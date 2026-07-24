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Youth Protests And Bollywood-Inspired Posters

By REUBEN N V July 24, 2026 14:49 IST 1 Minute Read
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When humour combines with a good cause.

Key Points

  • Bollywood serves as inspiration for protest posters.
  • Students are protesting nationwide over the NEET exam paper leaks.
  • Students seek Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Have you seen some of the protest posters and banners that students are holding up, as they protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and nationwide?

Not only are they fearless but they have terrific humour and wit that perfectly sums up their cause.

They have inspired Reuben N V to come up with creative posters, inspired by a healthy dose of Bollywood.

Protest posters

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

Protest posters

 

More News Coverage

Dharmendra PradhanEducationNEETJantar MantarDelhi

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