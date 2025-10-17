Your Weekend Got Steamier With Our Fault

Wondering what to watch on OTT this long weekend? Namrata Thakker lists options to choose from.

Our Fault

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Spanish, English

After My Fault and Your Fault, the third and final film in the Spanish romantic trilogy Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) arrives on OTT. Noah and Nick cross paths unexpectedly at a wedding after four long years. Will their reunion lead to a happily-ever-after?

Santosh

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Language: Hindi

Santosh depicts the misogyny, casteism and communalism rampant in a fictional north Indian town, with fabulous performances from Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar. Must watch!

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Tough cop Arshad Warsi is on the lookout for a serial killer, killing young girls in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, while Jitender Kumar gives us a never-seen-before side, in Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas.

Mirage

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph returns with yet another thriller about a lady whose fiance is presumed dead in an accident. She now has to unravel the truth and the 'double life' her fiance may have lived.

How to Train Your Dragon

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: English

A Viking boy befriends a dragon named Toothless and together, they embark on an adventurous journey to forge a new future for both their species.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

The reboot to the 1997 slasher movie sees the five friends once again with their dark secret and a killer who knows everything.

Inside Furioza

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Polish

When a leader of a notorious Polish gang gets murdered, another one rises and unleashes chaos in the city.

The Diplomat Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

US President Allison Janney has to handle the job to the best of her ability as Keri Russell steps up to help.

Romantics Anonymous

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Japanese

A quirky, heartwarming romantic story about two opposites who somehow fit together like a puzzle.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: English

A college student sets out to save her family after she's plagued by disturbing visions.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Malayalam

A comic drama about a man embroiled in a legal battle after his wife accuses him of domestic violence and wanting dowry.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff