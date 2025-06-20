Zeenat Aman's First Onscreen Kiss

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat Aman went down memory lane to share the details of her first onscreen kiss.

It was with Shashi Kapoor in Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

'With those twinkling eyes and handsome features, Shashi Kapoor was every Indian schoolgirl's fantasy! Myself included,' Zeenat posts on social media.

'The first time I saw him, I was still in boarding school.

'He came to Panchgani with the members of the Shakespeareana theatre company (including his future wife Jennifer) to perform Shakespeare!

'And my goodness, he had the girls in a swoon.'

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

'As my luck would have it, Shashi was a south Bombay resident and lived not too far down the road from me.'

'Now neighbours talk, and word soon got around that "THE" Shashi Kapoor had the daily habit of an evening perambulation at 6 pm on the dot.'

'My girl friends and I, quite in the tizzy of youth, spent an entire winter break convincing our parents we needed fresh air and that a sunset walk was necessary for our good health.'

'Of course, all we were hoping for was a glimpse of the movie star in his shorts!'

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

'When eventually Shashi and my career paths crossed, I found myself in the company of a cheeky, intelligent and charming man,' she adds.

'He was quick with both quip and smile, and we ended up costarring in a number of memorable films including Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan, Chori Mera Kaam and Vakil Babu.

'I know I've already covered Satyam Shivam Sundaram a fair bit, but I chose to share this clip with you for two reasons.

'Firstly, it was a big moment in my career.

'It was my first on screen kiss, and though it caused an uproar at the time, it's actually quite chaste.

'I truly did not have a moment of discomfort while shooting it.

'Secondly, because schoolgirl Zeenat would be thrilled by the audacity of this post, and the realisation that a schoolgirl crush can actualise even if only for celluloid!

'He was a warm and wonderful man, and it is truly special to see his legacy alive and thriving in my neighbourhood in the form of Prithvi Theatre.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff