You Won't See Ranbir-Alia Together Again

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

In the movies, that is, at least in the near future.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have spent five years of their lives working on their dear friend Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Now, it is time to take a professional break.

A mutual friend of the couple reveals that Alia and Ranbir won't be doing films together for now.

"They feel the audience will get bored watching them together," the source tells Subhash K Jha.

And they are right.

Films featuring married couples like Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan have not worked.

This friend of Alia-Ranbir says the power-couple are very clear about not mixing their professional and personal lives.

"They are not going to sign films together just to spend time together. Ranbir and Alia will ensure they have enough time together when they are not working," says the friend.