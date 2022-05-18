You've Never Seen Kangana Like This!

Dhaakad is the first Indian film shot by Japanese Cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata who has made Ms Ranaut look like she has never looked before.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut on the Dhaakad poster.

Kangana Ranaut's Kill Bill avatar in Dhaakad, which opens this Friday, has been given an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification as they found the action scenes ultra-violent and sexy.

"They had never seen a female hero do such elaborate, complex action scenes before. The censor board offered to give the film a UA certificate (suitable for children under parental guidance) if the length of the action scenes was reduced," says an informed source.

But Kangana had worked really hard to make the stunts seem real, raw and unlike anything seen in Hindi films so far.

Producer Sohel Maklai opted for an Adults certificate with the action scenes unedited.

All of Kangana's stunts in Dhaakad have been choreographed by an international crew.

The film is shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata, whose credits include the visually stunning French film La Vie En Rose.

Dhaakad is the first Indian film shot by Nagata. He has made Ranaut look like she has never looked before.