa’s obsession with violence and Sabari’s absolute terror of the man. But the film approaches their changing natures and perceptions of each other in two halves of the film.

Being trapped inside a dingy toilet for days forces Baththa to reflect on his own deeds and yearn for his loved ones. Being reduced to eating powdered rusk every day makes him appreciate his wife’s tomato chutney a lot more, a dish he once spat out.

This character transformation is certainly predictable, since this is the lead character played by a popular hero. But there is a certain wistfulness in seeing Baththa embrace the sketchings of his wife and daughter that he scratched on the wall.

Even more moving was to see him dropping his empty murder threats to his unseen captor and start tearfully pleading about his wife and daughter. Only for the movie to humorously undercut that emotional undercurrent with Sabari slipping in yet another page filled with crushed rusk.

Balaji even ensures that minor details matter later on, like a slithering cobra on the school grounds or a torn page from Sabari’s notebook that adds its own touch of suspense.

A Feel-Good Comic-Thriller

If the first half establishes the rowdy’s path to redemption, the second half shifts from a survival dramedy to a feel-good comic thriller about Sabari facing his own fears. I wouldn’t want to spoil how the movie approaches this, but Baththa manages to maintain the tension without losing the light-hearted spirit of the screenplay. A couple of sequences are nail-biting, like the playground scene involving Sabari and Baththa’s henchmen.

What works particularly well is how the director sustains the tension throughout Sabari’s ordeal while ensuring there is enough drama and humour. The film’s celebration of human kindness also lands well, particularly in a sequence involving Sabari’s father that makes Baththa realise the emotional collateral damage his past actions have caused.

The same goes for the moments when he tries to make amends for the wrongs he has done to his wife or develops a warm camaraderie with his new pal. It is kitschy in the right way.

It is also plenty funny, whether it is Kanimma going on an angry rant when she finds out what her husband was fed during his captivity or Baththa trying to fulfil his own unfulfilled childhood dreams through Sabari.

Stellar Performances and Minor Flaws

The performances are just as good. Sai Prithviraj is natural and adorable as Sabari in delivering those tensed expressions and innocent reactions. While there is a moment late in the movie when I feel composer Sai Abhyankkar (delivering another solid outing) is doing the heavy lifting for the young actor in raising the emotional quotient of that scene with his score, it is easy to overlook this considering how good the kid is overall.

Vijay Sethupathi sells both the highs and lows of his character’s moral journey with effortless conviction. The menacing posturing, the emotional breakdowns and the heartening redemption all come through with a flourish.

Lijomol Jose keeps landing roles as the suffering wife of toxic men. While this runs the risk of her getting typecast, the charm and naturalness she brings to the performance are winning yet again. Santhy Balachandran and Hari Krishnan are effective as Sabari’s parents, as is Vishnu Govindan as Baththa’s loyal henchman.

As for the flaws, the second half of Baththa has moments that could have been edited more tightly. But Balaji also tries to ensure these scenes still manage contribute to the characters' heartwarming development.

A third-act fight scene may feel inserted purely to boost Sethupathi’s hero image, but also serves as another step in his character’s redemption arc.

When the film reaches the emotional closure between Baththa and Sabari, it still goes on to reveal why Baththa was in the wrong place at the wrong time, providing another resolution to that thread.

Much like the awkwardly staged performance of the lovely Chellame Magale in the finale, these scenes may feel jarring at first, but they gradually draw you in and leave you pleased and smiling. Baththa is definitely a strong contender for the title of feel-good entertainer of 2026.

Baththa Review Rediff Rating: