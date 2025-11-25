120 Bahadur: A Film Every Indian Should Watch

120 Bahadur is not just a war movie. It is a tribute, a history lesson, and an emotional journey into the heart of military courage, states Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (retd).

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar in 120 Bahadur.

120 Bahadur is more than a film; it is an act of remembrance -- a cinematic salute to one of the most extraordinary last stands in Indian military history.

For any patriotic Indian or for anyone who appreciates war cinema that is rooted firmly in truth, this film is a must watch.

It transports viewers into the unforgiving battlefield of the early 1960s, where courage, loyalty, and sacrifice were not abstract ideals but lived realities etched into the frozen earth of the Himalayas.

At its heart, 120 Bahadur revisits the legendary Battle of Rezang La (1962), where 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Battalion held their ground against overwhelming Chinese forces.

The odds were impossible, attacked by waves of enemies many times their number, battered by artillery, lacking fortified defences, and exposed to sub-zero winds that could freeze bare skin within minutes.

And yet, these men fought to the very last bullet and the very last breath, embodying the infantry motto: 'Akhri goli, akhri dum tak, morcha nahin chhodunga,' that meant 'will not leave post till last round last breath.'

A Personal Connection to Rezang La

IMAGE: Scenes from 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

Having been personally responsible for the operational area of Rezang La in the mid-2000s, the battle's legacy has always been deeply emotional for me.

Whenever the pressures of military life felt overwhelming, I would take the long, demanding journey up to the windswept pass towering at nearly 17,000 feet.

Reaching Rezang La requires proper acclimatization, peak fitness, and mountaineer-grade winter clothing -- luxuries the brave men of 1962 never had.

Standing there, amid the haunting silence and biting winds, I often tried to imagine what Major Shaitan Singh and his soldiers endured: the shock of artillery fire, human-wave assaults crashing into their position, bodies strewn around them, the brutal cold cutting through thin uniforms, and the knowledge that survival was unlikely.

What gives men the strength to keep fighting in such conditions?

What filled their minds and hearts as they faced certain death?

My eyes would moisten then, as they did again today while watching 120 Bahadur. The film rekindled those memories and emotions with a force I did not expect.

Bringing an Untold Story to the Nation

IMAGE: Scenes from 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

For years, I wondered whether the story of Major Shaitan Singh, PVC, and his extraordinary soldiers could ever be told with honesty, dignity, and cinematic craftsmanship.

Could the spirit of Rezang La be conveyed to a wider audience?

Could the common citizen truly understand what those men endured?

The answer arrived in the form of Jai Samota, who painstakingly researched and authored Major Shaitan Singh, PVC: The Man in Half Light.

Having met him multiple times, I sensed his passion for military history and his commitment to telling this story right. His work forms the backbone of the film's authenticity, and the translation of his research to the screen is commendable.

Performances That Feel Lived, Not Acted

IMAGE: Scenes from 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

One of the film's greatest strengths lies in its casting.

Unlike several war films that struggle to choose actors who genuinely look and move like soldiers, 120 Bahadur achieves this with admirable precision.

The rugged, earthy appearance of the cast evokes the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', reflecting an era when simplicity and toughness were a way of life.

Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh is exceptional. He brings dignity, composure, and the quiet fire of leadership that defined the real hero.

His performance sets the bar high and demands the same sincerity from every other actor on screen, and they deliver.

Through them, we experience not only the battle but the individual journeys, fears, loyalties, and determination of each soldier who stood with him.

A Faithful Recreation of a Relentless Battlefield

IMAGE: Scenes from 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

The directorial team deserves high praise for recreating the stark brutality of Rezang La.

The cinematography captures the barren, rocky terrain; the biting winds; and the heavy snowfall with remarkable realism.

For civilians who have never experienced high altitude, the film provides a visceral sense of how the human body is pushed to its limits in such environments.

For someone like me, who has walked those very ridgelines, the film's visual accuracy was striking.

At moments, it felt less like watching a movie and more like revisiting the terrain itself.

An Infantryman's Life on Screen

IMAGE: Scenes from 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

As an infantryman who has lived years in isolation and denial, I can affirm that the film portrays the reality of soldiering with rare honesty. It shows the camaraderie that binds soldiers, the humour that keeps them sane, and the leadership that compels them to endure hardships for a cause larger than themselves.

The film also beautifully brings to life the war cries, 'Radhe Kishanji ki Jai'' and 'Dada Kishan ki Jai'.

These were not mere chants but a spiritual force, a regimental glue that fortified hearts and chilled the enemy.

Hearing them echo across the screen was deeply moving.

Dialogues That Resonate with Honour and Sacrifice

IMAGE: On the sets of 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

The film's dialogues are powerful without being melodramatic.

Lines like, 'Once the uniform is worn, death is strapped onto the chest,' and 'Yeh wardi himmat hi nahi, balidan bhi maangti hai' capture the ethos of soldiering with poetic precision.

These are not cinematic embellishments; they reflect the lived realities of countless Indian soldiers.

The subtle nods to the logistical challenges of the 1962 war -- shortages of ammunition, warm clothing, and manpower -- make the narrative more grounded. These details matter, both for historical accuracy and for understanding the enormity of the soldiers’ sacrifice.

A Film Every Indian Should Watch

IMAGE: Scenes from 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai/Instagram

120 Bahadur is not just a war movie.

It is a tribute, a history lesson, and an emotional journey into the heart of military courage.

It allows viewers to understand the brutal environment of the 1962 war, the near-impossible conditions in which the 13 Kumaon fought, and the legacy of sacrifice they left behind.

For me, the film rekindled personal memories and pride. For others, it will illuminate a chapter of history that deserves far greater recognition.

In the end, 120 Bahadur accomplishes something rare: it makes the viewer’s eyes moist with emotion but leaves them proud, proud of a heroic legacy that continues to inspire generations of Indian soldiers.

To one and all, I wholeheartedly recommend this film.

It is a must-watch, not just for what it shows on screen, but for the spirit it revives in every Indian heart.

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey is the former General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based XV Corps and served nearly 40 years in the Indian Army.

