Your Favourite Housefull Film? VOTE!

Housefull 5, 2025

Tarun Mansukhani stepped in as director for the fifth Housefull movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

From our review: Housefull 5 is so rubbish, you'd think none of the actors, 17 or so of them, have any inkling as to where the script is heading and take the extempore challenge too far.

Housefull 4, 2019

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Jacqueline Fernandez, besides the regular Akshay and Riteish.

Rana Daggubati makes a special appearance.

The film was initially directed by Sajid Khan but due to #MeToo allegations, he was dropped from the film.

From our review: Housefull 4 clearly does not offer anything new, story-wise. Even the reincarnation concept is done-to-death.

Housefull 3, 2016

Director Brothers Sajid-Farhad bring on the laughs in this installment, which stars Lisa Haydon and Jackie Shroff besides the other actors.

From our review: Housefull's tradition of lowbrow humour is faithfully carried on through Housefull 3's relentless stock of sexist and racist jokes.

Housefull 2, 2012

Housefull 2 was directed by Sajid Khan, who co-wrote the film with Sajid-Farhad.

This was the first time the film had a big cast, with actors like Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Asin, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani joining in.

Housefull 2 was based on the Malayalam film Mattupetti Machan.

From our review: Housefull 2 is shamefully bad. So bad that Ranjeet -- the villain of yore -- who appears in one scene, is the most dignified thing about the film.

Housefull, 2010

The first of the Housefull series was directed by Sajid Khan, and starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan, with a supporting cast of Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Randhir Kapoor, Lillete Dubey and Malaika Arora. Jacqueline Fernandez put in an item number.

From our review: The film itself is just as distasteful. Just as you've stopped cringing at a typical farcical stereotype, another one comes along: the black baby makes way for the gay jokes, after which come pun-laden Sikhs Santa and Banta, all while people reassuringly tell their elder brothers things like 'oh, of course he's rich.' You get the drift.

