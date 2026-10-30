Akka Review: A Girls-Only Game of Thrones

In Akka's confused worldview, women are just as violent as men when consumed by power and pride.

Glorifying their cruelty as code and dog-eat-dog politics as empowerment to promote the idea of how flawless the world would be if women ran it, is flawed in itself, observes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh in Akka.

Key Points Akka, a five-part Netflix series, explores a matriarchal society's administrative challenges and internal conflicts.

The series is visually lavish and features strong performances from actors Tanvi Azmi and Keerthy Suresh.

Despite its potential, the narrative is criticised for reducing patriarchy-smashing ideals to cliched 'catfights' and for its confused feminist messaging.

Two parts Wonder Woman's feminist ethos, two parts Game of Thrones-inspired bloody, backstabbing fervour, a garnish of Milan Luthria's school of retro kitsch in the vein of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and what have you, Akka, a five-part series by writer and director Dharamraj Shetty, chronicles the administrative chops of a matriarchal society standing up to the vendetta of a shunned sister after she enlists the aid of spiteful gangs and resentful tribes.

Created under the YRF banner, Akka's lavishly scaled, visually sumptuous yarn fetishes the idea of female leadership.

But its wishy-washy feuding over matters of business and bloodline neither justifies its male loathing nor makes a strong case for women as superior leaders.

On paper, a self-governed sisterhood’s patriarchy-smashing ideals carry immense weight. Reducing it to a cliched catfight mars its potential quite a bit. All the same, Akka isn't without its attractive attributes.

The Origins of Akka's Matriarchy

A vividly sketched storyboard dating back to ancient times tells us the story of how the rule of Akka -- meaning elder sister -- came into being.

Set in Pernuru, a fictional region of South India, the great Deccan war has left its kings and soldiers annihilated and the women of the kingdom to take charge.

A self-governed matriarchic unit, founded on the principle of duty before desire, takes shape wherein a troika of sisters reign over its three curiously named Houses -- (Male)mar, (Her)kada, Perp(lady) -- and vow to abolish the practice of marriage for good.

It's a nice touch as is the depiction of these gilded ladies flaunting their silks and savagery with equal ease. An undercurrent of erotica envelopes their beaming presence as eminently as danger lurking about their sharp tongues.

Between glimpses of their reign in the 1950s, captured in Monika Panwar's gutsy aura as Mutthaka whose older avatar is made available in Tanvi Azmi's confident skin navigating the 1980s with her feisty daughter and future successor Bhavani (Keerthi Suresh). Raised to rule, Bhavani is rash and remorseless yet understands the strength in unity a lot better than her high and mighty predecessors.

Akka would be a lot more layered if it elaborated on its internal politics, widespread casteism, disingenuous feminism, population concern and pro adoption thoughts. Instead, part of its all-women world building involves regular glimpses into a sprawling set of talented actresses limited to lending their heft by just being in the frame with very little agency.

Action And Antagonism

A homegrown Briennes of Tarth, brimming with strength and loyalty, provides robust visuals of brawling in scenes evoking trial by combat between the Lannister siblings. Its throat slicing gusto and incestuous leanings, too, are straight out of the Game of Thrones shock fest.

Amazingly enough, the Amazon-reminiscent 'behens' face no hiccups at all for a good 800 years -- not even when India gains independence and invites princely states to become part of the nation -- until a mysterious lady gangster from the Mumbai mafia arrives to seize hold of Pernuru in plunging necklines and provocative threats.

'Main zameen par rengte rengte badi hui hoon. Bahut saanp kuchle hain. Kuch aur sahi,' Radhika Apte's Rudra minces no words in announcing her intentions.

Assigned to take the Pernuru women at task by a bitter outcast-turned-Bombay don (Mahesh Manjrekar), Rudra builds an army of misogynists and marginalised to realise her gruesome plans. What ensues is carnage, massacre, ambush, betrayals, face offs and shootouts as foes are finished off on either side a tad too easily for my liking.

After all that talk of invincibility to show so many chinks in the armour is anticlimactic. Men as sidekicks is seldom an issue but their sole objective of one-note villainy reflects lazy writing.

Performances

Speaking of which, shuru ho gaya just doesn't have the epic-ness of 'and so it begins'.

The clunky tone of its dialogues is hard to miss, harder to come to terms with.

Akka's Hindi speaking sur against a South Indian backdrop never once feels native.

What's harmonious is the wistfulness of some exchanges, like a moment between Tanvi and Keerthy discussing the subject of biological babies and adoption, without veering into melodrama. Tanvi Azmi is reliably solid while Keerthy exudes firmness with fire.

The latter's unwavering intensity is one of the joys of Akka even when it's all over the place.

In complete contrast, the shabbily-written Radhika Apte arc is devoid of any restraint. Saddled with cheesy lines and gaudy wardrobe, her Rudra grows annoying with every passing episode instead of the tragic, anti-heroine forced to embrace darkness when denied her rightful place in the sun.

Badass women calling the shots is a welcome sight.

But in Akka's confused worldview, women are just as violent as men when consumed by power and pride. Glorifying their cruelty as code and dog-eat-dog politics as empowerment to promote the idea of how flawless the world would be if women ran it, is flawed in itself.

Akka streams on Netflix.

Akka Review Rediff Rating: