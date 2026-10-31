Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 Review: Muddled Genre-Bender

Venkatesh leads a genre-bending entertainer that promises comedy and thrills, but Trivikram's contrived writing and poorly executed surprises leave it struggling to deliver, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Yuvina Parthavi, Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty and Raja Prajwal in Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47.

Key Points Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 attempts to blend comedy and thriller genres but fails to lay convincing groundwork for its twists and character transformations.

Venkatesh's performance as Chitti Babu is a highlight, providing infectious enthusiasm despite the film's messy genre shifts and shaky writing.

The movie struggles with outdated humour and features clunky action sequences.

Trivikram Srinivas' new film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 attempts a fun blend of two popular Tamil films, Blast and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, with the director's trademark humour thrown in. I also wish to mention another Tamil film from this very year, featuring an actress from Kalki 2898 AD, but that would spoil a major surprise here.

Genre-blending is hardly a problem when the ingredients come together well. A comedy can turn into a violent thriller, and an ordinary family can harbour extraordinary secrets. But the filmmaker needs to earn those transitions by laying the groundwork early enough for the eventual revelations to feel convincing.

Unfortunately, that is where Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 falters. Trivikram has some interesting twists up his sleeve, but his screenplay does little to none to prepare us for them. Instead, it relies on convenient coincidences, implausible character behaviour and a barrage of last-minute revelations that feel more like desperate attempts to surprise the audience than clever storytelling.

A Family's Unforeseen Fortune and Peril

Chitti Babu (Venkatesh) is a middle-class man with middle-class worries. His remarkably young-looking wife Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty) keeps taking out huge amounts of loans, constantly bringing loan sharks to their doorstep and forcing him to lock her inside when he leaves for work.

His teenage daughter Sampoorna (Yuvina Parthavi) is infatuated with their local Muslim mechanic, Abdullah. This gives the movie an excuse to throw in a couple of 'puncture' jokes, which I naively hope the makers simply did not realise were highly problematic.

His younger son Sharwa (Raja Prajwal) has a hole in his heart. To treat him, Chitti needs to cough up Rs 2 lakh for surgery. But when he decides to ask his company for a loan, he gets laid off instead. Thankfully, the film treats these sequences in a light manner without adding needless melodrama.

Just when things seem hopeless, Chitti wins a Rs 100 crore lottery. Even though the money will take a month to be credited, he immediately moves his family into a posh gated community, taking up residence in mansion number 47.

Unfortunately for them, their newfound wealth attracts a dangerous dacoit gang from North India. Known for murdering and robbing wealthy households across Maharashtra, the gang has now entered Chitti's city.

They plan to rob and massacre his family as soon as the money arrives. When they finally move in for the kill, it is too late for the gang to realise they have targeted the wrong family entirely.

Uneven Humour

The first half of Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 sees Trivikram Srinivas exploring middle-class humour that works only in bits and pieces. What does work is Venkatesh's portrayal of the protagonist. His infectious enthusiasm is a pleasure to watch and remains one of the few consistent elements, even as the film struggles with messy genre shifts and shaky writing.

His pairing with the much younger Srinidhi Shetty, who is decent as the lazy housewife especially within the comic space, definitely raises eyebrows, but the movie actually explains it away later with an interesting quirk. Yuvina Parthavi and Raja Prajwal's performances also synced well with the vibe of the movie.

While the comedy remains palatable during the family's struggling phase, it drops a few notches once they move to their new neighbourhood, with the comedic portions involving Satya and Ravi Babu proving highly erratic. Though I admit I was amused for a moment in the second half when Satya's intrusive neighbour started singing a Magadheera song at the police station in a highly inappropriate circumstance.

However, Chitti Babu and his male neighbours lusting after their lonely, attractive neighbour (Nivetha Pethuraj) is just graceless. Making matters even more distasteful, an item song featuring Dimple Hayathi is randomly inserted into the second half, just when things are supposed to get intense for the protagonists.

It is 2026. Forget Indian cinema's obsession with item songs, do we still have to laugh at middle-aged men who cannot control their horniness for younger women? And do we still need characters to act surprised when a husband actually does household chores?

Unconvincing Twists, Lazy Writing

One thing Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 gets right is establishing the antagonists as a serious threat right from the brutal opening scene. The looming threat of a murderous gang targeting a seemingly ordinary family later on gives the film a solid hook.

However, the tonal dissonance is hard to ignore, and it becomes glaringly obvious around the halfway mark, when the home invasion scene unfolds. Easily the film's highlight, the sequence is incredibly violent and brutal with enough blood, dismemberments and censor-encouraged blurry visuals. Yet, the tonal shift is not the only problem.

The way the protagonists transform from ordinary people into vicious killers is more and utterly baffling. There is no meaningful groundwork for this revelation, and a later flashback, which should have cleverly unravelled their secrets, also does little to clear the confusion.

Look at Blast. That Tamil film established early on that Arjun and Preity Mukundhan's characters were proficient in karate and willing to stand up to any troublemakers who crossed their path. So when they tackled the threats entering their home, it did not feel like a cheap 'gotcha' moment.

Sure, the revelations surrounding Abhirami and Vivek Prasanna's characters had their share of shock value, but the film planted hints much earlier, making the twists feel credible.

Here, none of the surprises and shocks saved for the interval block and the second half are even remotely decipherable in the first half or how the protagonists' natures are etched. It feels as though the film was following an entirely different story initially, only to suddenly pile on twists and leave the viewer to grin, bear it and make sense of everything, even when things still make little sense by the end.

Villains Lose Their Edge

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 retains its humorous streak in the second half, but even the elements that worked earlier struggle to land. The inclusion of Rao Ramesh's character and his aides, meant to further complicate the central family's bizarre dynamics, leaves us wondering whether we are supposed to take them seriously or not.

It is also baffling how these low-ranking cops manage to pull off everything they do in the film and even more confounding is their whole game-plan.

The villains lose much of their menace in the second half, including the main antagonist Chandan (Udaybir Sandhu), who gets very little to do beyond grinding his teeth in rage.

The climax fight, set aboard a train, should have been incredibly tense. Instead, it is nearly undone by clunky action and Trivikram's awkward placement of characters within the confined spaces. Similarly, a mall sequence shown earlier, where the protagonists are nearly ambushed by the dacoits, had a fair element of thrill, but a smarter direction and editing, and a lack of reliance on convenience factors, could have made it much, much tenser.

On a separate note, the villains are shown as Hindi speakers who do not understand Telugu, a point highlighted during a phone conversation between Chandan and Chitti Babu. Yet, we frequently see the villains conversing with one another in Telugu.

I know why this happens: The movie simply wants to dumb down their non-Telugu dialogues so the audience does not have to rely on subtitles, even if it creates onscreen confusion.

But when the writing dumbs itself down so much that it doesn't even care to be smart nor it expects the audience to be smarter, that is where Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 truly falters. It expects us to overlook everything established earlier that it itself forced us to sit through and then demands that we act surprised when it roughly pulls the rug out from under us. Sorry, but the throbbing pain in the back of my head from that metaphoric fall refuses to let me do that.

Towards the end, Chitti Babu tries to explain away the convenient twists and turns as karmic coincidences. Well, brother, we critics have a different term for that. We call it 'superficial, lazy writing'.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 had the ingredients for an entertaining genre-bender, but its refusal to establish its surprises convincingly leaves it struggling to be either a satisfying comedy or a gripping thriller. It is anything but an aadarsha entertainer.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 Review Rediff Rating: