News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » You've Never Seen Kangana Like This!

You've Never Seen Kangana Like This!

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 18, 2022 15:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhaakad is the first Indian film shot by Japanese Cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata who has made Ms Ranaut look like she has never looked before.

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut on the Dhaakad poster.

Kangana Ranaut's Kill Bill avatar in Dhaakad, which opens this Friday, has been given an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification as they found the action scenes ultra-violent and sexy.

"They had never seen a female hero do such elaborate, complex action scenes before. The censor board offered to give the film a UA certificate (suitable for children under parental guidance) if the length of the action scenes was reduced," says an informed source.

 

But Kangana had worked really hard to make the stunts seem real, raw and unlike anything seen in Hindi films so far.

Producer Sohel Maklai opted for an Adults certificate with the action scenes unedited.

All of Kangana's stunts in Dhaakad have been choreographed by an international crew.

The film is shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata, whose credits include the visually stunning French film La Vie En Rose.

Dhaakad is the first Indian film shot by Nagata. He has made Ranaut look like she has never looked before.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Kangana playing a Mad Max-like character in Dhaakad?
Kangana playing a Mad Max-like character in Dhaakad?
What are Kangana-Arjun talking about?
What are Kangana-Arjun talking about?
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
Chintan Shivir: Tharoor says results yet to be seen
Chintan Shivir: Tharoor says results yet to be seen
MVA allies to meet to discuss upcoming RS polls
MVA allies to meet to discuss upcoming RS polls
Tripathi ready for India call-up?
Tripathi ready for India call-up?
Thailand Open: Srikanth advances, Saina exits
Thailand Open: Srikanth advances, Saina exits

More like this

Kangana's Lock Upp Ends

Kangana's Lock Upp Ends

Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?

Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances