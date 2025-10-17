Your Weekend Got Steamier With Our Fault

Wondering what to watch on OTT this long weekend? Namrata Thakker lists options to choose from.
Our Fault
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Spanish, English
After My Fault and Your Fault, the third and final film in the Spanish romantic trilogy Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) arrives on OTT. Noah and Nick cross paths unexpectedly at a wedding after four long years. Will their reunion lead to a happily-ever-after?
Santosh
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Language: Hindi
Santosh depicts the misogyny, casteism and communalism rampant in a fictional north Indian town, with fabulous performances from Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar. Must watch!
Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas
Where to watch: ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Tough cop Arshad Warsi is on the lookout for a serial killer, killing young girls in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, while Jitender Kumar gives us a never-seen-before side, in Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas.
Mirage
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam
Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph returns with yet another thriller about a lady whose fiance is presumed dead in an accident. She now has to unravel the truth and the 'double life' her fiance may have lived.
How to Train Your Dragon
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: English
A Viking boy befriends a dragon named Toothless and together, they embark on an adventurous journey to forge a new future for both their species.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
The reboot to the 1997 slasher movie sees the five friends once again with their dark secret and a killer who knows everything.
Inside Furioza
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Polish
When a leader of a notorious Polish gang gets murdered, another one rises and unleashes chaos in the city.
The Diplomat Season 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
US President Allison Janney has to handle the job to the best of her ability as Keri Russell steps up to help.
Romantics Anonymous
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Japanese
A quirky, heartwarming romantic story about two opposites who somehow fit together like a puzzle.
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: English
A college student sets out to save her family after she's plagued by disturbing visions.
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
Where to watch: ZEE5
Language: Malayalam
A comic drama about a man embroiled in a legal battle after his wife accuses him of domestic violence and wanting dowry.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff