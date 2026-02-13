Bandwaale Review: Soulful

Kudos to the makers for attempting to create a meaningful series, Bandwaale, that blends the beauty of music to inspire you to look within, and find your voice, raves Divya Nair.

Key Points Directed by Akshat Verma, Bandwaale is a musical drama about a young poetess' journey towards freedom and self-discovery.

The eight-episode series stars Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shalini Pandey and Zahan Kapoor.

Bandwaale is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What Bandwaale is about

In a world intoxicated by social media, where content creators are stuck in a loop trying to figure out the next 'viral' thing that will put them in the spotlight, Director Akshat Verma introduces us to a fictional story of an unusual band and its emotional, turbulent journey.

Shalini Pandey plays Mariam, a shy college student raised under the watchful eye of her strict father and college principal, David (Ashish Vidyarthi). She channels her quiet rebellion by writing poems that echo beyond the walls of her home.

When Shalini musters the courage to start her own channel, David, unaware of his daughter's talent and passion, goes out of his way and convinces her to get married to Roysten, a rich and influential groom from Kerala.

With time running out, Mariam has to choose between her duty as a daughter to get married and keep her father happy and her passion to become an independent artist.

Set in the sleepy, quaint town of Ratlam, Mariam befriends the endearingly eccentric band artiste Robo (Swanand Kirkire) and enigmatic neighbour DJ Psycho (Zahan Kapoor) to grow her poetry channel.

When David travels to Kerala to convince Roysten's mother, Mariam travels to Jabalpur for a live contest that will fund her channel and potentially rewrite her destiny.

The eight-episode series starts slow, taking its own sweet time to introduce and establish the characters. But it peaks from Episode 6 onward, when humour is replaced by deep emotions, and the intensity sets in.

The best performances in Bandwaale

Shalini Pandey is convincing, yet sometimes monotonous, as the artiste navigating through fear and personal desires. Swanand Kirkire is entertaining as the once-popular, now-fading street artiste who is tricked into believing that young Mariam is his true lady love.

Ashish Vidyarthi is terrific in his role as the domineering patriarch and master manipulator who will go to any lengths to ensure people around him eventually succumb to his decisions out of fear or respect.

Watch out for the bubbly and feisty Cynthia played with spark and sincerity by Sanjana Dipu. She is the wind beneath her elder sister's wings, letting Mariam rise and shine like a phoenix.

How is Bandwaale's music?

Bandwaale's soul lies in its music and poetry.

If you like Yashraj Mukhate's quirky compositions, you may enjoy some of the playful jugalbandis featuring Robo and Psycho.

My personal favourite would be Swanand's rendering of the song Machli ko pankh lagake, which basically captures the idea that every living is unique, which is what makes them beautiful. The lyrics go like 'Nimbu ke ped par kabhi nahi ug payega aam (A lemon tree cannot produce mangoes)'.

The best scenes in Bandwaale

During the train journey to Jabalpur, a young bride confides in Mariam, comparing the nervous excitement of her first solo trip post marriage with Mariam's own uncertain journey alongside two near-strangers.

In that fleeting exchange, Mariam's poetry offers courage to the bride but also quietly reminds her not give up on her dreams.

Similarly, the scene at the hospital where Mariam's mother Vatsala has to make an important life decision is the emotional high point of the series.

But the final episode has one of the most poignant and inspiring scenes written. The reaction in the audience doesn't feel performative either, so be warned and keep those tissues handy. When you hear the poem Knock Knock, you might just feel your heart popping out, wanting to speak its mind and feel alive.

Kudos to the makers for attempting to create a meaningful series that blends the beauty of music to inspire you to look within, and find your voice.

BandwaaleReview Rediff Rating: