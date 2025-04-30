Your OTT Menu For May: The Royals, Criminal Justice 4

So many interesting theatrical releases are coming up in May.

Surprisingly, OTT will see a lean season.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the OTT releases coming up this summer.

Costao

Release date: May 1

Where to watch: ZEE5

The film is based on the true story of Goan customs officer Costao Fernandes, who intercepted a gold smuggling operation in the 1990s but it destroyed his personal life.

The thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal and Mahika Sharma.

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Release date: May 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kull stars Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar playing royalty, who may or may not have killed their father, the royal highness.

Set in modern times, it sees lust for power, wealth and authority take over the principle characters.

Black, White And Gray: Love Kills

Release date: May 2

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Starring new faces like Mayur More and Palak Jaiswal, the trailer indicates that director Pushkar Sunil Mahabal has created an intriguing crime drama with a lot of suspense.

The story follows a journalist named Daniel, who goes on a mission to uncover a series of murders.

The Royals

Release date: May 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Yet another OTT series around royalty arrives in the form of The Royals. Unlike Kull, which is a serious drama, this one is a romance.

Ishaan Khatter plays a prince while Bhumi Pednekar plays an entrepreneur who wants to convert his palace into a B&B service.

The supporting cast is an eclectic mix of Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea and Milind Soman.

Gram Chikitsalay

Release date: May 9

Where to watch: Prime Video

Directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay stars Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak.

Amol plays Dr Prabhat, a city doctor tasked with reviving a failing health centre in a village.

The Diplomat

Release date: May 9

Where to watch: Netflix

John Abraham’s The Diplomat was a well made film but didn't get the kind of opening it deserved due to lack of awareness.

It did manage to grow over a period of time due to positive word-of-mouth, and in fact, is still playing in some theatres in select cities.

It is expected to find a bigger audience after its OTT release.

Hai Junoon

Release date: May 16

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez have featured in films that were designed for OTT: Hisaab Baraabar and Mrs Serial Killer respectively.

Now they come together for the OTT series Hai Junoon, which is based on dance reality shows, albeit with a twist.

Expect the darker side of the entertainment to come alive in this Web series.

Criminal Justice 4

Release Date: May 22

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Pankaj Tripathi's Advocate Madhav Mishra returns with yet another tricky court case.

He will be joined by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi and Shweta Basu Prasad.

This time, a torrid love affair and an unforeseen murder gets Zeeshan on trial.

The series is directed by Rohan Sippy.

Sikandar

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Netflix

Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar sank at the box office when it released in theatres, and everyone associated with it has moved on to their next projects.

The film will see an OTT release at the end of May.