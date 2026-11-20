Bachelor Party D'eux attempts to resurrect the cult appeal of Amal Neerad's 2012 cult film, but instead delivers a sluggish, swagger-heavy sequel that makes the first film look better than it ever did, laments Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Sharaf U Dheen and Naslen in Bachelor Party D’eux.

Key Points Bachelor Party D'eux is a disappointing sequel that ironically makes the 2012 film, Bachelor Party, seem better by comparison.

The film amplifies the perceived flaws of Amal Neerad's filmmaking style, including excessive slow-motion, forced swag, and a lack of genuine storytelling.

Despite a star-studded cast including Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen, most performances are unconvincing, especially in action sequences.

Are you one of those who are easily baited by nostalgia? The kind who remembers only clips of films from the past that they liked, but forgot what they actually watched in totality, and then go on X calling the movie an under-rated masterpiece and accusing audiences of betraying it?

Or do you put up a post on Reddit asking the question nobody seems to want to answer: Why was this movie a flop when it released?

If you are one of them, congratulations! Bachelor Party D'eux is your reward for falling for the nostalgia trap. It reminds you that movies, much like your college years, can also make you wear graduation goggles, and there are some films you remember far more fondly than you should.

But Amal Neerad's follow-up to his 2012 flop Bachelor Party isn't just for those who still root for Rahul Raj's soundtrack (which I am also a huge fan of), some of the comedic one-liners, Indrajith's show-stealing performance and Rahman's coolth, that helped turn Bachelor Party into a cult movie years later.

Bachelor Party D'eux is also a movie for people like me who didn't like Bachelor Party the first time around and never bothered to give it a re-evaluation. It has now successfully made me revisit the vestigial memories of that movie fondly. It made me believe that Geevarghese's joke about a pervert-talking parrot was actually funnier than the non-veg joke Lal's character makes in the sequel.

It made me think the villains played by Ashish Vidyarthi and John Vijay had more menace and spunk than what Kunchacko Boban and Shine Tom Chacko struggle to bring to their roles as the baddies here. It even made me recall, with wistfulness, the bawdiness of the Kappa Puzhukku song from the first film, compared to the utterly drab trance song played during the end credits of the sequel.

It took 14 years, but Bachelor Party D'eux has finally managed to nostalgia-bait me about the first film. Except it does so through the law of comparisons, showing how you can make an already average film look better by further ruining it the second time around.

A Flawed Encore

The only advantages Bachelor Party D'eux has over the first movie are the starrier names in its cast. And since some of the actors come with a good sense of comic timing, a few of the jokes they crack in the first half, when they aren't trying to act cool, are quite funny. Otherwise, it feels like everyone is trying to relive the 'coolness' of being in an Amal Neerad film, to see just how stylish they can look on screen. Like those kids who act out mass scenes on reels.

Except this is a movie we are supposed to take seriously.

Most of the cast's attempts to bring swag, however, feel laughably dismal. Especially when you watch a few of them handle guns. Even kids bursting Diwali toy guns look more natural.

Bachelor Party D'eux focuses on five friends-turned-hitmen: Dani (Soubin Shahir), Pappan (Sharaf U Dheen), Xavier (Sreenath Bhasi), Mammu (Chandu Salimkumar) and Sony (Naslen).

They escaped their orphanage together as children. As adults, they join the gang of Guru (Shine Tom Chacko), though Dani, Mammu and Xavier eventually split from the gang after falling out with Guru and his lover (Paris Laxmi) over their abuse of the young girls working for them. Pappan and Sony remain with Guru.

But when Anna Mathews (Nadhiya Moidu) offers a hefty sum as a quotation to Dani, Xavier and Mammu to kill a rich and dangerous businessman, Dheeraj Prabhu (Kunchacko Boban), they cross paths with their old pals again.

Storytelling Shortcomings

The plot I've outlined above might give you the impression that Bachelor Party D'eux is trying something different from the first film. But that's just an illusion.

This is more or less an encore of the original, whose plot was lifted from the Hong Kong film Exiled, without any of the few highs the first film boasted.

Instead, the sequel amplifies everything Amal Neerad's filmmaking has been criticised for over the years: The unnecessary reliance on slo-mo sequences, the frequent need to make characters look cool and throw swag, which means they carry guns freely, smoke incessantly and drink in similar capacities.

Interestingly, it was after the failure of Bachelor Party that Amal Neerad pivoted towards more storytelling-driven films, and we got films like Iyobinte Pusthakam, Varathan and Bheeshma Parvam.

But now, it feels like he is back to square one. And in walking the same path as the first movie, including recreating similar setups, sexual-innuendo-laced dialogues, Mexican standoffs and a bloodbath that kills nearly everyone, there is little to surprise you here.

The second half, especially, is atrocious, with all that slo-mo, killings that have absolutely no impact, and songs that have no business being there except to kill the pacing (or whatever little there is of it). The songs are forgettable, and the only times they work are when the sequel revisits the first film's unforgettable tracks.

The Performances

The cast is just about okay, with only Sharaf U Dheen managing to look somewhat authentic while being funny, cool and dynamic at the same time. Soubin Shahir is fine but nothing noteworthy.

Chandu Salimkumar's only scene, or rather dialogue, that worked for me was when he riffed on Madhav Suresh's infamous 'Njangal anatharanu, pakshe gundakal alla' dialogue. Sreenath Bhasi is also serviceable, particularly shining in his flirtation scenes with Rajisha Vijayan's Carol.

The female actors are mostly there as romantic interests or glam objects, but at least the film spends some time charming up the romance between Xavier and Carol. Hansika Krishna is merely there so that Naslen also gets a romantic onscreen partner, and their love story feels as forced as the movie's attempts to make Naslen look cool.

Nadhiya Moidu, meanwhile, felt like the only female cast member who had something going on with her character, only for the movie to shut her down completely and turn her into a motivational trope for the heroes.

Kunchacko Boban manages to sell the satirical edges of his villain role really well, poking fun at a certain real-life, reel-obsessed businessman and his 'philanthropy'. But when the movie wants us to take him seriously as a villain, he falls flat, and it isn't entirely his fault. The writing deserves part of the blame.

Tovino Thomas is there just so that the movie can pull off the Prithviraj cameo with a new star this time. And frankly, Tovino should now ease off on cameos for a considerable amount of time.

As for Naslen, who is undeniably Bachelor Party D'eux's biggest star draw, the film offers absolutely nothing. He hardly gets much to do in the first half.

He is okay in the funnier scenes but looks quite out of place in the second half, particularly during those swag moments. In fact, the movie could have done so much more with his character, considering Sony was seen as the runt of the group and, therefore, someone the others were protective of. But that aspect is utilised only in the third act, just so Naslen can get more prominence here.

Except it is quite hard to take him seriously when he shoots guns as though he is auditioning for Michael Scott's short film (might crack for those who are The Office fans).

It is not that Naslen needs to stick to playing boy-next-door romcom roles, he was quite terrific as the cunning killer in his Tamil debut Scene or previously as the narcissistic filmmaker in Mollywood Times.

But Naslen suffers from the same problem as Nivin Pauly: When you try to cast them in roles that challenge their underdog-looking persona, you can see them struggling to convince.

Amal Neerad's Bloated Vision

Finally, I have to talk about Amal Neerad. There is a scene where Sony tells his girlfriend about the fake film shoot he is part of, where a director does things on a whim, tearing up the screenplay and all. I am sure this is Amal Neerad taking the mickey out of himself. Well, good that he can laugh at himself, but does he really need to do that in a film that feels like an exercise in narcissism, a celebration of his own excesses? Why not make a good film and shut us all up?

Instead, Bachelor Party D'eux is hands down the worst film Amal Neerad has ever made, even overshadowing his last effort, Bougainvillea. Perhaps we should all cool down on our prayers for that Big B sequel now.

Bachelor Party D'eux Review Rediff Rating: