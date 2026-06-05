Bandar Review: Watch It For Bobby Deol

The greatest pleasure of Bandar is watching Bobby Deol let go of his vanity and submit himself to Anurag Kashyap's unflinching filmmaking, notes Mayur Sanap.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol in Bandar.

Key Points Bandar marks first screen collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol.

Deol unabashedly (and quite daringly) goes all out and delivers the most hyper-realistic performance we never expected from him.

Despite its formidable writing credits, the film squanders an opportunity to build something more meaningful around the #MeToo movement.

Bandar Reinvents Bobby Deol

In Anurag Kashyap's previous film Nishaanchi, Monika Panwar's feisty mother warns her cocky son before he is sent to jail: 'Chidiyaghar mein sher aur bandar ki ek hi aukaat hoti hain.'

Jail becomes a pivotal setting in Kashyap's latest Bandar, where the above line serves as a reminder: No matter what you are, everyone is reduced to the same helplessness inside a cage.

Now, making audiences uncomfortable without softening reality has long been Kashyap's filmmaking strength. His stories often paint raw, uncompromising worlds that mainstream actors would usually shy away from. The last time Ranbir Kapoor took that leap with Bombay Velvet, Kashyap, instead, pivoted towards a far jazzier filmmaking style. The result was a crushing disappointment.

Bandar has a star figure in Bobby Deol who plays the film's protagonist, and frankly, it feels like an unexpected collaboration. One of the film's greatest pleasures is watching Deol let go of his vanity and submit himself to Kashyap's unflinching filmmaking.

Even after his renewed popularity following Aashram and Animal, Bandar feels like the true reinvention of Bobby Deol. Not as a star, but as an actor.

He is that good here.

What's Bandar About?

The first time we see Deol, he is walking in slow motion through a passageway. A guitar is handed to him. The clothes are flashy. It is the kind of heroic entry usually reserved for a rockstar in a musical.

Before you can make any assumptions about who this man might be, the film flips that image, and quite brutally so.

We quickly realise he is in a performing gig at a private function, where nobody is remotely interested or curious about who he is.

He plays Samar Mehra, a faded TV star in his 50s, who has clearly seen better days. He drifts through a vacuous everyday life, endlessly doomscrolling dating apps in search of a companion.

He finds a match in Khushi (a spirited Saba Azad), and the two begin dating. Things soon take a vicious turn when Samar's last casual date Gayatri (an eerily captivating Sapna Pabbi) resurfaces and accuses him of sexual assault.

Before he can even make sense of what is happening, Samar is charged under Section 376 and thrown into an undertrial prison for a crime he may or may not have committed.

How Bandar Looks At Systemic Injustice

class="rbig"Kashyap, co-directing with Sakshi Mehta Lau, does a fine job of establishing the central character and his situation. Samar's arc is set up clearly, and we get hooked to his plight early on.

The film doesn't dwell on his backstory, but it is subtly conveyed through the photographs hanging on his walls, like remnants from his heyday.

As the story kicks into the legal procedure, it doesn't linger much on the 'he said, she said' part, as there is no big courtroom drama playing out here. Even the answer to who is guilty and who is innocent is laid out fairly easily.

At its core, Bandar is less a #MeToo film and more an examination of how the murky system would respond once an accusation is made. And there begins the monkey business of media trails, social media scrutiny, character assassination. Innocent until proven guilty? Nah, guilty until proven innocent it is.

It is more like how Akshaye Khanna's astute lawyer in Section 375 puts it, 'Justice is abstract, law is a fact.' The justice is sought by Samar's hapless sister Suhani (played by the ever-dependable Sanya Malhotra), who makes desperate efforts to save him with the help of her lawyer friend (Riddhi Sen).

Inside the prison, Samar interacts with different inmates with their own roles and motivations.

Lijo (a suitably stoic Indrajith Sukumaran) is a Malayalam-speaking commanding figure who offers help, but not without conditions. Aslam (Jhund's Ankush Gedam) is more volatile and unpredictable. And then a man of doubtful intent (Sukant Goel), whose presence alone keeps things uneasy. Each of them turns into a different kind of test for Samar.

With his perennially dozy eyes set against dingy walls, the ugliness of prison consumes and begins to disintegrate Samar's mental state captured ably by Shaaz Rizvi's claustrophobic images.

You see Deol unabashedly (and quite daringly) going all out and delivering the most hyper-realistic performance we never expected from him.

In one striking sequence, Deol, in a complete vulnerable state, collapses emotionally in front of his sister as he begs to be set free.

In another, he arrives at a bleak realisation of his situation, almost in a delusional state, as he utters, 'We are the monkeys of our own circus'.

The writing team of Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Sharma, whose commentary on systems has earlier come through their work in Paatal Lok and Kohrra, gives us a well-realised, three-dimensional picture of a man who becomes a victim of systemic injustice.

But you cannot help but also feel that, despite its formidable writing credits, the film squanders an opportunity to build something more meaningful around the #MeToo movement.

The three women characters represent three different moral compasses, but the film hardly reflects on important concepts, especially in times when the #MeToo movement is still finding its feet. Instead of delving deeper into a morally complex territory, the film paints sexual assault and the accusation with broad strokes.

Anurag Kashyap's Assured Direction

Bandar benefits greatly from Kashyap's assured direction where his style feels more grounded and less abstract. Despite the bleakness of material, the narrative is briefly lightened at times by his signature playful touches.

You see Samar keeps hanging on to his yesteryear track Come on Baby, Dil Kisko Degi that cheekily pokes fun at old-school lyrics.

There is also a sly take on the language divide, as Marathi-speaking officers hound Samar for not knowing the local language (Jitendra Joshi is a hoot in an Ugly-like police station sequence).

Kashyap even slips in a wink by casting his son-in-law (Shane Gregoire) as a firangi inmate, even having him casually drop a Hindi slur for effect.

If Lijo Jose Pellissery surprised us in the opening minutes of Nishaanchi, Kashyap's Kannada filmmaker friend Raj B Shetty gets a full song-n-dance sequence in this one.

Just like Kashyap's last Kennedy, Bandar, too, has a nihilistic view of the system. But this time, it is softened by a more hopeful ending. We see a few good men doing the right thing, and with that the film suggests that change is possible, if only we stopped the cycle of monkey see, monkey do.

Bandar Review Rediff Rating: